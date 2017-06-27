Ditch The 7.56% Yield For These Three Better Options

TWO’s TWO-A has a significant amount of call protection and an ex-dividend coming up, but is it worth it? Nope.

Overpriced

It’s a TWOrap!

Investors holding onto the preferred share TWO-A from Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) should be looking to capture their gains. The preferred share is great across almost every metric with the exception of them being very near the highest price they have seen. While TWO-A does look solid outside of the price, there are some superior alternatives.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has two good preferred shares right now, CIM-A and CIM-B. CIM-B is the better alternative, but only by a small margin. CIM-B and TWO-A both switch over to a floating rate of three month LIBOR plus a spread:

CIM-B will be 3-month LIBOR +5.791% beginning 3/30/2024.

TWO-A will be 3-month LIBOR plus 5.66% beginning 4/27/2027.

After the floating rates kick in CIM-B will actually have a higher floating rate.

More alternatives

Preferred shares in MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) and MFA Financial (MFA) also offer alternatives. MTGE has an underlying portfolio that has a lot of cross over with the portfolio TWO is using. Both portfolios are emphasis residential mortgage backed securities. Both contain a mix of agency and non-agency securities. Both include various derivatives as part of their portfolio structure. Two Harbors was investing in commercial real estate lending. That portion of the business is now trading as Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). Buy rating for GPMT.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Breaking down the preferred shares

Let’s check out those prices:

Look at that red! $27.45!

The value of shares of TWO-A is being boosted by their upcoming ex-dividend date and they have a fairly huge dividend coming up. When preferred shares are first issued the first period can be extra-long and that is how you can get more than 100% dividend accrual. Leading up to the first dividend date is the only time you can expect to get more than 100% dividend accrual. As great as the dividend is, it doesn’t justify TWO-A trading at $27.45.

For an investors looking for an alternative with a dividend coming up, MTGEP is about to go ex-dividend. It may not be as good as TWO-A on other metrics, but it last traded at $26.17 and has a stripped yield of 7.95%. I am not thrilled at these prices, but MTGEP is dramatically better than TWO-A.

Let’s take a closer look:

All of the preferred shares shown above have great market capitalization to preferred share liquidation. TWO-A has the best ratio at 28.72 and also has almost 10 years of call protection. However, along with MTGEP, TWO-A is at the upper end of its range over the last 52 weeks. Both of these preferred shares have the best market capitalization to preferred share liquidation on the list we’re comparing.

Is call protection one of the most important metrics for you?

Who you gonna call? Not Ghostbusters…

CIM-B is only a few months off from having 7 years of call protection. While you may be giving up the extra three years compared to TWO-A, you’re also getting a material stripped yield boost. CIM-B is currently at 7.84%. CIM-B is also materially further away from its 52 week high compared to TWO-A.

Along with all the companies on the list, MFA has very solid ‘Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation’. If investors were to go with MFA-B, they would end up with only a slightly lower stripped yield compared to CIM-B. Furthermore, they wouldn’t have near as much capital exposed to a loss if shares were eventually called. MFA-B does have some call protection (4/15/2018). It’s not as much as TWO-A or CIM-B, but it does give an investor a good alternative to TWO-A.

Stripped yields

Here’s more information on the preferred share stripped yields:

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

I’m currently holding preferred shares in Global Indemnity (GBLI), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), CBL & Associate Properties (CBL), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI). I’m watching the prices of Annaly Capital (NLY) and Anworth Mortgage (ANH). I just recently sold my position in ANH-C, but it’s still just barely in my buy zone. If the price starts to drop I’ll consider buying more shares. I’m also invested in Target (TGT) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) because I believe they are undervalued. The retail landscape today reminds me of the mREIT landscape of early 2016. The hyperbole is overwhelming rational thought.

Conclusion

TWO-A has strong metrics for a preferred share, but the price is so high I have a sell rating on it. For the invested looking for an ex-dividend, MTGEP is currently at $26.17 and is about to go ex-dividend. For call protection and a higher yield, CIM-B is a drastically better investment. MFO is another solid option with a slightly lower stripped yield than CIM-B, but it’s also at the low end of its price range over the last 52 weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy GPMT. I am also long CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL