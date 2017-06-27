Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.: A Unique And Misunderstood Business

Occasionally you can find a company that may be incorrectly labeled or viewed as being part of an industry that doesn't truly reflect the value of its operations. On even rarer occasions, you can find that this company is included in a distressed industry that would cause it to be further mispriced. I believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) may be an example of this kind of company.

Pangaea Logistics is a global shipping and logistics company that employs a unique business model which focuses on customer relationships instead of vessel ownership and shipping rates. Pangaea, which describes itself as "a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services", contracts with industrial customers for the transportation of materials such as iron ore, coal, pig iron, grains, bauxite, hot briquetted iron, alumina, cement clinker, limestone, and dolomite. The company derives most of its revenue through contracts of affreightment (COAs), which are usually long term contracts to transport a specified amount of materials from one port to the other. Pangaea extends its efficiency by focusing on backhaul routes in which it carries cargo that will bring in cash while it is returning to a primary port that it is usually contracted to load and move goods from. Pangaea lets its fronthaul routes take care of themselves because they are confident those can be acquired more easily. In a March 2017 interview, Edward Coll, Pangaea's CEO, said they will even turn down contracts if they don't present good backhaul opportunities.

Edward Coll contrasted their COA-centric business model with that of the rest of the industry by way of real estate examples. He stated that most shipping companies are floating apartment buildings that will charge their customers the going rate to live in their rooms, whatever the market determines it to be. They buy ships and let other people manage and run them while they collect the checks. Pangaea, on the other hand, contracts for the sure payments ahead of time and then uses a variety of methods-chartered in, owned vessels, etc.-to earn the money. They provide a service instead of just tonnage.

Being one of the only dry bulk companies I could find that actually made money throughout 2015 and 2016, Pangaea's approach looked very interesting. While most shipping companies are tying up their capital in the ownership of ships to capitalize on the operating leverage that accrues when rates increase substantially, Pangaea prefers to invest in its business and is content with hitting triples instead of home runs as long as that means growing the business organically and generating consistent cash flows. Most of the ships it utilizes are chartered in on a short term basis (usually less than 9 months) to service its contracts. In Pangaea's 2017 1st Quarter 10-Q, it states that it owns and partially owns 15 dry bulk carriers. On a given day in 2017, Pangaea is usually operating around 55 carriers, so as you can see, the majority of its fleet is chartered in.

Pangaea bought its first dry bulk carrier in 2001 to generate a higher number of COAs. Since then, Pangaea has opportunistically acquired ships only when necessary and only when it had a COA ready to be utilized. Pangaea began building and buying Ice Class carriers because it saw a niche opportunity where it could compete in a market with very few competitors. In 2013, Nordic Bulk Carriers, a Pangaea subsidiary, was the first company to traverse the Northwest Passage (NWP) and was the first non-Russian company to transit the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2010, both of which shorten shipping days substantially, provide tremendous cost savings for clients, and are expected to be utilized more as the industry matures. While staying true to its effective strategy, Pangaea has quickly become a major player in the niche Panamax Ice Class subsector.

Pangaea came public through a reverse merger in 2014 that was written about extensively on Seeking Alpha mainly because of the involvement of Joel Greenblatt. Quartet Merger Corp, a special acquisition company (SPAC) set up by successful value and activist investor Eric Rosenfeld (not the one involved in Long Term Capital Management) acquired Pangaea, which was then a private company. Shortly thereafter dry bulk rates tanked and the market cap of the company tanked as well.

While I do not know when rates will increase, I believe that they eventually will. I don't expect anything close to the early-to-mid 2000s rate environment, but with Pangaea's stable cash flows, now seems like a good time to be a buyer; it is obviously not a peak. I do not pretend to possess any knowledge related to macro trends, but the last few years have been a perfect storm of oversupply and decreasing demand. The number of dry bulk carriers increased dramatically to take advantage of the high rates a few years ago. While global trade and dry bulk volume has been growing steadily, it suddenly stalled in 2015.

(chart from opensea.pro)

During what is widely considered to be the most distressed shipping market in history, Pangaea generated about a 5% and 7% FCF ROIC in 2016 and 2015 respectively. Because the new COAs it enters into are based upon the prevailing dry bulk rates, PANL's revenue has decreased since 2014. It has had to take a few asset impairments, but since it is mostly an operator instead of an owner, these have not been substantial.

Another interesting fact about Pangaea Logistics is that they do not pay any income taxes. They are incorporated in Bermuda and utilize Section 883 of the Internal Revenue Code which states that the revenue of certain corporations that are incorporated in certain foreign countries is exempt from taxation relating to shipping operations.

Pangaea's 1st Quarter 2017 results don't appear as impressive as they actually were. Net income of $1.3 million was roughly in line with the first quarter of 2016, but was actually depressed by a $4.3 million charge for a sale-leaseback expense that normally does not occur. With that added back and income attributable to non-controlling interest taken into account, net income for the quarter should be about $3.2 million.

