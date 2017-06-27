DryShips: Bulls Angry About Their CEO

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

Because round 4 of the Kalani deal is still not over, DryShips (DRYS) stock will continue to touch new lows. As with rounds 1-3 of the Kalani deal, round 4 of the Kalani deal may have critically hurt the longs.

Bulls Angry on DryShips’ CEO

The most common mistake of bulls is that they never give up. They always try to average down until they lose their entire investments. They may think that the company has a lot of cash on hand, but they have failed to read the CEO’s mind (the company is selling shares on a daily basis). Even though DRYS is a penny stock, its CEO thinks that the company is worth a billion dollars; it has already raised close to a billion dollars. The $2 billion mixed shelf offering expires in March 2019. The simple question goes like this: “If the CEO doesn’t care about company investors (bulls), then why do investors trust the CEO?” The company has always managed to find new investors; if the share price goes up, new investors jump in and buy shares and they become fresh victims. The below suggests examples of how bulls are angry.

Source: StockTwits

Source: StockTwits

Source: StockTwits

DryShips Requires an Investigation

With respect to the agreement between DryShips and Kalani, Kalani can’t short DRYS, though there is a possibility the company or Kalani can still do that---perhaps directly or indirectly. Regulators should be able to trace the people who short and cover DRYS in mass volumes. But a question remains as to why the company performed voluntary reverse splits (the stock wasn’t in danger of non-compliance). They have performed 4 voluntary reverse splits already. Every time they do so, the stock plunges towards zero (about an 80% drop). This begs the question of if they are shorting DRYS; we may never know. But the activities by the company (voluntary reverse split / share price collapse on a daily basis) may be related to shorting and naked shorting. Please keep in mind that shorting and death-spiral financing are legal, although regulators can still take actions with DryShips in many ways.

Even though the company is not transparent on Kalani’s overall average cost, we now see that Kalani’s average cost is close to the bottom--$15.06 [(the stock traded between $211 (theoretical adjusted price) and $2.44)]. In its latest SEC filing, the company says that, between April 3 and June 23, it sold Kalani 7.9 million shares for $119.1 million at an average price of $15.06 a share.

Source: Created by Author

Conclusion

Even though shorting and death-spiral financing (converting loans into stock at a discounted price) are legal, how the company executes such maneuvers are questionable (e.g. voluntary reverse splits, naked shorting, and shorting related to voluntary reverse splits). It is now up to the regulators to investigate.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.