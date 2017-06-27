Goldman Sachs Group: Fair Total Return For This Investment Bank

Goldman Sacks Group price can gain some traction if the United States President cuts the tax on corporate and foreign income goes through.

Goldman Sacks Group Has increased its dividend for 7 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 1.35%, well below average.

This article is about Goldman Sacks Group (NYSE:GS) and why it's a hold for the total return investor. Goldman Sacks Group is one of the largest investment banks. I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the DOW average. I use the DOW average for performance comparison because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the DOW and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I will look at some other DOW companies and see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. The fifth to look at is Goldman Sacks Group and it's a hold for the total return investor. I personally do not invest in banks of any size because of the mess they made in the 2008-9 great recession.

Fundamentals of Goldman Sacks Group will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Goldman Sacks Group passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a fair score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Goldman Sacks Group just passes my dividend guideline of having dividend increase for 7 of the last 10 years and had a fairly steady dividend and started to grow after the 2008-9 banking crisis. Goldman Sacks Group with a yield of 1.35% is therefore not a choice for the dividend income investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is at 15%, a bit low. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business.

Goldman Sacks Group is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $90.8 Billion. The size of Goldman Sacks Group plus its cash flow of $3.08 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 10.0% easily meets my requirement and for me is a reason to buy shares at this time but the banking business turns me off.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,800 today. This makes Goldman Sacks Group a fair investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth potential as the banking regulations are reduced.

Goldman Sacks Group S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $255.0. Goldman Sacks Group price is presently 16% below the target. GS is under the target price at the present and has a moderate PE of 12, making GS a fair buy at this entry point.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is no, the dividend stream has a low yield and I don't understand the accounting of banks. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes GS interesting is the pending change in the banking regulations proposed by the President and I would wait until it is clear what will change.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Goldman Sacks Group total return over performs the Dow baseline in my 53.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 72.47% makes Goldman Sacks Group a fair investment for the total return investor looking back but does have a below average yield for the income investor. GS presently has a yield of 1.35% which is below average for the income investor.

DOW's 53.5 month total return baseline is 64.31%

Company Name 53.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Goldman Sacks Group +72.47% +8.16% 1.35%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Goldman Sacks Group has a fair chart that generally follows the market but does do better in good economic times. I much prefer a chart like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) , which is steady.

GS data by YCharts

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 18 ,2017 Goldman Sacks Group reported earnings of $5.15 that beat expected by $0.02 and was higher compared to last year at $2.68. Total revenue was higher at $8.03 Billion more than a year ago by 26.7% year over year and missed expected by $500 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $3.81 compared to last year at $3.71 a slight increase from last year.

Business Overview

Goldman Sacks Group is a large worldwide investment bank in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters "The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment consists of financial advisory and underwriting. The Institutional Client Services segment makes markets and facilitates client transactions in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. The investing and lending activities, which are typically longer-term, include its investing and relationship lending activities across various asset classes, primarily debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, infrastructure and real estate. The Investment Management segment provides investment and wealth advisory services. As of December 2016, it had offices in over 30 countries. "

Over all Goldman Sacks Group is a fair business with CAGR projected growth high but earnings have had some swings down and its hoped that the earnings will stabilize.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in June 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1 more increases in 2017. I feel the FED is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 18, 2017 earnings call Martin Chavez (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) said "As we look forward, we remain focused on several operational objectives: first, providing world-class advice and execution services to our global clients and delivering the whole firm to them. Second, operating efficiently, which means striking the right balance between addressing challenges and investing in future opportunities. It also means positioning the firm for operating leverage. Third, being a prudent capital allocator, being disciplined around risk-adjusted returns, and looking to return capital to shareholders when we can't find attractive opportunities to deploy it. Fourth, recruiting, retaining and developing the most talented teams possible at every level, in every business and for every region. Finally, leveraging technology across all of these areas to inform our decision-making and, most importantly, to drive better outcomes. We believe meeting these operational objectives is essential to serving our clients, our shareholders, and the broader marketplace."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of GS business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Goldman Sacks Group is an investment choice for the total return investor with its above average total return and fair PE . The company revenues and earnings are growing right now but past experience shows they have some down years. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider GS as an investment for the portfolio because there are better non bank investments. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

