Frontier Communications: Selling At The Lowest Point In 34 Years - Bill Zettler's Idea Of The Month
About: Frontier Communications (FTR)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
Bill Zettler continues the series with his idea of the month: Frontier Communications.
The big thing about Frontier is the market hates it. Is the hate justified? I see enormous upside but the company does face challenges.
