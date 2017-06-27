4%, 3%, 2%, 1% Growth?

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

New Home Sales

The month of May provided some desperately needed good news for the housing sector. New homes sales rose 2.9% in May to a 610,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, and April's figure was revised up by 24,000 to 593,000. While this is accretive to the rate of economic growth, the impact is small given the size of the housing industry relative to the overall economy. The only concern I have with respect to housing moving is that the median price of a new home has soared 16.8% over the past year to $345,800. This makes it a lot more difficult for first-time home buyers to enter the market, which is necessary to see continued progress.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales inched up by 1.1% in May to 5.62 million on seasonally adjusted annual basis, which puts sales up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Median prices are up 5.8% over the past year, and inventories held steady at 4.2 months of supply. Again, limited supply, especially at the lower end, is a major headwind for home sales, and builders are not meeting that demand with new construction. Instead, they are intent on building higher-priced homes. The pending home sales report will give us a better idea if the bounce we have seen for housing will extend into June.

Flash Composite PMI

Early indications from Markit's survey of the manufacturing and service sectors for June show a weakening rate of growth as the second quarter comes to an end. The US Composite Index fell from 53.6 in May to 53.0 in June, led by slower rates of growth in manufacturing. The Composite Index averaged 53.3 in the second quarter, which is down from an average of 54.3 in the first quarter (index above 50 indicates growth). This comes as no surprise considering the weak readings we have seen for business investment, consumer spending, and factory orders. Last month, we also saw a decline in manufacturing payrolls (1,000) for the first time this year. On a positive note, there was a significant increase in new orders for the service sector, which could lead to faster rates of business output and hiring in the coming third quarter.

Tax Receipts

Federal income tax receipts provide a sobering piece of hard data which indicates that the US economy is withering rather than reaccelerating, as the stock market bulls would have us believe. If the labor market was strengthening, income was rising, and new businesses were being formed, then federal income tax receipts would not be on the verge of declining on a year-over-year basis, as they are today.

Q2 GDP

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast currently stands at an annualized 2.9% rate of economic growth for the second quarter, which is down from more than 4% at the beginning of the quarter. The New York Fed's Nowcasting Report is now estimating just 1.9% for the second quarter, which is down from 3.5%.

I am sticking with my 1% estimate, which I believe is far more realistic given the deceleration in job growth and declining to stagnating real incomes we have seen in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.