Valuation

I believe Pangaea's balance sheet does not accurately reflect the value of the assets it owns. Sure, the ships it owns are included, but what are the real assets attributable to Pangaea? The COAs are Pangaea's true assets. It just utilizes the ships it owns and charters in to monetize these assets. This then begs the question of what the value of these COAs actually are. Sadly, we are not provided details about most of Pangaea's contracts in its filings or press releases.

To try to gain somewhat of a perspective I look to Pangaea's free cash flow. To get this number I use operating cash flow minus stock compensation expense (because I consider this to be a true expense), income attributable to non-controlling interest, and capital expenditures. Most years PANL does not list any capital expenditures besides the small amounts required for the upkeep of its offices and owned real estate property. Looking back through Pangaea's financial statements, which, unfortunately, only go back a few years because of its fairly recent public listing, I was able to find an investing expense on the cash flow statements listed as "drydocking costs". Pangaea describes these costs as expenses for upgrades and improvements to owned operating vessels. That is the only expense listed on the cash flow statements that I could find that appears to represent what would normally be called maintenance capital expenditures. The largest expense listed was $4.8 million in 2014. Since this is the highest expense listed, and since there is not a drydocking cost recorded most years, I have chosen to use $4 million for the capex number.

This puts FCF at about $12.6 million and $19.4 million for the full years of 2016 and 2015 respectively. With Pangaea's market cap around $117 million, it appears to trade only at around 9.3x its current depressed FCF and 6x its 2015 FCF. Pangaea is priced slightly below its current net asset value, but as I said earlier, it is most likely priced substantially below its true NAV.

In their 2014 S-4 filing, Quartet provides details about what they think the intrinsic value of Pangaea really is. In this analysis, they primarily value Pangaea on a relative value basis, comparing it to what they consider to be its most comparable competitors. Through this process, Quartet comes to the conclusion that PANL's equity value is somewhere between $520 million and $550 million before they took any cash from the transaction into consideration. Obviously, this is substantially above what Pangaea is currently selling for, but the discount is understandable given PANL's current cash flow profile. Despite Pangaea's resistance to the inherent cyclicality of its business, it is still somewhat susceptible to rate swings even if the effects are minimal. Furthermore, Pangaea is valued upon this basis and is discounted because of the fact, even though its operations tell a different story.

I believe it would be wise to try to replicate this valuation method, even if it was used almost 3 years ago. Quartet believed that there were no companies in the U.S. that exactly resembled PANL's unique business model. That being said, it did lay what it believed to be the most comparable companies it could find. I think using this list of mostly logistics companies will be beneficial in deciding on an intrinsic value for Pangaea.

A few notes on the following chart: All numbers are from the full year 2016 financial statements except for debt and shares outstanding. I have made an adjustment to Echo Global Logistics' FCF number for 2016 because it possessed what I considered to be an extraordinary capex number recorded for 2016. Also, for Navios Maritime Holdings I could not find an in-depth presentation of its FCF, so I decided to exclude those blocks from the chart.

In the graphic above, it is obvious that Pangaea is valued lower than all of the logistics companies that are displayed. That is expected, considering it is not a full fledged logistics company, and still is somewhat more asset-intensive than these companies. One thing that is apparent, however, is that it is not in the same class as most shipping companies. The 2016 results above do not necessarily tell the whole story for Pangaea. While most of the logistics companies listed have been growing and some are even at peak earnings, Pangaea's results were from what is considered one of the worst years in its history. PANL's 2016 FCF ROE is respectable, but its 2015 FCF ROE puts it well in line with the logistics companies it is being compared to. With a FCF ROE of 17.9% in 2015, Pangaea demonstrates that it can generate results similar to asset-light logistics companies that are known for their high returns on equity.

Looking into the past and future, it is also apparent that, since this is a trough free cash flow year for Pangaea, its normalized FCF would be substantially higher than what it is now. Free cash flow of around $20-25 million is an entirely reasonable expectation considering PANL has achieved $20 million multiple times in the past. This would put the current share price at about 5x that cash flow number. Looking at the comparable companies, I think it is entirely reasonable to apply a 12x to 15x multiple to Pangaea's free cash flows, but until the market realizes what kind of company it is, this might not happen.

What is also apparent is that Pangaea has substantially more debt than most logistics companies. This was expected and was even talked about in the 2014 S-4, a time during which Pangaea had very little debt. Pangaea had been planning to take on debt and access capital markets to increase its ownership of vessels. What is encouraging is that, although Pangaea has a substantial amount of debt, it is not very large when compared to the rest of the shipping industry. Pangaea's interest coverage is at about 5x for 2016, even with a relatively depressed EBITDA. Normalized EBITDA would also cause the EV/EBITDA multiple to be substantially lower than the other companies on the list. 2015's EV/EBITDA was actually around 8x.

Another thing to keep in mind is that growth is not taken into account in this valuation. Pangaea has been generating substantial FCF that it can plow back into its business to generate growth in the future. Growth of around 20% was actually expected when Quartet made the acquisition. What wasn't expected was that the dry bulk shipping environment would descend into what could be the worst few years in its history. I really do think Pangaea has handled the last few years better than any dry bulk shipping company I have ever seen, and I am confident in its management to reinstate its growth in the upcoming years.

