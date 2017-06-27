Massive Upside Ahead For Sino-Global Based On High Margins And Huge EPS Growth

The picture should get even rosier for SINO’s revenues and net earnings with its lucrative new and expanded partnerships -- and the widely forecast rebound of the shipping sector.

Sporting a trailing GAAP EPS of 0.35, most likely over 0.45 EPS by next earnings report, SINO’s recent share-price around $2.75 (P/E of 7.8) is ridiculously undervalued.

SINO’s profitability has zoomed on a net profit margin that hit 47.2% in the most recent quarter ($1.3 million net income divided by $2.75 million in revenues).

This precious gem hidden in the rubble of the shipping sector now has one of the “best in sector” balance sheets with zero long term debt and a growing cash-pile.

From the company’s website, after one of its numerous upward share-price spikes

A Synopsis of SINO’s Success

Sino-Global Shipping America (Nasdaq: SINO) is a microcap company, headquartered in Roslyn, NY, with branch offices in Los Angeles, China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. The enterprise was founded in 2001 by Lei Cao, who still serves as CEO and Board Chairman. Lei had previously directed China’s giant Penavico-Beijing shipping agency from 1987 through 1992.

Sino-Global is not a shipping company. Instead it provides a variety of essential logistical services to major dry-bulk shipping companies and their end customers operating mainly in Asia, Australia and the United States.

Thus, Sino-Global should not be confused with the usual kind of asset-based (vessel-owning) shipping company in the transport sector. This is an important distinction, because the stock-market and certain messages posted at Stocktwits and elsewhere still seem to indiscriminately treat SINO like a shipper, lumped in with unprofitable, debt-laden shipping companies such as DRYS, SBLK, ESEA, EGLE, NMM, GNK, SALT, and DSX. SINO is a different kind of entity -- and for three out of the last four years a profitable one.

Moreover, Sino-Global has reorganized its business focus the past few years away from its VIE entity in the PRC, and developed new segments with lower revenues but far higher profit margins, and less vulnerability to external conditions. As part of this, the company has expanded its base of customers and formed new agreements and partnerships with some of the biggest shippers in the world, including several subsidiaries of the giant COSCO Group (China Ocean Shipping Company). A significant amount of its business is now conducted outside of Asia in the Los Angeles region and New York / New Jersey area.

Therefore, Sino-Global’s stock appears to be far less risky than when the company went public in a much acclaimed Initial Public Offering on May 21, 2008, and saw its share-price soar from the IPO price of $7.75 to a high of $27.49 during intraday trading just two days later. The company carried much higher risk back then because of its near total dependency on a single subsidiary and contracted VIE entity operating at ports within the PRC, and heavy reliance on two major customers in the iron ore trade. Nevertheless, SINO was one of only a handful of select Chinese companies since the late 1990s to be allowed to list directly onto Nasdaq, after a thorough vetting process by numerous parties. This was a legitimate company that American investors held high hopes for. One of SINO’s Board Directors was C. Thomas Burke (d.2011), a venerable figure in the maritime industry, a Hall of Fame heavyweight who had enjoyed high appointments in the transport sector under five U.S. Presidents going back to Jimmy Carter. I’ve communicated with Burke’s son Tom, who informed me that his late father held Sino-Global’s management in great esteem and was proud to be associated with them.

Subsequent years were rough for the shipping sector and for Sino-Global and its investors. But in a remarkable turnaround story, SINO has recently posted its third consecutive quarter of exploding growth in their earnings. For their FY 2017 third quarter (ending March 31, 2017) they reported GAAP EPS of 0.14 and quarterly revenues that zoomed 134% year-over-year.

SINO now enjoys a strong and clean balance sheet without any long-term debt, and cash/cash equivalents of $8.84 million, soon including an extra $3.49 million with the return of advance monies by Singapore Metals (as specified in the most recent 10-Q report). Sino-Global now has $13 million in working capital and levered free cash-flow of nearly a million dollars. And yet its market cap right now is only about $28 million.

The stock features a trailing twelve-month (ttm) earnings-per-share (EPS) of 0.35. Fully 0.33 is just from the past three quarters.

