Just Buy It: Nike

While dividend growth investors have likely been happy holding Nike (NKE) since early 2016, collecting and likely reinvesting their dividend since that time, those looking for an appreciating share price have been disappointed.

But I strongly believe the tide is turning. Based on technical analysis, I strongly believe that investors will soon be excited about Nike's trajectory.

Falling wedge resolving higher

The falling wedge is a bullish chart pattern and Nike has been in one since it's decline starting in early 2016. Take a look at this daily chart:

Does this mean Nike is definitely heading higher? Absolutely not.

But the technicals can't be ignored. Look how Nike has pushed higher through the falling wedge and then proceeded to test the top wedge trend line as support (previously resistance). I've highlighted those areas here:

What I'd really like to see for Nike to confirm my bullish bias is a break above the orange trend line I've drawn in the above chart. Thursday's earnings could be the catalyst that gets us there.

How to play it

There are three ways that I believe investors can play a bullish run in Nike:

1) Buy the stock outright.

Yep, this is obvious. If you're bullish Nike, it'd be prudent to buy shares and hold, collecting the dividend along the way.

I think this would have been a great strategy over the past 15 or so months, but now that I see a clear indication that we're likely heading higher sooner rather than later, I like a slightly more aggressive approach.

2) Sell puts to collect premium and/or get long the stock.

This is the route I took this morning. I sold the Jun30 $53 puts for a $1.48 credit. That means, if assigned, my cost basis for my Nike shares would be $51.52. I'm happy owning the stock at that level if it came to that. My view is that if I like buying Nike at the current market price, why not sell some puts and lower my cost basis?

The drawback here, of course, is that Nike trades below $51.52 per share and I'm sitting on an unrealized lose. But that would be the case had I bought shares at market regardless (idea #1 above).

3) Sell puts to buy free calls.

This is the most aggressive option (no pun intended). I could use the $1.48 credit I receive for selling puts to purchase longer dated calls. If this was the route I was taking I'd likely be looking at the 19 Jan 2018 $60 calls currently trading for $1.43. Assuming the puts I sold expire worthless I'd be sitting on a free trade (I'd actually have a $0.02 credit).

The downside here is that my puts don't expire worthless, and I get assigned. That said, if this were to happen my position isn't much different than having bought Nike shares at market. I'd now be sitting on an unrealized lose holding shares with a cost basis of $53. But I'd be holding a free call option too.

So this trade really isn't that risky if you're bullish on Nike or wish to add shares for a DGI portfolio regardless.

Conclusion

I believe Nike is on the cusp of breaking out into a new bullish trend. The stock has pushed higher from a falling wedge and earnings this week could be the next catalyst. I favor using options to get long the stock, or gain leverage for zero cost for a potentially more rewarding play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short NIKE puts.