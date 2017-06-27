I Bought This Fat 8.46% Dividend Yield

Prices are coming down from this beast of a company. Are they worth a buy yet?

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) preferred share prices have come crashing down since my last call that they were overvalued. Even though all the preferred share from NLY are in the hold range, Apollo Commercial’s (ARI) preferred share ARI-A is a better option. If investors look at the preferred shares it will appear that ARI-A is trading at a materially larger premium.

Why buy ARI-A instead?

ARI-A goes ex-dividend late this month (06/28/2017) and the preferred shares of NLY went ex-dividend at the end of last month (in May). Therefore, ARI-A actually has a fairly large dividend embedded in it. We refer to this as dividend pregnancy impact. By my estimate the amount of the dividend pregnancy accrued so far is $0.54 (rounded number).

If we were to drop the dividend’s impact off the price it means the stripped price is only $25.46 and comparing that to the preferred shares of NLY we would see the preferred shares of NLY trading in the $25.50-$25.70 range for stripped prices. So ARI-A actually comes in a little bit below the average for the preferred shares of NLY – even though it is close.

Further, ARI trades substantially over book value. They issued common equity recently and they should be looking to issue more common equity again in the near future. ARI’s portfolio isn’t too complex to invest capital in and if they issue new common stock it should be immediately accretive to the common shareholders. However, if they issue new common stock it will most likely send the common stock price lower for one to three weeks because investors tend to react negatively to share issuance even when the common share issuance is going to help them maintain their earnings or potentially grow the earnings.

NLY is also trading materially above book value. Like ARI, they should be looking to add a substantial amount of common equity. This is an unusual situation for Annaly. I don’t like the big premium on the common shares of NLY. I give NLY’s common stock a sell rating, though the preferred shares are within the hold range.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

The charts below will make it easier to understand the investments:

ARI-A being in the green means I believe it’s in the buy zone. All four of the NLY preferred shares have evened out since I last wrote an article on them. They are all currently great hold options if an investor doesn’t see another option they are comfortable with. However, I see ARI-A as being materially better than any of the NLY preferred shares.

Let’s take a closer look:

None of these shares have very good call protection. So the question is, is it worth giving up the additional stripped yield on ARI-A given none of them are going to have great call protection? I believe it is not worth it. The ARI-A stripped yield of 8.56% has about an 80 basis point additional spread compared to the highest NLY preferred share which is NLY-A at 7.67%.

ARI-A market capitalization to preferred share equity is only at 4.32 which isn’t great, but it is decent. ARI issuing more common equity would be great for this ratio, but there is call risk with ARI-A. ARI-A’s price to the last 52 weeks is back to 76% which is fairly reasonable for the situation we are in now.

The NLY preferred shares are also trading in that general ballpark of 66%-85% (price to last 52 weeks) and that also feels reasonable.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Preferred shares

For my personal investing strategy, I find that preferred shares offer strong returns with materially less volatility than investing in the market overall. I currently own preferred shares in Global Indemnity (GBLI), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), CBL & Associates (CBL), and ARI. Technically the position in GBLIL is a baby bond rather than a preferred share. However, they trade in very close correlation to each other.

Beyond preferred shares, I have a watch list of companies I wait to come into my buy range. I currently own Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), Washington Prime Group (WPG), Altria Group (MO), and Philip Morris International (PM). I still think both TGT and WPG are undervalued. I like both Exxon Mobil (XOM) and National Retail Properties (NNN) if they are trading at good valuations. I’d like to invest in Coca-Cola (KO) or Pepsi (PEP), but the PE ratios are way too high. I think I’ll sit this one out for a bit...

Conclusion

Annaly’s preferred shares are all strong hold options for investors. That wasn’t the case when they were trading around $26.20 within the last two weeks. Investors watched a full dividend worth of price just evaporate. I currently own shares of ARI-A and still think it’s in the buy zone, though only barely. I don’t think any of the NLY preferred shares are close to a buy, but they are still decent holds.

It doesn’t hurt that ARI-A’s ex-dividend date is coming up and is fat for the taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Sell NLY. I am also long CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL