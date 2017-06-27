Dream Office: Fool Me Twice, Time For A New C-Suite

Dream Office (OTC:DRETF) has garnered the attention of REIT investors willing to dumpster dive to find hidden value trapped within unloved equities. Throughout 2016, it felt like a day didn't go by without Dream Office finding its way into the news. They crafted a plan to unlock shareholder value by drastically shirking the company's asset pool and share float. While I bought into the plan, and have been a shareholder until today, management has not kept their promises to investors regarding dividends or value creation. I have lost faith in management with this recent action, and am no longer comfortable holding shares.

Dream's mastermind, Micheal Cooper standing on his latest failed endeavor that cost Dream Office longs money, Scotia Plaza.

A brief background

Dream Office expanded heavily into the booming Alberta office market throughout the 2010's and posted some seriously impressive share growth. Unlike more conservatively managed Alberta based REITs (like my favourite, Boardwalk), Dream Office collapsed under a particularly harsh Calgary office market. With debt mounting and rents falling the company crafted a strategic plan in 2016 to unlock value for investors. The dividend was slashed 33% and the laid out plans to sell C$1.2 in assets to pay down debt and buy back shares. To quote the mastermind behind the DREAM family of companies:

“Throughout our history, we have adapted our strategy to the market conditions to supplement our returns,” said Michael Cooper, Chairman of Dream Office REIT. “In 2007, we were able to sell two-thirds of our portfolio at an equivalent price of $47.50 which we distributed to all unitholders by reducing the outstanding units by two-thirds. Nonetheless, our unit price still fell to $7.30 on December 19, 2008. However, our unitholders fared well with the return of most of their capital and then the recovery of our unit price post financial crisis. Today, we present a private equity-like strategy that will create a leaner, more resilient and valuable company for our unitholders. Once the plan is complete, Dream Office REIT will have some of the best assets in Canada, supported by an industry leading balance sheet and ample liquidity for growth.”

Yes, Dream Office has devastated longs before, this is by no means the first time they've implemented this strategy. Below are two graphs, one showing Dream Office headed into the 2009 financial crisis, and the other showing stock performance since 2012.

Unfortunately the REIT has not done a good job of keeping promises to investors. Both times the stock never recovered to its highs, and management has shown they did not learn by prior mistake. They've continued the same boom-bust cycles.

So what's the problem?

The company's plan revolved around creating value for unitholders. It has been touted one quarterly report after another that the REIT trades at a substantial discount to NAV and that was why aggressive buybacks made sense. Well, it's very hard to pin down what NAV will be once the smoke clears with the asset dispositions. In Q1 2016, Dream Office reported their NAV to be C$31.59. Just 12 months later (after hundreds of millions in buybacks that in theory should increase NAV)? $22.48. And the NAV write-downs haven't slowed. It continues to drop every quarter since the 2014 oil bust. Today it sits at C$22.15.

With all that said, you'd think Dream Office is done with their strategic plan. They've brought shares roughly in-line with NAV and have payed debt down to around 40% of book. I thought that too. Instead they drop a bombshell June 23rd, in the Friday trading session. The company have massively expanded the asset sales, are buying back much more stock than originally anticipated and plan on becoming a growth REIT. Thought the dividend was safe after the first cut? Nope. They slashed it ANOTHER 33%. The yield now sits at about 5%. What's baffling to me is why management would cut a well covered dividend, while their shareholder base consists of dividend investors. There are two answers for this. Management's, and the reasonable assumption based on history.

Management: Consistent with our strategy, our Board has authorized the commencement of a substantial issuer bid to acquire up to $440 million of our outstanding units. Using our repatriated capital to reduce the number of outstanding units results in future NAV increases having a more dramatic effect on a per unit basis. We are also reducing our annual distributions from $1.50 to $1.00 per unit to provide the Trust with additional incremental cash flow to reinvest in our business. We believe that this more conservative payout ratio is more aligned with our strategy of owning a focused portfolio of higher quality properties.

I don't see how buying units back at book, while selling flagship Toronto assets such as Scotia Plaza will increase NAV down the road. Herein lies the problem with this plan. It has been dumpster divers like me who invest in this REIT. Why would growth investors look at a REIT that has grown via boom-bust cycles, destroying shareholder value every 8 or 9 years?

Cooper's last big bet for Dream Office was on the aforementioned Scotia Plaza (which Dream Office has now entirely disposed of). After owning the building for half a decade in the booming downtown real estate market, Dream only broke even on the asset. And since that purchase, the REIT has lost half its value. Compare this to an actual growth office REIT, Allied Properties (who I've previously written about here).

No growth investor would touch Dream Office with a ten foot poll. Keep in mind that the big dividend drop doesn't include the second 33% cut this July.

Dundee=RUN

Dream Office was now always known as such. It was once known as Dundee REIT. Dundee has a long history of destroying shareholder value in whatever venture they go into. Sit back, as this is a pretty confusing story...

I could (and likely will) write separate articles on each of these entities, but not one of them have performed well. Management has made huge mistakes running each one of these companies. So now we get to the name change. Dundee (DDJEF) spun out its real estate arm as DREAM Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF) (Dundee Real Estate Asset Management) and renamed its REITs. Dream Office soon after spun out its industrial assets into Dream Industrial Dundee. Dundee no longer owns any stake in DREAM Unlimited, but it maintains the same people that used to work at Dundee. Dream Office is externally managed by Dream Unlimited who is led by Micheal Cooper, close friends of Ned Goodman, head of Dundee. In short, it can be thought of as a cobweb of under-performance and incompetence.

What to do know?

Luckily, the Dutch auction (in short investors bid how cheap they're willing to sell shares back to Dream Office for) process will gave shares a basement for the coming weeks. I am of the belief the stock will face significant pressure once this auction process is over. I have liquidated my entire position in the name, and I'd advise investors to take a hard look at if this new expanded buyback and dividend cut is what they bought into.

Conclusion

Often, the hardest thing for investors to do is admit defeat and move on. Dream Office is a good time to apply one's apathetic glasses and ask themselves if they believe in management's ability to execute, or their vision for the future. I do not, and have taken my money elsewhere. I have no intentions to re-enter until there is a change in management. As the old adage says, "Fool me one, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Dream and Dundee have fooled investors one too many times for me to stick around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRUNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.