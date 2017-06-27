New Age Beverages Corporation: A 'Roll-Up Strategy' That Is Unlikely To Work

CEO Willis is "promotional" and has a poor history of execution, losing over $1 billion for shareholders and 1 bankruptcy (COTT, ECIG, and XFTBE: average decline 90%).

This is a "roll-up strategy" with many of the same cast of characters as in previous unsuccessful companies and is unlikely to work.

In the unlikely event management hits its guidance of $80 million in revenue and $4 million in EBITDA, the stock is still overvalued at 47x EV/EBITDA.