Rumors Of War, Janet Yellen And A Fresh Consumer Read... Oh My

Several Fed speakers are on tap, following the ECB's Draghi's euro-lifting address this morning. Janet Yellen is among today's speakers and could move markets.

Heading into Tuesday's trading, I expected the day's economic data schedule to serve as a redemptive force for equities. And then the White House issued a warning to Syria, and more importantly to Russia, and everything changed. Today's key market drivers could have the market moving in either direction depending on how their weights vary throughout the day on developments. I expect the latest reporting on consumer confidence will help determine market direction today if the geopolitical factor fades. Geopolitical developments and consumer confidence and spending have broader reach than just the day and bear close watching.

Late Monday, the White House issued a statement: "The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said. "As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price." Nikki R. Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations later tweeted, "Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people."

Stocks (NYSE: SPY) were only off fractionally at approximately 6:00 AM EDT on broad media reporting of yesterday's news, as nobody really expects a war to break out between the United States and Russia. However, equities (NYSE: QQQ) were down sharper earlier this morning. The U.S. dollar (NYSE: UUP) took a hit this morning, falling roughly half a percentage point, but it is likely the result of ECB Chair Draghi's speech this morning.

Mario Draghi addressed a forum in Brussels Tuesday via a speech entitled Accompanying the economic recovery, and sent the euro higher. Draghi sounded a lot like the Federal Reserve Chairperson, in that he also sees recent inflation drag as temporary in nature. Draghi sounded very positive on the European economy and so the euro strengthened versus the dollar (NYSE: UDN).

The Fed's Yellen will get a chance to rebut the ECB when the Chairwoman also addresses a public audience today. Yellen will address a group in London with a British counterpart, and the topic will be global economic issues. I'm not looking for market moving news here, but whenever the Fed Chair speaks you can be sure the media and traders will be paying attention. Their interpretation can often matter more over the short-term than the actual intention of the Fed Chair, so don't miss it. We will also hear from Fed speakers Harker from the Philadelphia Fed, Neel Kashkari from Minneapolis and the San Francisco Fed's John Williams.

Tuesday's economic data schedule begins with the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index at 9:00 AM EDT. This should not be market-moving news, but it will matter to real estate enthusiasts and investors nonetheless. Housing price gains have been spiked by a supply shortage of late. Though economists see the April reading of this important measure of home prices (the 20-city seasonally adjusted index) showing a 0.6% increase, month-to-month, versus the 0.9% increase in March. On a yearly basis, home prices are up about 5.9% and are certainly not playing the role of spoiler for inflation. Homebuilder K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) reports earnings today as well, and will provide further anecdotal insight into real estate (NYSE: IYR) and housing (NYSE: XHB).

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index is expected to again reflect a stellar consumer mood. Look to this data point for market directional guidance today. Economists see the measure marking 116.7 for June, down slightly from 117.9 in May. Surely this is the result of full-employment. Look for another good report to remind investors that the economic condition is not so bad, and to serve stocks. But if the mood softens more than expected, the opposite is true.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index measures the actual risk taking of institutional investors. It will be reported at 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday and is an important follow for you. I covered it in Why American Investors Are Enthused And What Might Change That last month and probably will again this month. Last month, North American investor confidence drove global gains. This report typically gets little coverage by the media, but is worth inspection for insight into the activity of institutional investors.

Finally, for informational purposes, the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index will also be reported Tuesday and is expected to read 8.0, versus 1.0 in May.

Tuesday's earnings schedule is a short list as we approach the close of Q2 for most firms. Look for reports from Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) and K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) to garner most of the media's attention. They'll offer a broader measure of the new home market and consumer discretionary spending. The rest of the day's reporters include AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV), CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), FactSet Research (NYSE: FDS), Friedman Industries (NYSE: FRD), IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) and Park Electrochemical (NYSE: PKE).

In conclusion, your key drivers to today's market are the development of the war rhetoric around Syria and Russia issued initially yesterday evening. Expect reporters to be actively questioning Administration and congressional officials today on the matter, and we might even get a brazen response from Russia and Iran that could serve to stall stocks. Otherwise, economic data drivers come from Fed speakers and more likely from the latest reading of Consumer Confidence this morning; these should drive market direction. For more of my regular work on markets, readers are invited to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

