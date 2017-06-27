BlackBerry: Finding More Disappointment

Late last week, I provided my initial thoughts on the disappointing earnings report from BlackBerry (BBRY). The company had a huge revenue miss, driven by soft top line results from its software/services segment, the focus of BlackBerry moving forward. Additionally, operating expenses remained too high, and a stock repurchase announcement was not enough to keep shares upright. Unfortunately, the situation looks even worse after we take a look at the results in greater detail.

After my earnings article, the company released more color on the quarter in its expanded information report. One of the keys comes from page 12, where revenues are broken down by segment. BlackBerry Technology Solutions, also listed as "BTS," showed just a $1 million revenue increase over the prior year period, less than 3% growth. Why is that important? Well, here is what that segment consists of:

BTS includes revenues from the Company’s QNX CAR Platform and Neutrino Operating System, as well as revenues from the Company’s BlackBerry Radar asset tracking solution, Paratek antenna tuning technology, and Certicom cryptography and key management products.

We keep hearing about how QNX dominates the infotainment segment, and Radar has now been shipping for more than 6 months, yet the company barely reported any growth. Additionally, this segment's annualized revenues were just $144 million, so QNX and Radar are not driving meaningful top line results anytime soon. Investors have been touting the importance of these products for some time, yet in Q1, this segment's revenue was less than service access fees and also hardware sales, two segments that are headed to $0.

Additionally, the share repurchase program is not as rosy as it seems. The company intends to buy back up to 31 million shares over the next year, an effort to offset dilution and the potential conversion of the convertible notes. As long as shares remain below $10, those notes will not be converted, especially since bondholders are getting 3.75% annual interest.

Even if shares rise above the $10 conversion price, holders are likely to collect the interest as long as possible, possibly not converting until right before the 2020 maturity. If they do convert, BlackBerry could find itself in a situation where it is selling shares for $10 but repurchasing them at a higher amount. That's not a scenario you want to see, even if the debt coming off the books results in a better cash position.

The other part of the buyback is its intent to offset dilution. Back in fiscal 2016, the company spent $93 million to repurchase just over 12.6 million shares, an average cost of about $7.37. Notwithstanding the fact that shares traded well below that price for a sizable amount of time, the outstanding share count only declined by 7.6 million shares during the year due to executive compensation, meaning the company actually spent about $12.23 per share retired.

The company has not bought back any shares since, resulting in the outstanding share count rising by 10 million shares, or 1/3 of the proposed buyback, and that doesn't include further dilution from the next year's worth of share-based payments.

BlackBerry may spend $300 million or more just to get its share count down 2-3% from where it was when the last repurchase plan finished, which is very expensive. This time around, the company may end up spending roughly $20 a share to retire shares below the point where the last buyback finished. Management on the conference call discussed the possibility of the program being expanded this time next year, but do investors really want this to be the primary use of cash? That gets me to another major point.

We continue to wait for management to make a move with the company's strong cash position, especially on the acquisition front. We are less than 4 weeks away from the 2-year anniversary of the AtHoc purchase announcement, and the Good Technology news came just 6 weeks after that. Management has not done anything meaningful on the external front to improve the company's revenue situation since, resulting in the following huge decline in this year's top line estimates.

Now I'm sure BlackBerry sympathizers will talk about the decline in service access fees and the exiting of the hardware business. Well, Chen knew since he took over that SAFs were going to fall out of existence, so why not make further moves to offset that? Additionally, he was the one that said he could turnaround hardware, and he failed to do so. By the time he made the decision to exit hardware, device revenue was below $300 million on an annualized basis, and estimates have fallen much more than that amount since.

We're almost a month through Q2, and two and a half months since the Qualcomm (QCOM) award announcement. Even if a significant deal is announced this week, it likely wouldn't improve the situation until Q3 at the earliest. Management failed to follow through after Good/AtHoc, and that has sent revenues plunging further into the abyss.

The final item I want to talk about is non-GAAP results. The company continues to report non-GAAP profitability, yet in the opening to the earnings release, it talks about itself as a "global leader." Well, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) are true global leaders, and they don't take out stock-based compensation from their results.

They all see it as a cost of running the business, so why doesn't BlackBerry? Management talked about a $10 million non-GAAP profit, but that was due to $13 million in stock-based compensation adjusted away, so a true global leader would have reported at least a $3 million loss. The company continues to make a tremendous amount of adjustments, seen in the table below.

Without the QCOM payment, a true one-time item, BlackBerry would have lost $283 million in the quarter on a GAAP basis! Now bulls will want to take out the $218 million adjustment to the convertible debt, which brings down the GAAP loss to $65 million. I discussed how we were going to see a major impact on earnings from the debt prior to earnings, although I did also make the case that this expense could be argued as normal for the business.

However, if you want to adjust this away, then you cannot include it in results next time BlackBerry reports a decline in the fair value of this debt, which shows up as an anti-expense on the income statement, thus improving earnings. The key overall here is that BlackBerry is still losing money in reality, as true global leaders include a number of these expenses as being in the normal course of business.

After another review of BlackBerry's quarter, there are even more reasons to be disappointed. QNX and Radar are barely moving the needle at this point, and the stock buyback won't reduce the outstanding share count tremendously anytime soon. As each day goes by, we continue to wait for management to make much-needed acquisitions, and until they do, revenue estimates will fall to new yearly lows, while the company cannot turn a true profit. While shares rebounded somewhat on Monday, they are still down on the earnings report, and investors have several reasons to be disappointed.

