Sandstorm Gold Trades At A Significant Discount To SOTP With Multiple Catalysts

Investors do not appreciate the current counterparty strength of SAND’s portfolio or likely eventual takeover of the company.

SAND trades at a discount to a conservative SOTP value and streaming peers and has a highly cash generative business model and strong balance sheet.

Sandstorm (NYSEMKT:SAND) reported record gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 versus 11,381 ounces sold in the first quarter of 2016. Revenue was $18.8 million, compared to $13.4 million last year. Operating cash flow was $11.9 million, up from $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. SAND acquired 22 royalties for consideration of $1.9 million. SAND continues to operate with a low corporate overhead enabling the company to maintain a highly cash-generative business model.

Nolan Watson, President and CEO, noted, “The record production numbers and strong operating cash flow helped grow our cash balance to more than $32 million by quarter-end, enabling us to add a number of new stream and royalties to the portfolio… The quarterly results are a great example of the power of the stream and royalty business model at work…” The company expects attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 to be 45,000 to 55,000 ounces. The Company forecasts production to rise to over 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020.

Luna Gold Corporation, operator of SAND’s significant Aurizona asset mine in Brazil (SAND owns a 3% to 5% sliding scale royalty), announced a merger with JDL Gold Corp. creating Trek Mining Inc. Trek, now with $100 million in cash, is well positioned to bring Aurizona into production. SAND’s term debt facility that was owed by Luna in the amount of $20 million was settled in equity of Trek. Refinancing Luna, with its principal Aurizona mine asset, has been long anticipated and is a very positive development for SAND shareholders.

Finally, the company made a major announcement on April 26th of its intention to acquire all the issued shares of Mariana Resources, Ltd. that it does not already own. Mariana’s principal asset is the Hot Maden project in Turkey. The company’s announcement stated, “The Hot Maden project is a unique asset with a robust cash flow profile that has the potential to more than double Sandstorm’s attributable gold equivalent production once in full operation.”

Hot Maden’s mine attributes are stunning with a Preliminary Economic Assessment estimate of 11 grams of gold per rock ton compared to the typical range of 3 to 5 grams per ton. SAND’s engineers believe the HM asset could in fact yield 13 g/t to 15 g/t of gold.

When the deal settles (Mariana shareholders approved the deal), SAND will own 30% of the Hot Maden mine and local operator Lidya Mining will own 70%. Lidya is a subsidiary of Calik Holding, a large Turkish holding company run by Prime Minister Erdogen’s brother-in-law with roughly $3 billion in revenue. Turkey has long been a favorite operating environment for major international mining companies. However, one cannot ignore what appears to be heightened political risk in Turkey.

Economically speaking, the Hot Maden asset is exceptionally compelling given a mine level break-even point of roughly $400/ounce as a result of its grade quality. SAND management is quite excited about the investment. The effective cost of the transaction is roughly $179 million for an asset expected to begin cash flowing at $50 million beginning in 2021/2022 for what will likely be over ten years based on today’s spot prices.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report was completed by RungePincockMinaraco, effective date March 1, 2017. RungePincockMinarco is the world’s largest publicly listed independent group of mining technical experts, with history stretching back to 1968. In its report, in which they assumed $1,250/oz gold and $2.75/lb copper, and an 8% discount rate, Runge placed a present value (PV) on the Hot Maden Project at $1.366 billion. This translates into a PV of $410 million for SAND’s 30% interest.

Perhaps most importantly, we believe investors do not appreciate the counterparty strength now embedded in SAND’s portfolio (70% mid-tier and major miners rising to an estimated 90% in 2019 estimated in the company’s current presentation) and the likely eventual take-out of the company in whole. In a take-out, we believe SAND’s valuation would be in the 5% cap rate range.

The investment beauty of SAND (at current price levels), is an embedded value of “what is” (greater than 10% FCF generation), and embedded future income from streams simply coming on line wherein SAND has no capital outlays. Moreover, SAND possesses an unlevered capital structure.

Our calculation of intrinsic value is as follows:

1. Value of core non-incoming producing assets, i.e. assets not expected to contribute to cash flow in the next four years:

a. Paul Isnard. $10 million. PI is moving toward production in ’19; SAND is estimating 190K oz/year resulting in a stream of $2.3 million to SAND for an estimated 15 years. Should be noted that the operator is estimating 270K oz of gold per year, which would take SAND’s stream to $3 million. At a discount rate of 8%, this stream is $17.5 million in PV, and at 10%, it’s $15 million.

b. Prairie Creek. $10 million. This mine is not expected to produce within the next 4 years.

c. Mt. Hamilton. $10 million. This asset was recently bought by a PE firm. SAND has a contractual guarantee to receive at least $10 million by 2021. The PE firm will have to write a check for this amount if the mine doesn’t go into production or produce that amount by 2021. Not in projected cash flows.

d. Entrée Gold (Hugo North Extension asset). $31 million. Hugo is a monster mine with billions of dollars currently being invested. The Hugo North Extension is a rich copper-gold porphyry deposit and Heruga is a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit. Both projects are located in the South Gobi desert of Mongolia, approximately 570 kilometers south of the capital city of Ulaanbaatar and 80 kilometers north of the border with China.