That trailing GAAP EPS figure most likely will swell to at least 0.45 - 0.48 in the next quarterly report in mid-September (Q4FY17), when the 0.02 EPS from last year’s Q4 will drop off and be replaced by my conservatively estimated EPS of 0.12 – 0.15.

The following figures demonstrate the kind of growth that SINO is experiencing thus far for FY 2017 compared to the previous year’s red ink (typical for most stocks in the shipping sector) and compared to the somewhat less profitable years in FY 2015 (0.11 EPS for the year) and 2014 (0.34 EPS).

___ EPS Q4 2017 (ending June 30, to be reported in latter part of Sept. 2017)

0.14 EPS Q3 2017 (ended March 31, reported May 15, 2017)

0.11 EPS Q2 2017 (ended Dec. 31, reported Feb. 13, 2017)

0.08 EPS Q1 2017 (ended Sept. 30, reported Nov. 15, 2016)

0.02 EPS Q4 2016 (this low EPS figure will drop off from ttm earnings with the next report in Sept. 2017)

-0.09 EPS Q3 2016 (this negative drag on EPS disappeared from ttm earnings after mid-May’s Q3-17 report)

-0.18 EPS Q2 2016

0.02 EPS Q1 2016

-0.02 EPS Q4 2015

0.05 EPS Q3 2015

0.02 EPS Q2 2015

0.06 EPS Q1 2015

0.11 EPS Q4 2014

0.07 EPS Q3 2014

0.10 EPS Q2 2014

0.06 EPS Q1 2014

During the three months prior to the Q3 earnings report of May 15, SINO traded at a Price-to-Earnings range between 20 and 30 (on a trailing EPS of 0.12), a P/E roughly in line with the valuation of the transport and logistics sector that has traded for much of 2017 at a P/E over 27 (e.g., see here).

Therefore, SINO’s present trailing P/E below 8 and a short-term forward P/E of ~6 (based on estimated ttm EPS of 0.45 – 0.48 after the very next earnings report) mean that the stock is extremely undervalued for the moment, a temporary aberration.

The stock could very well more than triple to $9/share on a return to normal valuation even before the next quarterly report. Because of a skittish market, though, shareholders may have to wait until after that report, which will most likely bring up the trailing GAAP EPS to over 0.45. At which point a conservative P/E of 20 would lift the stock to $9, a 222% gain from the current $2.75 share-price.

But that’s not all. SINO’s new logistical-services business segments (especially the highly profitable inland transportation management service) are growing with new and extended partnership agreements, suggesting that the company could achieve much higher EPS over coming quarters.

The major factors temporarily constraining SINO’s share-price appear to be twofold: first, the weakness of the shipping sector (see daily chart in the Addendum for the Guggenheim ETF “SEA”) on a collapse of iron ore prices and retracing of the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) from 1,338 on March 29 down to a recent low of 818 on June 6. A second reason for SINO’s share-price weakness has been the heavy profit-taking on recent bullish moves and over-active day-traders and swing-traders not letting SINO re-set to a much higher trading range based on its fundamentals.

Both these factors could be overcome for SINO simply by more value- and growth-investors hearing the basic facts about this remarkable company.

Moreover, if one tentatively factors in the shipping sector’s eventual return to favor on what most veteran analysts and large-cap shipping company CEOs see as improving supply/demand balance, SINO could conceivably re-visit the $14 level it briefly hit last November (see chart below), when interest in the sector suddenly spiked and SINO’s small float of tradable shares provided a lot of rocket fuel. But this time the company’s robust earnings and strong balance sheet could support such a lofty price, or even higher.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Seeking Alpha contributor Amit Ghate, in his article of April 24,“Sino-Global Shipping America: A Positive Risk/Reward Scenario” (see here), reintroduced to Seeking Alpha readers a microcap stock that had not been covered here since Nick Bodnar’s article in July 2015. Amit’s piece presented elements of SINO’s turnaround story with its newer business segment (the highly profitable inland transportation management services), and discussed why he had taken a long position in the stock on the risk/reward profile. He concluded: “I don’t yet have a price target for the stock, as it depends on the traction the company achieves, but if there’s any earnings consistency, then I think a P/E multiple of 20 would yield a conservative target price.”

