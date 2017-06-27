India: A Bright Spot For Oil Bulls?

OPEC is less bullish on demand for the nation, but if the EIA's estimates are correct, demand growth should be impressive this year and next

In this article, I decided to dig into data regarding India to see what the picture looks like for the nation moving forward

From time to time, I've begun looking at the oil picture in different meaningful countries. This includes not only the US and Canada, but Saudi Arabia, China, and India. In this article, I wanted to go over some interesting India-related oil data that I dug up in order to write out my thoughts regarding the nation and the prospect that investors in the oil space might anticipate because of developments there.

Disclosure

Unless otherwise mentioned, you should assume that all numbers I provide are from the EIA (Energy Information Administration). Some data is also from OPEC but the majority of my conclusions are from the EIA's own forecasts and prior estimates. Also, this data all assumes that the EIA and OPEC are accurate about the economic condition of the nation.

Demand is growing nicely... supplies are mostly flat

Like China, India is known to be a growth story. Economically speaking, the country is still a far cry from China's size, despite the fact that the nation has the second largest population on the planet, but significant progress has come about in recent years to propel it into a meaningful spot on the world stage. As a result of this careful nurturing, the country's demand for oil has done well and should, for the foreseeable future, continue to do well.

Take, for instance, the graph below. In it, you can see monthly demand forecasts, for January of this year through June, for India for 2016, 2017, and 2018. What we see here is that, unlike in the case of China, there was not a real "revision" in prior forecasts that sent the nation's demand for last year materially higher. That said, though, we are seeing some growth upticks. While the EIA expected, in January of this year, for demand to average 4.61 million barrels per day this year, that number has now been moved to 4.67 million barrels per day as of June's report.

*Created by Author

To put this in perspective, if the EIA is accurate, demand this year should come in around 0.21 million barrels per day above the 4.46 million barrels per day seen in 2016. That's not a bad change and implies a year-over-year growth rate in consumption of 4.7%. China's growth forecast, while larger in absolute terms, is for an increase of only 2.7% year-over-year. Next year, compared to this year, should be even better. According to the EIA, demand in India should grow 5.6% next year, rising by 0.26 million barrels per day to 4.93 million barels per day. This is higher than the 4.85 million barrels per day expected at the start of the year and the 4.82 million barrels per day anticipated as recently as May of this year.

On the supply side, the picture has been much more flat. In the graph below, you can see that there has been almost no change from month to month. This year, production in India should average around 1 million barrels per day, up modestly from 0.99 million barrels per day last year, but this should be a short-term thing. You see, next year, this number should drop back to 0.99 million barrels per day. These changes, on the supply side, really aren't material, but they do show you that, unlike in the US and some other nations, India's not going to be a problem from a production perspective.

*Created by Author

OPEC is a little less bullish

While the EIA seems to be pretty bullish on India this year, the same cannot be said of OPEC. If you take a look at the image below, for instance, you'll see that, in 2016, demand in India was expected to increase by around 0.34 million barrels per day. That's quite a bit larger than the EIA's numbers, but the situation for 2017 is quite the opposite. OPEC is currently calling for demand growth in India to average 0.12 million barrels per day. This could, if it materializes, be a bad thing, but if OPEC is wrong then it could provide a nice pop higher that was, otherwise, unexpected. Given that OPEC accounts for 87% of India's oil imports, however, it's probable their numbers could be closer to the actualy results than the EIA's.

*Taken from OPEC

Part of this appears to be driven by the fallout from the country's demonetization that occurred last year. In the first half of the country's 2017 year, GDP growth averaged 7.6%. However, into the second half, that number was only 4.9%. Some of this may have been caused by economic factors that are independent of India's demonetization. Even so, OPEC believes that total GDP growth for the year should be 7%. That's nothing to sneeze at and, as the effects of demonetization die down, the country's financial condition should, according to me, not OPEC, improve.

Takeaway

Right now, the situation facing oil investors from India is a bit mixed but generally bullish. Under the EIA's estimates, this year's demand for oil should be pretty robust but OPEC's after recording strong demand growth last year for India, should scale down quite a bit. It's undeniable that the low and stable production figures are a positive here, but we will need to continue to watch the picture in India to see how the demand side of the equation changes over time. For now, I see things as positive but the uncertainty in consumption creates some risk for oil bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.