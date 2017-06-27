Fat Goldfinger

Ideas on how to approach and profit from the aftermath.

Another fat finger trade? Why do these keep happening?

Gold's (GLD) move in early trading on June 26th prompted traders around the world jump up and ask, 'what on earth is going on?' And that's a mild way of putting it.

This article looks at what on earth went on, and if there are any ways to profit from such moves.

Fat Finger

The popular explanation is that a trader somewhere made a fat finger error. This is when the wrong key is pressed by a human when using a computer to input data.

So while 18k contracts of gold were traded in a minute yesterday, perhaps the trader intended to input 1.8k?

My first instinct was to doubt this explanation. I have made a few fat finger trades myself - once inadvertently doubling my holding on a news spike rather than selling - but that was when I had a small account. Now I have larger accounts, I have taken the very easy step of limiting the size I can trade. If I was to input too much, I would have to go through additional steps to execute the trade.

Saying that, there are some reckless traders out there and I don't know whether to laugh or cry at some previous fat finger stories. I picked these off Benzinga,

On October 2014, a fat-finger trade by a dealer in the Tokyo Stock Exchange led to the placement of a $622 million order to buy blue chips such as Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (TM). Incidentally, the trader had entered both price and volume data in the same column. Japan’s Mizuho Securities accidentally placed an order for selling 610,000 shares of J-Com for 1 yen each, while the intent was to sell 1 share for 610,000 yen. The transposition could not be cancelled due to a technical glitch at the stock exchange. In 2001, an input error led to an 8.1 billion-pound order being nearly placed to buy shares of Autonomy, with the trade value about 4 times the market capitalization of the company. The error was caught on time and the trade was cancelled immediately.

So perhaps the fat finger explanation is plausible.

On the other hand, perhaps the trade was a conscious effort to flush certain longs or option holders out of the market. We will never really know.

Given the thousands of trades executed each day, it's a wonder there aren't more moves like this. This is partly due to exchange regulations, which offer some (but patchy) protection.

Exchange Regulations

The number of fat finger trades is limited by regulation in the exchanges such as transaction size limits.

Yet some questionable trades still slip through the net, which is partially explained by this quote from ICE Futures Europe (ICE),

While acknowledging that trades substantially different from market price may damage users’ confidence in the market, ICE considers that market integrity demands that transactions should not be adjusted or cancelled arbitrarily. To this end, ICE sets a No Cancellation Range (NCR): any trades within the price range will not normally be altered, even if executed in error. ICE has, however, established procedures to prevent ‘fat finger’ trades, by also setting price reasonability limits outside which its platform will not execute orders

On one hand, the exchanges want to cut out fat finger trades, but on the other they do not want to limit volume and volatility too much.

So perhaps the 18k contract size traded in gold was below the limits and the price range was deemed acceptable?

Still, when a trade leads to a dive in price and liquidity disappears as this Nanex graphic shows, trust in the exchanges is eroded.

I pity the scalper who went long before this move; stops won't help in such a void of liquidity.

Perhaps the only way to protect against this kind of move is to position appropriately. If you can't tolerate a 2% drop in seconds, simply don't trade.

And on the flip side, there may be ways to profit from someone else's fat finger.

Fat Finger Opportunity?

The drop in gold was perfectly matched in silver (SLV). From 09:01:00 (BST) to 09:01:20 prices in precious metals fell together. Algorithms will trigger in a spit second and there's no way a retail trader can respond quickly enough to profit from the correlation.

The currency pair USDJPY (FXY) has a strong inverse correlation to gold, and you may have had time to react to the gold move by opening a long in the forex market.

That said, by the time you could open a long, price was already above 111.5, and the move topped out at 111.7. You had to be very fast and very lucky for a maximum 19 pips.

A better approach was to trade gold itself as the spike lower came straight into the 200dma support level and reversed. Liquidity vanished during the decline, but re-appeared at a logical buying point.

It takes guts to buy such a sharp move down, but these trades have a high probability of reversing in my experience.

Also the void created by the move down often gets re-traded. This is called 'returning to the scene of the crime' and is one of my favorite trades as you know exactly where the reversal targets.

This 5 minute chart shows gold has nearly undone the entire decline.

This may seem like a hindsight trade, but it is something I have mentioned in a few of my articles and have been aware of for many years.

Next time you see a fat finger trade, look for a logical level to fade and target the price where the move originated.

Conclusions

Gold's sharp decline on the 26th of June is yet another case of a questionable move blamed on a fat finger. Unfortunately we will probably never know the entire story or be completely protected from this type of thing.

However, there are perhaps ways of profiting from the aftermath. One person's fat finger is another's opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold futures