Carlisle Companies: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Since missing its first-quarter earnings, shares have slid by 13% and are now 18% off their 52-week high.

Investment Thesis

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) hit a 52-week low this past Friday. This represents a rare buying opportunity for a corporation with strong fundamentals and long-term growth.

Company Overview

Carlisle began operations 100 years ago, in 1917, as Carlisle Tire and Rubber Company. Over the years, it has pursued a strategy of mergers and acquisitions and accumulated a diversified industrial portfolio, targeting highly engineered products in niche markets.

In the 1940s, Carlisle purchased a friction manufacturer for off-highway vehicles, which is now called Carlisle Brake & Friction. Today, it is a globally recognized leader in brake and friction systems for a wide range of industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, and defense.

In the 1950s, it purchased a manufacturer of insulated wire and cable, which is known today as Carlisle Interconnect Technologies. The company currently designs and manufactures highly engineered products for the commercial aerospace industry, the healthcare industry, and the defense industry. It recently acquired Micro-Coax and Star Aviation to enhance its Interconnect Technologies portfolio, and is now the market leader in providing SatCom to the world's commercial airlines.

In the 1960s, Carlisle developed a synthetic rubber for roofing. Today, Carlisle Construction Materials manufactures a complete range of roofing and waterproofing products for commercial and industrial buildings and is the U.S. market leader in single-ply roofing systems. Following recent acquisitions in Germany and the Netherlands, it is also the leading manufacturer and supplier of rubber roofing systems in Europe.

In the 1970s, Carlisle acquired a maker of proprietary molded and vacuum-formed plastics for the commercial foodservice business, which is known today as Carlisle FoodService Products. The most recent acquisition in this area is San Jamar, and it is currently a leading provider of professional-grade product solutions to the restaurant, healthcare, and janitorial markets.

In 2015, Carlisle acquired a designer and manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, which is now known as Carlisle Fluid Technologies. In early 2016, the company also acquired a Swiss powder equipment manufacturer, and it is a leading supplier of finishing equipment to a wide variety of manufacturing sectors.

These five segments represent the five companies within Carlisle Companies today. Carlisle believes in a decentralized management model, an aggressive M&A strategy, and a conservative capital approach. Its goal is to be in the first or second position in every market that it competes in.

To give you an idea of the relative importance of each of these five segments of the business, here is the proportion of sales from each one during the first quarter of this year:

Q1 2017 Results

On April 27, Carlisle Companies released its first-quarter results. The shares dropped 7.5% in the following days and have continued their decline over the following months. Not only did the company miss analysts' earnings estimates, but two of its five segments saw sales decline and four segments suffered EBIT margin compression.

CSL data by YCharts

The one standout was its biggest business, Carlisle Construction Materials. This saw a 10.5% growth in sales and 11.6% growth in earnings before interest and income taxes. It reiterated a positive outlook for the U.S. non-residential roofing market.

The biggest drags came from Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies saw an 8.9% organic sales decline, stemming largely from the in-sourcing initiatives of one large commercial aerospace customer. There is also short-term pressure due to a switch from IFEC to SatCom by airlines. However, Carlisle is well positioned to take advantage of this shift to SatCom. In its earnings call, it stated that "current CIT SatCom pipeline to be delivered over the coming years is estimated at over $200 million with the pace of shipments accelerating later in the year." Previously, the company remarked that the entire market would be worth $250 million initially. While it refuses to discuss its market share directly, this implies that the company has most or all of the market for this product.

Meanwhile, Carlisle Brake & Friction actually had organic sales growth of 1.7%, but fluctuations in foreign exchange rates resulted in a 1.9% drag and a nominal sales decline. This segment has been adversely affected by weak mining and agriculture spending for a number of years, but with the first sales growth since 2014, it believes it has reached the bottom of the cycle in this market, and that conditions should improve going forward.

Valuation

Ticker: CSL

Recent price: $95.10

52-week high: $116.40

52-week low: $93.65

Est. forward earnings: $5.84

Est. forward P/E: $16.3

Quarterly dividend: $0.35

Dividend yield: 1.5%

For anyone who has been watching this stock and waiting for a good spot to get in, opportunities have been hard to find. The company has traded at an average forward P/E of 17.3 over the past five years, roughly in line with the broader market. According to Yardeni Research, the S&P 500 is trading at a forward P/E of 17.5 and the S&P 400 at a forward P/E of 18.0. The industrial sector trades slightly higher than the broader market, with the industrial stocks in the S&P 500 trading at a forward P/E of 17.8 and those in the S&P 400 trading at a forward P/E of 18.9.

The current forward P/E for Carlisle Companies of 16.3 represents a 6% discount to its five-year average, a 7% discount to the S&P 500 and a 9% discount to the S&P Mid Cap 400. The most valuable comparison is probably to other industrial stocks in the S&P 400, and by this measure, Carlisle is trading at a 14% discount. While not exceptionally cheap, it does present one of the first real opportunities in several years to purchase this quality company at a discount.

Carlisle has 40 years of dividend increases, although its mid-cap status precludes it from appearing on the popular Dividend Aristocrats list. With a current quarterly dividend of 0.35, it has a modest dividend yield of 1.5%. The company also returns capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks, and the board of directors recently authorized the purchase of 4.1 million shares.

Outlook

On June 14, Oppenheimer warned that the stock may be in for additional declines. Analysts downgraded the shares from Outperform to Perform. They spoke highly of the competitive advantages of Carlisle Companies and the long-term growth story, but a recent visit to the Western Roofing Expo has caused them to cut their forecasts for Carlisle Construction Materials. In particular, they point to higher raw materials costs and an inability to raise prices to compensate that will pressure operating profit margins.

Given that the Construction Materials company makes up roughly 50% of the business, the stock responded accordingly. Carlisle Companies lost an additional 4% over the next two weeks and is now down around 14% on the year.

CSL data by YCharts

The benefit of having a diversified business model is that while one segment experiences weakness, others experience strength. In the past year, Construction Materials were very strong and compensated for weakness in Brake & Friction and Interconnect Technologies. While Oppenheimer is forecasting a slowdown of growth in Construction Materials, conditions in the weaker segments are poised to improve. Brake & Friction showed organic sales growth for the first quarter in three years, and signs are pointing to a recovery in that segment. Meanwhile, the loss of business from a single big customer in Interconnect Technologies appears to be a one-time event. As aviation customers transition to SatCom, where Carlisle has a dominant industry position, Interconnect Technologies is poised for growth by the end of the year.

While there may be more short-term pain for investors, the long-term fundamentals of the business continue to be excellent. For many years, Carlisle has ranged from moderately overvalued to fairly valued and has been difficult for a value or dividend growth investor to buy into. The current weakness in share price provides a good opportunity for investors to start a position in a strong and well-run industrial conglomerate.

Conclusion

Carlisle Companies has a strong business model, 40 years of dividend growth, and a powerful position at the top of several niche industries. The recent drop in share price due to missed earnings and cyclical headwinds provides a good buying opportunity for the long-term investor.