Risks

Major risks for Pangaea Logistics include rapid increases in dry bulk carrier charter rates [although it does hedge its exposure with forward freight agreements (FFA)], its debt, extreme fluctuations in dry bulk shipping rates, extreme fluctuations in bunker fuel costs, anti-trade measures, geopolitical issues, and the obsolescence of its trade routes or the way it does business.

Pangaea's debt appears to be manageable and it seems to have sufficient access to lenders and capital markets. Their interest coverage ratio is in check, and if dry bulk shipping rates rise high enough, maybe newly completed COAs will allow Pangaea to pay down substantial parts of its debt. About 38% of its debt is floating rate, but it has been entered into interest rate swaps until this year.

I know nothing about United States or international tax law, but the reinstatement of income taxes on Pangaea is cited as a risk in its 10-K. Although its lawyers conclude that Pangaea meets all the necessary requirements, the implementation of taxes would cause a substantial drop in Pangaea's net income and free cash flow.

The question of a sustainable moat has come to mind multiple times, and, like most companies operating in a commodity sector, it is a hard one to answer. Through its Ice Class carriers, Pangaea is operating in an area of the dry bulk market where it has and probably will see the least amount of competition. This isn't to say that competition can't increase. As the arctic routes become more well-known and used, I assume more companies will build and operate Ice Class carriers. This could be years away, which will help Pangaea tremendously in the meantime. As for the rest of its business, Pangaea seems to operate very differently than almost every other shipping company out there. Edward Coll appears to value relationships and curiosity tremendously. It's hard to quantify, but a culture can increase a company's value exponentially. Furthermore, Pangaea has adopted a customer and service centric business persona and has branched out into logistics operations. This helps to keep customers renewing contracts and will undoubtedly increase the amount of customers that want to do business with Pangaea.

Pangaea has assisted customers in cargo loading and discharge, vessel chartering, technical vessel management, and voyage planning. Although these operations are not a substantial portion of Pangaea's revenue, one can see how they can help to draw in repeat business. This sounds like things that traditional logistics companies do to help their customers achieve their desired shipping experience. Pangaea has gone as far as to assist in the construction of a new port recently, matching the two parties and transporting about 1.1 million tons of construction material to the port since entering the contract.

The thing that has bothered me the most about Pangaea has been their recent equity private placement at a share price below the share price at the time and well below what I consider to be PANL's intrinsic value. Through this offering Pangaea raised $15 million for the acquisition of new vessels, but added about 7 million new shares. As every good value investor knows, dilution below intrinsic value is an inherently value destructive action the majority of the time. This action seems to lump PANL in with the rest of the distressed and over-leveraged shipping companies that have had to issue equity at the bottom of the market. Although this is troubling at first glance, I would suggest a deeper look into Pangaea's goals and how this offering might allow them to be accomplished. Why would Pangaea issue equity at the price that it did, which was $2.25 a share? From what management has said, it was to buy a ship. Perhaps Pangaea views this current environment as the most opportune time to be a buyer of ships. With dry bulk rates still extremely low, the value of ships for sale has dropped dramatically. No longer are the thousands of other companies scrambling to add to their fleet by the day and take advantage of elevated rates. No longer is there a massive order of ships being built for future use. As the rates decrease, so do the prices.

Maybe Pangaea views this as a value-added acquisition because of the price of the ship compared to the revenue it may generate in the future. I agree with PANL that debt doesn't need to increase very much, but issuing equity below intrinsic value, for whatever reason, has come to be seen as the one sin no management can overcome. I would suggest that the reason and context of the situation matter very much. Issuing equity during a rising interest rate environment to buy a ship at a depressed price that can help to add accretive free cash flows in the future may not be such a bad thing. I'm not saying this should be overlooked, but I guess what I am saying is that it comes down to how well you trust the management.

Conclusion

The last sentence leads me directly into a discussion of Pangaea's management. Pangaea's management is experienced and has interests that are very much aligned with shareholders considering all directors and executive officers as a group own about 87.35% of the company. This is very encouraging to me. The current management has been running and growing Pangaea for a long time, and considering they have a large amount of their net worth tied up in it, will continue to run and grow it as efficiently as they can. They were not looking for a cash out when they took the company public, they were looking for a partner to help them access the capital markets. Management compensation is very reasonable, and having people like Eric Rosenfeld on the board is very encouraging. Eric invested a large amount in the company through his SPAC and has built a reputation of fighting for shareholder's rights and values.

Also, Jacob Ma-Weaver of Cable Car Capital, a fund that has achieved spectacular returns, owns PANL and has written about it extensively. I would encourage all readers to go read his investor letters and see what he has to say about Pangaea. Like I have said in the past, having people smarter than you on your side is always helpful and encouraging.

Pangaea Logistics is a very interesting and unique company that appears to be overlooked and mispriced because of its perceived position in a distressed industry. While the risks are very real, I believe Pangaea offers the opportunity for a double whammy type of return brought on by FCF growth and a revaluation. As always, feedback is welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.