Fresh 52-Week Lows In Commodities

Another week brought another fresh 52-week low for the CRB Commodity Index, led by the price decline in the most important commodity of all - crude oil. Readers of this column should not be surprised at this rather strange behavior of commodities in a seasonally strong part of the year, since we have written about this often (see my May 8, 2017 column, "The commodity conundrum--why are prices so weak?").

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

The CRB Index touched a low of 166.48 last week, not that far above the January 2016 lows at 154.85. As I have mentioned before - in my "China rant," as one of my colleagues so eloquently described my musings - I believe it was the Chinese economic slowdown that caused the 50% crash in commodity prices since 2014, and there is something wrong with China now, hurting commodities again in 2017.

The other explanation is that there may be something wrong with the U.S. economy as gasoline demand at home has been weak and the economic data has been spotty. With the S&P 500 Index making all-time highs despite delays in the vitally necessary Trump-era tax code overhaul, the prospect of economic trouble at home is also a reasonable factor explaining the slower demand for many commodities.

The bond market is also reflecting some concerns about the U.S. economy at present, with massive yield curve flattening - where long-term interest rates are declining and short-term rates are rising, courtesy of Fed rate hikes. This can be seen in the performance of the 10- and 2-year Treasury yields in the chart below. Keep in mind that the 2-year yield is more sensitive to Fed policy and fed funds rate outlook while the 10-year note yield is more sensitive to the intermediate-term inflation and economic outlook.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Stay Away from Junk Bonds

Another bond market sector tied to commodity prices is junk bonds, which at the January 2016 lows for crude oil were under significant pressure. Since the shale boom in the U.S. was financed with junk bonds, much in the same way junk bonds paid for the build out of fiber-optic networks leading up the tech bubble in 2000, it is normal to see pressure in the junk bond market in a crude oil sell-off. We have not seen it yet but that does not mean it is not coming as I believe there is substantial downside for commodity prices and crude oil, in particular given the coming economic hard landing I see in China.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

After the initial sharp sell-off in crude oil and junk bonds in late January 2016, the widest credit spreads in B-rated junk to Treasuries came on February 11, 2016 at 900 basis points (9%) when the oil price was barely holding onto $26. While the oil price is barely holding onto $42 per barrel at present, the same (B-rated) junk spreads closed on Friday at 392 bps (3.92%). For comparison, when oil was heading towards its January 2016 lows and when it was in the mid-40s in late 2015, B-rated junk spreads were near 600-650 bps, which means that there is a lot of risk in junk bond prices at present.

Shale producers have dramatically cut costs in order to survive in an environment of lower oil prices, but I believe they underestimate the possible downside in oil prices if that belated hard landing in China ever arrives. Many shale producers have shoved ever larger amounts of sand in order to keep fracking at ever lower oil prices. However, there is a finite amount of sand a shale producer can shove down an oil well. They may be able to use 2-3 times more sand than what they originally thought possible to lower their shale oil production costs, but they are not likely going to be able to use four times the amount of sand.

My point is that if the oil price goes down to $20 a barrel or lower and stays there for a couple of years, the rout in the junk bond market - primarily concentrated in the energy sector - would be horrific.

The drama is already unfolding in the S&P 500, where the index is up 8.9% YTD while the energy sector is the only industry group that is down - to the tune of -14.5% YTD. If that is not a horrific and widening performance differential between the energy sector and the S&P 500, I don't know what is.

The decline in commodity prices - and crude oil in particular - is not yet front-page news; but should the CRB index take out its January 2016 lows and should the price of crude oil decline below $40 and stay there, I expect investors would pay a lot more attention. I think both of those developments are coming soon.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.