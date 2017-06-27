Oil States International Has Potential

Times have not been particularly kind for shareholders of Oil States International (OIS). As of the time of this writing, the company's stock is trading for $27.70. This is better than its 52-week low of $26.40 but is well below its 52-week high of $41.75 and even further below its all-time high of $64.55. During the oil downturn, the picture facing the company worsened materially (hence the share price decline), but is it possible that Mr. Market has sent the firm's shares down too far?

The past few years have been tough

Despite growing quite a bit leading up to the energy downturn, Oil States has suffered meaningfully over the past couple of years. Take, for instance, a look at the graph below. In it, you can see that the company's revenue managed to soar from $1.52 billion in 2012 to $1.82 billion in 2014. Sales did decrease to $1.10 billion, but it should be mentioned that some of this sales decline was driven by their spin-off of Civeo Corp. (CVEO) which, in 2014, contributed $404.21 million to the company's top line.

Matters haven't gotten any better yet. In 2016, sales at Oil States declined to $694.44 million. This was driven by extreme weakness in both of its segments, Well Site Services and Offshore Manufactured Products. Earnings and operating cash flow during the past five years has seen a similar path, though with operating cash flow the situation hasn't been anywhere near as volatile. In the graph below, you can see the trend that these metrics has taken in recent years.

This year, there has been even more deterioration facing the business. In the first quarter of this year, sales came in at $151.47 million, down from $169.66 million the same quarter of 2016. Oil States' net loss increased from $13.24 million in 2016 to $17.68 million this year, while operating cash flow dropped from $56.83 million to $31.56 million.



The company may have bottomed

Beyond any doubt, I would have hated being a shareholder of Oil States over the past three or so years. That said, there is evidence that suggests the company can't get much worse. For starters, the company's balance sheet has been improved rather drastically. After divesting of some assets and allocating what cash it received toward debt reduction, total debt right now stands at $26.18 million. To put this in perspective, the firm's book value of equity is nearly $1.19 billion. Of this, $358.70 million fits into goodwill, other intangibles, and other assets like prepaid expenses. That leaves plenty of book value to cover the firm if it were to need to take on additional debt. Furthermore, cash and cash equivalents at the moment comes out to $65.20 million.

Beyond the balance sheet, however, we have also seen some improvement in the company's backlog. If management is correct in its math, its backlog for its Offshore segment came out to $204 million in the first quarter of this year. Though this is quite small, it represents an increase over the $199 million seen in the fourth quarter of 2016 and is the first sequential increase in backlog seen since the second quarter of Oil States' 2014 fiscal year. Of course, we need to be prepared for a chance that the backlog uptick may have been temporary given how tiny it was, but this could also be the early stage of a comeback for the business.

Supporting this theory is two things. The first relates to the firm's Well Sites Services segment. 70% of Oil States' revenue from this segment comes from North American shale and the remaining comes from the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere internationally. This segment draws revenue from the company's 34 drilling rigs for onshore drilling and completion services but, as you can imagine, this set of operations has been slammed. Last year, Well Sites Services brought in revenue of $185.65 million, down from $375.86 million a year earlier. Operating income there dropped from a loss of $44.15 million in 2015 to a loss of $107.88 million in 2016.

*Taken from Oil States

In the image above, though, you can see just how widespread the company's assets are. Of its 34 rigs, 24 are located in the Permian, which is a prime spot given recent drilling activity, and the other 10 are located in the Rockies. However, the business also sports 41 different operating locations (two are manufacturing locations and the other's a corporate office though) from which it can perform various services. This is on top of 20 locations that it operates internationally. In the image below, you can see, using data provided by Baker Hughes (BHI), the trend that overall rig counts have taken over since the end of April of 2016. This surge in drilling should, in theory, end up bolstering demand for Oil States' services.

*Created by Author





The second positive thing for shareholders in Oil States is that current estimates call for a rebound in capital spending in the FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage, and Offshore) market moving forward. In the image below, you can see that spending should rise from practically nothing last year to around $8 billion this year. From there, we should see a steady rise in capex that should increase demand for Oil States' Offshore segment which, despite the downturn we saw in the energy space, still reported operating income last year of $87.08 million.

*Taken from Oil States

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the financial performance of Oil States in recent years has been anything but great. Even so, a strong balance sheet with almost no debt (its debt/equity ratio is 0.022), continued positive operating cash flow, a modest uptick in backlog, and a significant footprint across North American shale and elsewhere means that, in time, the firm's catalysts should help to bring it out of the rut it's in. Is right now the ideal time to buy? I don't know. Shares could certainly fall lower. However, do I believe that there's a reasonable chance that, over the next five years, the business's prospects will be materially better than they appear to be right now? Yes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.