Gold Market 'Flash Crash' Ahead Of Options Expiration

It should not be surprising that a flash sale (or flash buy) occurs before options expiration.

The COMEX gold and GLD options market is sizable and influential. We provide an overview of it.

The flash sale of 1.8 million ounces of paper derivative gold at 4:01am was 2% of annual gold mine supply.

Flash Sale

Monday morning, at 4:01am EST, the COMEX gold market crashed lower. 1,800,000 ounces in paper derivative gold was sold in a single minute. This is equivalent to 2% of annual gold mine supply (ex-China). We use ex-China mining figures because it is illegal to export gold from China.

Here is a tweet from Monday morning from one of the heroes of free markets, Eric Hunsader. If you want to understand why Eric and Nanex, LLC are heroes for free markets, then please read Flash Boys, by Michael Lewis. In fact, read everything that Michael Lewis has ever written.

The "flash sale" of gold Monday morning pushed gold below its 100 day moving average, its 200 day moving average, and also below its recent lows. This flash sale likely triggered stop-loss orders.

Some other points of interest in this flash sale include:

The contracts traded the minute of 4:01am were MORE contracts traded than any other minute of the trading day Monday. The trading range in the 4:01am EST minute was about $18 per ounce. The second panel in Eric's chart above shows a dynamic bid-ask "stack" with the at-the-market bids in dark blue, and out-of-market bids in red. The main point here is that the flash sale of 2% of annual mining supply completely removed liquidity from the futures market. The order to sell 1.8 million ounces hit many of the bids that were offered at 4:01am. This is perfectly legal. However, it shows the power of some market participants (who have the capital to do so) to dramatically change market dynamics in a single (illiquid) minute.

The COMEX Gold Options Market is Enormous

The flash crash of gold occurred one day before the COMEX gold market had a key expiration date. The COMEX gold options market is enormous, accounting for approximately 45% of the value of the COMEX gold futures market. While many market analysts pay attention to the gold futures market, it is rare to find an analyst that provides commentary on the options market.

The most recent Commitment of Traders ("COT") report can easily demonstrate the influence of the options market. The delta-weighted options on June 20th were approximately 46% of the futures open interest. The "delta-weighted options" essentially means the "equivalent futures contracts."

The main point that we are trying to make here is that the COMEX gold options market is enormous and influential, every bit as influential as the futures market itself.

The Value of Options in the COMEX Gold Market and GLD

Not only is the COMEX options market significant, the options market in the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) is significant as well.

At Viking Analytics, we have created a (beta version) program to calculate the value of every call and put option at the end of every COMEX trading day. We also calculate the value of certain relevant call and put options for GLD. At the end of the day on June 23rd, the value of all call and put options that expire in June was $66.7 million.

Moreover, the value of the options that expire Tuesday on the COMEX were $28 million and $24.5 million for the calls and puts, respectively as of June 23rd.

Moreover, the change in value of the aggregate calls and puts expiring June 27th might be as much as 50% of the value of the calls and puts themselves.

Therefore, there is a lot of money riding on the closing price Tuesday at COMEX options expiration.

Why Is This Relevant?

We don't believe that this is a coincidence that the flash crash occurred the day before options expiration. A lot of money will be made and lost on the flash crash. In addition to the triggering of stop-loss orders, many puts were sold Monday to investors who became frightened of additional down-legs.

We will not be surprised to see a recovery in gold and silver prices Tuesday. We hope that you find yourself on the right side of the trade.

