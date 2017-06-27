Gold: Tick, Tick, Flash Crash!

I expect buying on the dips to emerge in GLD but I recognize two key downsiderisks to my bullish view this week.

In spec positioning, net long positions were cut significantly over June 13-20 in the wake of the hawkish Fed meeting.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

A few thoughts on the recent flash crash

To begin with, let me start by sharing some thoughts on the flash crash. To most readers' surprise, gold witnessed a flash-crash on Monday morning (London Time). The yellow metal tumbled by $18 or 1.6% on massive volumes (18,000 contracts or $2 billion notional) before recovering some of its losses thereafter.

Source: ZH.

While it is nearly impossible to ascertain the exact cause of such a flash crash, a few hypotheses are possible, among them a fat finger, a large order (the trader underestimates the depth of liquidity), a trade liquidation (e.g. a hedge fund decides to close out a losing position), or a trade driven by algorithmic trading.

At this stage, the most likely hypothesis seems to be the involvement of algorithmic trading considering the speed of market movements and the abnormally high volumes traded on the Comex.

Although this kind of market movements is not healthy, this does not necessarily mean that weakness in prices will continue, in my view. On January 6, 2014, gold experienced a flash crash, with Comex gold futures plunging by $30 or about 3% from $1,245.50 to $1,212.60 within a minute between 10:14 a.m.33 and 10:15 a.m. EST. Yet, gold subsequently rallied in the following weeks.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positioning significantly over the reporting period (June 13-22) while spot gold prices weakened by 1.7% over the same period.

The net long fund position - at 281.73 tonnes as of June 20 - tumbled by 136 tonnes or 33% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven essentially by long liquidation (-143 tonnes w/w), that was slightly counterbalanced by short-covering (-5 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains up 159 tonnes or 129% in the year to date, while gold prices have strengthened by roughly 8% over the same period.

My view:

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period was chiefly driven by the hawkish Fed repricing in the wake of the FOMC meeting on June 14. While the Fed delivered its 25 bp rate increase, in line with expectations, it did not modify its forward guidance in spite of deterioration inflation dynamics, thereby prompting the market to revise upwardly the speed of the removal of monetary policy accommodation. In turn, the dollar and US real rates - key macro variables of gold's spec positioning - moved higher, inducing the speculative community to unwind further their net long spec positioning.

Looking ahead, I believe that the hawkish Fed surprise is now fully digested by the market so the dollar and US real rates are likely to come under renewed downward pressure, especially when noticing that recent data continues to point to losing momentum in US economic growth (e.g. flash manufacturing PMI for June released at the end of last week).

Source: FastMarkets.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors were quiet last week, reducing just 2 tonnes of gold from their holdings. Still, ETF investors remain net buyers in the tune of 9 tonnes of gold so far in June, after liquidating 5 tonnes of gold in May, the first monthly outflow since the start of 2017.

In the year to date, gold ETF holdings are up 136 tonnes or 7%, principally thanks to marked inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of June 23, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,086, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view:

It seems to me that ETF investors had already anticipated the hawkish surprise from the Fed on June 24 and as such, they barely changed their gold allocations.

As I said last week, the changes in gold ETF holdings in recent weeks have been extremely subdued, thereby having a non-significant impact on gold prices.

Still, I remain of the view that macro investors may buy gold at a more aggressive pace in the second half of the year because the current macro/political/geopolitical backdrop is conducive for gold (see my article published last week).

Trading strategy

I have two core positions in my portfolio at present, namely a long position in GLD (built on June 5) and a long position in French equity (built on May 9).

Let's focus on my trading view on gold.

Source: Net Dania.

Technical view. Gold has come under downward pressure since hitting a fresh 2017 high earlier in June. Yet, it remains presently above its 200 DMA, suggesting that the bull market is still alive. Gold has been able to make higher highs, suggesting that there is still some underlying strength in the trend. Against this, I am inclined to think that buying on the dips will re-emerge and that prices will push to further highs, from a technical perspective.

Macro view. Gold will be heavily influenced by incoming macro data (especially PCE for May due on Friday) and Fed speech (especially Yellen's speech due Tuesday in London). I contend that either stronger-than-expected inflation readings or hawkish language used by Yellen may undermine gold prices. While this is not my base-case scenario, I am aware of those downside risks to gold.

Source: Trading View.

Against this context, I am induced to maintain my long GLD position, being ready to experience further losses on a hawkish Fed or a positive inflation surprise but expecting higher highs in the coming weeks/months.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (DGL),VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ:DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.