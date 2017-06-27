Don't Buy Armour Residential, Just Laugh At It

Issuing over book value would be positive, but the actual net proceeds are unlikely to be over book value.

The dividend is probably stable for now, but there are much better alternatives among mortgage REITs.

ARMOUR Residential REIT was trading at a premium to book value for the first time in a long time.

When investors see what the underwriters are paying, there should be a second round of selling.

ARR is issuing 4.5 million shares. The price for the underwriters will be set and announced soon.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) just announced the issuance of 4.5 million shares of common stock. That’s fun. Shareholders get diluted, and the bears have a laugh.

I’ve been calling for mortgage REITs to announce more issuance lately. The companies are finally trading over book value per share, and this is an ideal time for them to issue new equity. When ARR traded at a huge discount to book value, it bought back a good chunk of stock. When it traded at a pretty big discount to book value, it… well, it didn’t care and stopped buying it back. Only huge discounts were enough.

Price to Book

I don’t believe mortgage REITs should automatically trade precisely at book value. That concept is dramatically outdated. If two mortgage REITs had identical portfolios and one paid out 5% of common equity to management each year and the other paid out 1.05%, would you say that the future cash flows from those two portfolios should be equal? Clearly, they would not be equal, but investors must grasp competing ideas. The first is that book value is a material part of the analysis. The second is that book value alone should not completely overwhelm the analysis.

Let’s take a look at how book value is developing:

So far, this quarter, book value is up quite nicely, around 5%. However, the price gain has massively outpaced that. Share prices are up a staggering 21%. The quarter for ARR was good, but nothing was that good.

ARMOUR Residential REIT often traded at one of the largest discounts among the mortgage REITs, but today, it trades at a nice little premium to book value. That premium is nice for the company, not for new investors buying in.

Irony

I’ve been warning investors about the hazards of paying the premium to book value. I was even preparing a piece using this very slide where I was going to talk about how ARR should issue new equity. Then, ARR goes ahead and announces an issuance of 4.5 million shares. Compared to the 36 million and change that were outstanding, that is a significant chunk.

The Double Whammy

Take the words directly from the press release:

“VERO BEACH, Florida, June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR, ARR PrA and ARR PrB) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock. ARMOUR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 675,000 additional shares of common stock.”

This isn’t an “at the market” offering to be handled slowly. ARR needs to discount these shares enough for the underwriters to take the deal. That means we’re probably going to see it come through below whatever low price we see tomorrow. As it stands, shares are getting pummeled in the after-hours market. Expect the pummeling to continue for another day. This is a one-two punch.

That also means the net proceeds to ARR will probably be less than book value per share. Consequently, the issuance should be dilutive to existing shareholders. However, as an analyst, I won’t complain. ARR was so aggressive buying back shares when they were around a 30%+ discount, that I want to appreciate the net impact which was very positive for shareholders.

What Can Investors Do?

I think ARR is a clear sell for trading over book value. I think the near term includes a double whammy, so even investors who like the shares have an incentive to get out. Paying a premium to buy into a residential mortgage REIT doesn’t make a great deal of sense.

What About the Dividend?

ARR issued an announcement declaring the next dividend on the same day. I think it was hoping the dividend announcement would help bury the issuance. I don’t think it will. Regardless, ARR’s dividend is probably sustainable in the near future. The weak credit spreads on non-agency RMBS and the flat yield curve will combine to put pressure on earnings, assuming no changes over the next few quarters, but that dividend should be good for another quarter.

Any Good Alternatives?

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Pending:GPMT) looks attractive. I bought some shares today and published a thorough research report for subscribers over the weekend.

Anything Else We Should Avoid?

Beyond the bearish view on ARR, I will also take a bearish view on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR). After the announcement that Buffett was taking a position in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), the equity REITs began rallying. Those exposed heavily to retail property tended to do quite well. WHLR had another positive day and is hilariously overvalued.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) was up 2.17%, and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was up 4.24% on the day. These movements are a direct response to the Buffett news. STORE Capital rallied hard on the day, and investors piled in spills over to the other equity REITs because analysts look at the comparable valuations and figure. Surely, the other equity REITs deserve a little bump high as well.

I also want a sell rating on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). It is trading very materially over book value, and it is time for it to make a similar announcement.

Conclusion

ARR did what comes naturally a mortgage REIT trading at a premium to book value for the first time in a long time. It went out to issue a ton of new equity. When the price for the underwriters is announced, I expect a second hit to the share price. I’m also hitting WHLR with a sell rating and GPMT with a buy rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks: Sell ARR. Sell WHLR. Sell NLY. Buy GPMT. Also long DX-A.