The Other July Trade In Small Caps

There is an anomalous trade in small-cap stocks each July. On average, the second-most popular small-cap stock index regularly outperforms the most popular small-cap index. The excess return (+59bp per annum for the past 23 years) is large and statistically significant, especially for two indices that purport to capture the same market cohort.

The reason for the regular outperformance is unlikely to be arbitraged away by savvy market participants. In fact, arbitrageurs drive the performance differential. One of the reasons that the S&P 600 Small Cap Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) has outperformed the more popular Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) is a simple matter of index construction.

Why does this phenomenon exist? Firms that are expected to be added to the mechanical Russell indices gain in June as investors seek to front-run index reconstitution and the forced buying by the funds that replicate the indices. These firms then lose in July and August as the added firms return to levels more reflective of their fundamentals. This drives the outperformance of the S&P 600 relative to the Russell 2000 in July and, to a lesser extent, August. For a detailed accounting of the historical performance of these two indices, please see my recent article on the topic.

The calendar effect drives meaningful difference between the two indices, but it does not account for all of the differential. In my dataset from 1994 to now, the S&P 600 Small Cap has outperformed the Russell 2000 by 178bp per year. The 59bp average outperformance in July and 24bp outperformance in August explain nearly half the differential, but there must be something else at work.

The S&P SmallCap 600 requirement that constituents be profitable for four trailing quarters before inclusion produces the second-largest source of differentiation between the two indices. In Standard & Poor's September 2010 small-cap research piece, "A Tale of Two Benchmarks: 5 Years Later," the index provider detailed a study that tested the impact of this earnings criteria. The population was companies with a market capitalization between $200 million and $2 billion from January 1994 to year-end 2014. This set was then subdivided into two groups - those that successfully met the earnings threshold and those who did not. Companies that met the earnings requirement outperformed those that failed by 458bp over the twelve-month forward holding period. The higher return of the S&P SmallCap 600 is likely due in part to the fact that there are less firm failures than seen in the Russell 2000 constituents, which include more unprofitable firms. Sometimes, outperforming is simply avoiding parts of the market that structurally underperform.

Combining two of my "five ways to beat the market" - size and low volatility - yields even greater outperformance than the striking differential between the S&P 600 and the Russell 2000. As seen below, the S&P 600 Small Cap Low Volatility index, which features the 120 stocks in the index with the lost trailing volatility, would have outperformed the Russell 2000 by 479bp per annum in this backtested dataset. The Russell 2000 actually lagged the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), prompting many to question the efficacy of small-cap investing. This graph shows the index choice and factor tilts matter.

How much of that outperformance has come in July? Does the rebalancing impact and qualitative tilt lead to a larger outperformance in that month? The answer is a resounding "yes." The S&P 600 Low Volatility Index bested the Russell 2000 by 140bp on average in July. August (+0.79%) was also meaningfully positive.

In a low-return would, this 140bp of outperformance is meaningful. Capture these two months of outperformance, and you are besting the vast majority of small-cap active managers. While the S&P 600 is certainly better than the Russell 2000, adding a low volatility twist may enhance returns over time for long-term investors. For short-term focused investors, maybe a long S&P 600 Small Cap Low Volatility (NYSEARCA:XSLV) and short Russell 2000 pair trade can capture some outperformance over the next month. I will follow up in the comments section at the end of July.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.