Corus Entertainment, Inc.B 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Corus Entertainment, Inc.B 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJun.27.17 | About: Corus Entertainment, (CJREF) The following slide deck was published by Corus Entertainment, Inc.B in conjunction with their 2017 Q3 earnings call. 111 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Services, Resorts & Casinos, Canada, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts