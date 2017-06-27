How High Yield Can Still Work

High-yield is something I try to limit exposure to these days now that the Federal Reserve is steadily raising rates. While interbank rate hikes have yet to translate into much negative movement in ten-year bonds, I believe that now is a good time to limit exposure to high-yield for a few reasons: As bond rates rise, they will become increasingly competitive with fixed dividend paying stocks, and these leveraged yield businesses will be particularly affected by rising cost of debt.

That's a very broad stroke, however, and I continue to believe that high-yield stocks have a place in every income investor's portfolio, so long as exposure is limited and diversified. That's what I seek to do today: shine light on some sustainable high-yield names which could provide diversified sources of income, with the understanding that investors should keep exposure limited. Look at this article as a sort of "jumping off point" for more research if the stock interests you.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) is a fairly easy choice for this. Omega is a pure-play REIT, or real estate investment trust, which focuses on Skilled Nursing Facilities, most of which are reimbursed by Medicare. Omega is up quite a bit over the last couple weeks on a relief rally, but it's still very affordable and offers a very generous yield of 7.25%. That dividend is only 70% of trailing FFO.

Omega still trades at just 10 times trailing funds from operations, despite averaging over 12 times FFO over the last 10 years according to data from FAST Graphs. That's a fair discount. Omega is trading at a discount due to uncertainty over the government switching from a fee-for-service model of reimbursement to bundled services. The government is doing this in a piecemeal fashion.

This will ultimately have a negative effect on revenue, but this move is being done in anticipation of the demographics coming at the Skilled Nursing industry. With Baby Boomers approaching Medicare age, there is going to be a lot of increased demand for services which Omega's tenants provide. Omega is in an ideal place to profit from this, and they will profit from this one way or another. Omega should be able to modestly grow its FFO over the long run, and debt is a fairly reasonable 4.8 times EBITDA - not too bad.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV) is another sustainable high-yield name. This REIT is one of the federal government's biggest landlords. About 60% of its revenue comes from the federal government, and another 20% from state governments. Government Properties Income Trust has the strongest tenants one can have: About 88% of the company's revenue comes from investment grade tenants. Furthermore, when a government agency moves into an office, it's often difficult for it to relocate on a whim, which could help to keep tenants retained.

Furthermore, the stock yields a generous 7.7%, and that dividend is 73% of trailing FFO, and 77% of adjusted FFO, so the dividend has some cushion. Over the last ten years Government Properties Income Trust has averaged ten times FFO according to data from FAST Graphs, and that is just about where the stock is trading right now. It is fairly valued.

This business isn't without weaknesses. Debt is 6.8 times trailing EBITDA, which is high, and half of the company's debt is floating rate, and interest expense could jump if bonds fall and broader yields go higher. For that reason I recommend keeping exposure limited to this one, but it is still a worthy name to have in the portfolio. It offers unique exposure and is worthy of your consideration.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is perhaps my favorite of the hotel REITs. I like Apple Hospitality because of its low leverage (debt is only 3 times EBITDA) and its focus on suburban areas in the interior of the country. The latter trait gives Apple Hospitality a degree of insularity to the global economy which I appreciate very much. Apple Hospitality owns a number of high-end hotels, all of which are under the Marriott or Hilton brands.

Apple Hospitality trades at a very reasonable 10.8 times trailing FFO, which is again very reasonable. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares have averaged 12.0 times trailing FFO since the company's IPO a few years ago. The dividend is 79% of trailing AFFO, so there is some cushion here. Best of all, Apple Hospitality yields 6.25%.

That's a worthy yield with some worthy assets. Expectations for this year are for flat revenue per average room, and acquisition volume is declining as more and more money enters and competes for assets to buy. There won't be much growth out of this one for the short-term future, but the yield is solid and this company is well-positioned for an environment of higher rates.

Conclusion

As long as you keep your exposure to high-yield stocks limited and diversified, I believe they can have a place in the portfolio of most income investors. If you're interested in any of these three names, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I write primarily about dividend stocks, I am personally long two of these three, and I will provide updates on all three of them when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.