2 New Sweetheart Deals For Warren Buffett - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

We discuss activism at Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) then turn to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A/BRK.B) recent below-market deals for Home Capital (OTC:HMCBF) (HCG) and STORE Capital (STOR).

Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr. host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, please listen to Amazon Buys Whole Foods, Now What? If you have a question or comment, please email us at podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr. and Andrew Walker invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.