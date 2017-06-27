Should I Store My Store Capital Shares Or Take Profit?

As a shareholder, what should you do with your shares?

Back in May, I wrote that Store Capital Corp. (STOR) shares were a bargain that offered a safe 5.5% yield. And my premium subscribers would have known that I continued to like and recommended Store Capital as one of the top dividend ideas in May and June.

Admittedly, it took courage to add to shares in early to mid-May before the shares stabilized at the $20-21 level. And I certainly did not see that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) would swoop in and buy a 9.8% stake in the company.

My Store Capital Investment Story

I bought a starter position in Store Capital in March at $23 and change after finding that it was a good value for my money at the time, as the shares were trading at a P/AFFO of about 13.6.

Interestingly enough, after the price appreciation of nearly 11.3% today, the shares are back near breakeven for my initial stake. Actually, as the shares fell about 10% from my initial buy, I bought more shares because I believed that the fundamentals of the company haven't changed. So, after the rise, I'm above water.

The fact that the shares paid a safe +5% yield, and my belief that the shares can grow its dividend helped with my holding of the shares. That's what I like about dividend companies with nice yields:

If you determine it's a good business and buy at a reasonable value, you should be able to hold on or even buy more shares at lower prices if the fundamentals remain intact.

The Berkshire Investment: Is it good or bad for shareholders?

Before deciding what I should do with my Store Capital shares, let's take a look at Berkshire's investment in Store Capital.

Here's an excerpt from the press release:

Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in the company, representing 9.8% of total shares outstanding. In the transaction, STORE Capital issued 18.6 million shares of company stock in a private placement to a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway at a price of $20.25 per share.

In other words, these are newly issued shares which dilute current shareholders. You can be sure that when Berkshire makes an investment or deal, it'll definitely be in Berkshire's favour, but was it also in Store Capital's favour?

Notably, it's not a novelty that REITs use equity offerings as one of their means to raise capital. From 2012 to 2016, Store Capital's common-share count increased by ~5.5 times!

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Shares (Mil) 27 50 78 122 149 Change in shares (Mil) +23 +28 +44 +27

Source of data: Morningstar.com

The question is if Store Capital got a good price for the shares and if its uses of the proceeds will generate shareholder value.

As recent as Q1, Store Capital raised net proceeds of $220.8 million at $23.10 per share (a P/AFFO of ~13.6), which I think was reasonable. So, I believe Berkshire got at least a 12% discount on the shares.

Some investors probably question whether Store Capital needs this investment from Berkshire. This is what Christopher H. Volk, president and CEO of Store Capital had to say,

Berkshire Hathaway’s investment solidly positions STORE for continued growth, while adding measurably to our already strong financial position... An investment in our company from one of history’s most admired investors represents a vote of confidence in our experienced leadership team and an affirmation of our profit-center real estate investment and management approach.

Certainly, it was a strong vote of confidence as Store Capital's shares appreciated +11% and continued their rally of about 2% into the after-hours trading.

Given that Store Capital focuses on the middle-market companies and large, unrated companies, a market of more than $2.6 trillion, even if the company did not issue shares in a private placement to Berkshire, it would have issued shares to the public or someone else sooner or later.

If you own the shares, should you take profit after this run-up?

It depends on why you bought the shares in the first place. If you bought them for a trade, you can take profit when they reach your target price.

For me, I bought the shares at a value for a nice yield. And I expect its dividend to continue to grow as its payout ratio is estimated to be very sustainable, at about 66% this year.

In 2015, Store Capital had a dividend increase of 8% and a payout ratio of 70%. In 2016, Store Capital had a dividend hike of 7.4% and a payout ratio of 68%.

Since management estimates internal growth to be +5%, shareholders can conservatively expect a dividend increase of 5% per year going forward.

Additionally, the shares are still reasonably priced at a P/AFFO of about 13.6. So, for the safe & high yield, growing dividend, and reasonably priced shares, I'll continue to hold my shares.

What will you do?

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.