Since then, many good things have happened: announcements of new and extended partnerships; that dazzling Q3 earnings report creating a new trailing EPS of 0.35; and a 10-Q document filed with the SEC that reveals numerous positive developments, some of them obvious, some not so obvious but buried deep within the report. All these things merit further coverage, in-depth coverage, of SINO here at Seeking Alpha.

At the request of Seeking Alpha editors, I have split my coverage into two parts, comprised of 1) this much shorter article that mainly considers highlights from Sino-Global’s past few quarters and coming prospects; and 2) a much longer Instablog-post. The Instablog article presents:

-- an in-depth examination of Sino-Global’s former business model as a shipping agent,

-- its IPO on Nasdaq to much acclaim in May 2008,

-- the expertise Sino-Global’s management developed in the past (the strong foundation that undergirds the company’s reorganized form today),

-- further details on its multi-step reorganization into a higher-margin logistics company,

-- a closer look at its agreements and partnerships since early 2016, which are increasingly generating diverse revenue streams,

-- rebuttals to several possible skeptical questions and other concerns,

-- information on ownership by major shareholders

-- its comparative valuation within its sub-sector

-- SINO’s quirky trading behavior over the past year.

That lengthy Instablog-essay can be read HERE. To keep this article brief, allow me to highlight just several more points. Interested readers may then proceed straight to the lengthy blog article for much more information.

-- Sino-Global has enacted many important agreements and partnerships over the past 18 months, some of which have had too little time to contribute to revenues and earnings. These agreements and partnerships include major players such as COSCO Logistics, COSCO Qingdao, COSCO Xinyang, COSFRE Beijing, Sinotrans Guangxi, Yaxin International, Tianjin Zhiyuan Investment Group, and others.

-- Most of these newer agreements involve Sino-Global providing logistics and transport management services through their full-service logistics platform, powered by a proprietary digital app rolled out in late 2016, for cargo container shipments within the USA. Akin to an “Uber” model of transport, SINO’s new digital portal provides a “seamless connection… for shippers, truckers, and end customers” and is already proving to be very lucrative.

Source: Sino-Global's website

-- It is worthwhile to read in my lengthy blog-article the summary collection of news announcements from Sino-Global regarding these agreements. One learns of their expanding list of clients, the extensive logistics services that SINO now offers (far more diversified than their former shipping agency services in the PRC), and how significantly their operations have extended beyond Chinese ports to focus intensely on the United States.

-- One can also look forward to the resumption of Sino-Global’s business operations that were suspended in 2014-2015 (mainly due to the economic slowdown in China and crash of the shipping sector), whenever that sector enjoys its return to health on the widely forecast rebalancing of supply-demand and resulting higher rates. The company is quite explicit in its SEC filings that, during coming times, they plan to resume these suspended segments – namely, their shipping agency services through the VIE entity in China, as well as their ship management services and ship-chartering services.

-- Unlike the many unprofitable companies in the hard-hit shipping sector that are drowning in paper, SINO is not saddled with any “paper overhang.” Only 139,032 warrants are outstanding and exercisable (weighted avg exercise price of $9.30), and a mere 141,000 options exist as of March 31, 2017 (weighted avg exercise price of $3.81).

-- Moreover, “as of March 31, 2017… we held approximately 43.4% of our cash [nearly $3.84 million] in banks located in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong and held approximately 56.6% [nearly $5 million] of our cash in banks located in the PRC.” [Emphasis added] This is a welcome change from having fully 99.2% of their ~$3.3 million in cash in banks located in the PRC as of December 31, 2016.

-- The 10-Q from May 15 contains a nice surprise: cash holdings will increase by approx. $3.49 million upon return of some monies SINO had advanced to Singapore Metals & Minerals. An additional $0.28 in net service revenues will be realized this quarter (ending June 30). Thus, at some point this year SINO should have$12.33 million in cash, plus whatever has accumulated from continuing operations. So it’s likely that by Fall SINO’s financials will show at least $1.30 cash-per-share to support its stock-price.