The Hugo North Extension and Heruga are part of the Oyu Tolgoi mining complex and are managed by Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a subsidiary of Turquoise Hill Resources and the Government of Mongolia, and its project manager Rio Tinto PLC. Entrée retains a 20% interest in the resource deposits of the Hugo North Extension and Heruga. SAND is expecting between $8 to $10 million, beginning in 2027, for a 30-year expected mine life. The PV of $9 million, beginning in ’27, is $49 million at an 8% discount rate and $34 million at a 10% discount rate.

Entrée recently announced that an Oyu Tolgoi underground mine development and financing plan had been signed by the Government of Mongolia, Entrée's joint venture partner, Oyu Tolgoi LLC, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and Rio Tinto. The plan provides a path forward to the eventual restart of underground development, including Lift 1 of the Hugo North Extension. Recently, Entrée’s joint venture partner, announced that it had signed a $4.4 billion finance facility for underground mine development at the Oyu Tolgoi project.

The facility is being provided by a syndicate of international financial institutions and export credit agencies representing the governments of Canada, the United States and Australia, along with 15 commercial banks. Sandstorm has agreed to purchase an amount equal to 5.62% and 4.26% of the gold and silver by-products produced from the Hugo North Extension and Heruga deposits, respectively and an amount equal to 0.42% of the copper produced.

Sandstorm will make ongoing payments equal to US$220 per ounce of gold, US$5 per ounce of silver and US$0.50 per pound of copper (subject to inflationary adjustments) until approximately 8.6 million ounces of gold, 40.3 million ounces of silver and 9.1 billion pounds of copper have been produced from the joint venture property. Thereafter, the purchase price will increase to US$500 per ounce of gold, US$10 per ounce of silver and US$1.10 per pound of copper (subject to inflationary adjustments). Sandstorm made an upfront cash deposit of US$40 million to acquire the stream in February 2013.

e. Trek/Luna NSR $20 million ($4.5 million beginning in ’19 for 8 years discounted at 10%)

f. Teck Package. $20 million. The purchase price was $17 million and came from the Teck deal two years ago. Either one of the two principal assets could account for the $17 million.

i. Hackett River. Zinc/copper/silver/gold. Zinc price will likely drive when this mine goes into production. Miner counterparty is Glencorp. Once in production estimated to generate $10 million per year for SAND.

ii. Hotmaden 2% NSR. $6 to $7 million per year beginning in ’22 (8 year reported mine life believed to be over 10 years).

g. Sum of core non-incoming producing assets: $101 million, discounted 30% = $71 million.

h. Mariana. $179 million at cost (based on the current share price, SAND is issuing 35,667,096 shares plus $50 million in cash). RungePincockMinaraco PEA value of $410 million.

i. Equities $24 million (assume 50% of current market value of $48 million)

j. Trek/Luna Note $30 million

k. Cash ($10 million post Mariana deal debt minus some equity sales).

l. Total $314 million of asset value from assets not expected to generate cash flow in the next 3/4 years.

2. Free Cash Flow (Using current spot prices):

a. 2017 $48 million

b. 2018 $48 million

c. 2019 $55 million

d. 2020 $65 million

3. Free Cash Flow (Using $1,000 gold, a drop of 20% from current spot, and a 20% drop applied to all other commodities except diamonds, where the discount is applied is 10%.

a. 2017 $41 million

b. 2018 $41 million

c. 2019 $45 million

d. 2020 $50 million

4. Free Cash Flow (Using a 10% rise in all commodities across the board):

a. 2017 $55 million

b. 2018 $55 million

c. 2019 $61 million

d. 2020 $72 million

5. Adjusted EV:

a. Market cap at $3.70 * 188 million shares equals $695 million.

b. Less Value of Non-Incoming Producing Assets ($314 million) = $381 million of adjusted enterprise value.

c. FCF Yield (averaging ’17 and ’18):

i. At current spot 12.6%

ii. At $1,000 gold 10.8%

iii. At +10% 14.5%

d. Note, at $1,000 gold, the value of the non-incoming producing assets would fall (equities could be wiped out) and thus, the EV would rise and the FCF yield – calculated on adjusted enterprise value - would fall slightly.

6. SAND’s intrinsic value capping current cash flow of $48 million plus adding the value of core non-incoming producing assets ($305 million):

a. 5% $6.75

b. 6% $5.90

c. 7% $5.30

d. 8% $4.85

7. Comparison P/Book with the two major streaming/royalty companies. Moreover, FNV and SLW trade at roughly 5% cap rates.

i. SAND @ $3.60 105% of BV of $3.43

ii. Franco Nevada, FNV @ $73 310% of BV of $23.50

iii. Silver Wheaton, SLW @ $21 185% of BV of $11.30

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.