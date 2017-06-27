Gold Gaining - Itchy Trigger Fingers Replace Fat One

The price of gold dropped significantly Monday on what some are speculating may have been a fat-finger mistake. In other words, a trader may have accidentally or purposefully made a market-moving trade the gold market was unable to absorb easily. However, gold is recovering significantly today, either on a rebalancing post a fat-finger error, or more likely, on the euro-lifting speech of Mario Draghi this morning and the war rhetoric coming out of the White House regarding Syria. Let's call that an itchy trigger finger driver.



5-Day Chart of GLD

Gold futures dropped as much as 1.6% on the Comex Monday, as some 18,149 lots were traded in just a minute. The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) closed down 0.9% on the day, as precious metals relative shares declined in kind.

June 26, 2017 Percent Change:

iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU): -1.0%

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS): -1.0%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV): -0.7%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSE: GDX): -0.8%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold MIners (NYSE: GDXJ): -1.3%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NYSE: NUGT): -2.6%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X (NYSE: DUST): +2.4%

Goldcorp (NYSE: GG): -0.9%

Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM): -0.1%

Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX): -0.9%

Randgold Resources (Nasdaq: GOLD): -1.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM): -0.4%

There was much speculation in the media and the market that a "fat finger" could be to blame. That's when a trader accidentally puts a bigger than intended trade through. It's also possible that someone intended to drive gold prices lower or simply misjudged the market's ability to absorb a big sell order. It's hard to say.

However, I expected gold to recover yesterday, given the weakness we saw in economic data. I covered the softness in my reports: iPhone 8, HealthCare Or Hopium - Why Durables Orders Drift Doesn't Matter and Why You Should Not Panic About Negative National Activity. You can see by the titles that I was not too worried about the economic data, but it seemed cause enough to serve a gold bounce off the big drop.

More importantly, gold is higher today with the GLD up 0.6% in the premarket at roughly 7:30 AM EDT. Some of that might be on a bounce post a fat-finger error, but there's tangible cause for it as well.

The U.S. Dollar Index (NYSE: UUP) is drifting today by about a half of a percentage point in the early going. ECB Chairman Mario Draghi is one important reason why. Senor Draghi spoke this morning in Brussels and offered what I saw as a positive economic outlook for Europe, while he expressed little concern about what he said seemed to be a temporary lull in inflation. The euro gained against the dollar on the news. As readers of this column know, that typically means gold goes higher, at least for American buyers of the precious metal.

There's one more reason for gold to gain today. The White House issued a warning last evening to the Syrian government, warning that Assad's regime seemed to be preparing for another chemical attack. The Administration suggested that such an action would draw a significant response from the United States, and the White House suggested, Russia and Iran would be held accountable as well. I covered it all in greater detail in my market preview: Rumors Of War, Janet Yellen And A Fresh Consumer Read... Oh My

That is serious war rhetoric folks. However, nobody really expects conflict between the U.S. and Russia, given the great risks. Thus, I do not believe the U.S. dollar is being set back much this morning by the statement. Still, this geopolitical spark bears watching, because as the days progress, it is likely to draw brazen responses from both Russia and Iran. An intensification of this situation would very likely start to garner market attention, hurting equities and the U.S. dollar, and helping the precious metals complex.

Precious metals and relative securities holders will want to keep an eye on the matter. I certainly will. I continue to favor gold and silver and relative securities over the medium-term (this year) and long-term (1+ years) for reasons previously discussed in the column. I cover gold regularly and invite interested parties to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.