-- Insiders and large holders own a majority of the company’s outstanding shares, nearly 6.1 million out of 10.1 million shares, and thus have a major stake in seeing the stock re-set to a much higher level over time.

Notwithstanding all these positive points, because of external market risks, and SINO’s small float that can exacerbate volatility (most investors will not have the stomach for such roller coaster swings), I have not “bet the farm” on SINO shares and recommend no other retail investors do so, either. (Personal note: in the very small portion of my investment portfolio devoted to individual stocks, SINO now represents 11% of those "higher risk" holdings, which should underscore my strong conviction in this stock over the medium- to longer-term future.)

In closing, let me quote the company from their 10-K filed last September (2016):

“Our ability to be successful in our industry depends on our deep understanding of the complexity of industry issues and challenges and our technical ability to develop best solutions to respond to the identified issues and provide effective problem solving strategies to our targeted customers to achieve the fastest and most cost-effective outcomes. Our value added services and innovative approaches are highly recognized by our customers[e.g., saving these companies from wasted time, bulk losses, delivery snafus, etc.], which helps us to gain additional market share and compete effectively with the companies that may be better capitalized than we are or may provide services we do not or cannot provide to our customers.” “We believe we have a strong and experienced management team… who … have many years of experience, extensive business connections in the shipping industry in China, substantial experience in SEC reporting and compliance, business reorganization, mergers and acquisitions, accounting, risk management and operating both public and private companies.”

Given all of the above, I predict that over the next few months, growth-investors and value-investors will bid SINO back up to much higher prices. The company’s fundamentals now justify such a move. After all, a trailing P/E of merely 15 would swell the share-price to $5.25. A P/E of 20 -- Amit Ghate’s conservative valuation and still well below where the transport & logistics sector is trading (over 27 P/E) -- would put SINO up at $7. Remember the stock traded at a P/E of 20 to 29 over the 3 months prior to the May 15 earnings report, when SINO carried a mere trailing EPS of 0.12, only two quarters of profitability, and fewer partnerships.

With release of the next quarterly report around mid-September, SINO’s trailing EPS should jump from its current 0.35 to at least 0.45 or perhaps several cents higher as the comparison quarter from last year (only 0.02 EPS) drops off and is replaced by a much higher amount to add to the 0.33 EPS over the last three quarters.

At that point, a P/E of 20 on a trailing 0.45 EPS, still a very low P/E for a growth stock, would make for a shareprice of $9, more than triple SINO’s current price of ~$2.75.

That $9 figure is my estimated price target for SINO by sometime during Fall of this year.

And if/when the shipping sector gets hot again, there’s even more “blue sky above” for SINO shares.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Addendum: Looking below at the bearish daily stockchart for the Guggenheim shipping sector ETF ((NYSEARCA:SEA)), comprised of numerous major shipping companies, one sees a major reason why SINO has not been able to get any traction to re-set up to a higher trading range, given how the stock has often traded indiscriminately along with the overall shipping sector. Yet a glance at SEA’s longer-term weekly chart (see further below) shows a continuing rebound for the sector up from the 2016 lows, on an expected supply/demand rebalancing within the industry. The sector should get much more bullish during the historically robust Fall busy season for shipping companies. In any case, SINO now deserves to trade on its own profitable fundamentals, not trade on the massive red ink afflicting the bottom line for shipping companies.

Here below is the weekly chart for the shipping sector ETF, suggestive of a developing rebound that could become much stronger according to industry experts bullish on the shipping sector:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Standard Disclaimer: This article is not an investment recommendation or solicitation. Any analysis presented in this article is illustrative in nature, is based on an incomplete set of information and has limitations to its accuracy, and is not meant to be relied upon for investment decisions. Please consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, especially SEC filings, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclosure: The author is long SINO and also has a smaller long position in DSX. The author wrote this article himself and it expresses his own opinions. The author is not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). The author has no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also have a smaller long position in DRYS

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.