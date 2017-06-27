PTC Therapeutics: The Star Is Rising

Trump’s push to deregulate pharma may help PTCT, but how big is this factor?

Ataluren (Translarna) beat expectations in recent quarters and Emflaza guidance is positive, and investors expect a busy Q4 with reviews and action dates.

Hedge funds have recently been increasing their stakes in PTC Therapeutics, and analysts have set target prices of $18-$25.

Introduction

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in Ribonucleic acid biology. The company has strategic collaborations with Roche and SMA Foundation for spinal muscular atrophy research. Welcome Trust has provided grants to the company for research in tumor stem cells area as well as life threatening infections caused by drug resistant bacteria.

Pipeline

PTC Therapeutics has a pipeline of in-house drugs such as Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916 and recently purchased the Emflaza drug from Marathon Pharmaceuticals.

Rising Stakes

About 149 institutional investors own PTCT, out of which BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc., D.E. Shaw & Co. Inc., and State Street Corp. are the top four hedge funds holding PTCT, as of 3/31/2017. Hedge funds are opening new long positions and also buying calls, indicating a general positive outlook for the company.

Great Point Partners LLC which manages about $936 million in assets reported an increased 5.24 percent stake in PTC Therapeutics on June 6 2017.

Boston based Camber Capital Management LLC owned 3.64% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period, and recently bought an additional 1.25 million shares for $12.3 million, making PTCT its 25 th largest position.

As of April 2017, aggregate 13F shares increased by about 10.13% from 28.7 million shares in December 2016 to 31.6 million shares by end of March this year. 27 hedge funds created new positions and 39 hedge funds added to an existing position.

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTCT by 426%, increasing its holding to from 52,338 shares to 275,371 shares in Q4 2016.

A May filing by PTC Therapeutics director Dawn Svoronos showed an insider purchase of 25,000 shares.

Buy Ratings

Citigroup Inc. set a $18.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on June 7 th, 2017.

Credit Suisse has set a$25.00 price target with an Outperform rating in May 2017.

Catalysts for Ataluren (Translarna) and Emflaza

Ataluren (Translarna) is a protein restoration therapy designed to enable the formation of a functioning protein in patients with genetic disorders caused by nonsense mutations. On June 22 2017, PTC Therapeutics announced it will present its analyses on benefits of Ataluren (Translarna) in the Neuromuscular pathologies session in the 12th Annual European Pediatric Neurology Society Congress in France.

Ataluren (Translarna) is an investigational drug in the US, and its research is backed by grants from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, Muscular Dystrophy Association, FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development, National Center for Research Resources, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

The Orphan Drug Act of 1983 was passed in the U.S. to encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for diseases that have a small market. This act allows companies like PTC Therapeutics to sell without competition for seven years. Another act, the Rare Diseases Act, was signed into law in 2002 to provide increased funding to companies that are in this market. PTC Therapeutics' focus on orphan drugs should encourage investors to remain comparatively more positive when it comes to regulatory processes because its product is essentially catering to a social need.

An FDA Advisory committee that oversees Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs plans to meet on Sept 28 2017. FDA decision on Ataluren (Translarna) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy is scheduled on Oct 24 2017.

In the EU region, Ataluren (Translarna) is already available since December 2014. The European Medicines Agency had given conditional approval for Ataluren (Translarna) in August 2014. Since then, the drug has generated net product sales of $81.4 million in 2016 compared to $33.7 million in the prior year, a 241% increase.

PTC Therapeutics announced its plan to buy Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug Emflaza in mid-March from Marathon Pharmaceuticals. This happened amidst political controversy regarding the pricing of this drug - Marathon Pharmaceuticals failed in pricing it at $89,000 a year, and PTC Therapeutics reduced it to $35,000 a year. Investors had originally taken the news badly, but one must remember that Emflaza's pricing is truly dependent on the patient's weight. Depending on weight, patients that weight about 55 pounds will get Emflaza at the announced $35,000, while patients with higher weight may end up paying up to $125,000 price a year for Emflaza.

The Trump deregulation factor

Should biotech investors get excited about deregulation in the FDA that is backed by President Donald Trump? Surprisingly, even though biotech companies have traded higher recently because of this factor, investors should be aware that drugs that are speedily approved by the FDA and fail to truly have proven efficacy may have difficulty in getting coverage by insurance companies. Today these insurance companies put a lot more weight on FDA's approvals mainly because of the restrictive process that a drug undergoes to get approved - if FDA relaxes this process, the risk/reward profile for the insurance companies changes.

Risks

If Emflaza gets embroiled in yet another political storm, that could put pressure on PTCT. There is already a lot of social chatter questioning this pricing, especially because similar drug is available for $1,000 a year in other parts of the world.

If FDA reviews and updates in September and October 2017 are not favorable, PTCT stock prices can decline significantly.

Additionally, any news regarding slower market uptake for either Emflaza or Ataluren (Translarna) could be bad for PTC Therapeutics' stock price.

Conclusion

Fourth quarter of 2017 will be busy for PTCT investors. Any continued political rhetoric regarding rising drug prices will raise volatility but leading to September and October timeframe, range bound option plays can provide good risk/reward opportunities for option traders. For investors seeking long positions, I believe PTCT is a buy.

Announcements related to any deregulation in FDA approval process may help PTCT but investors should research if insurance companies are agreeing to back both drugs offered by PTCT.

All that said, PTCT has traded higher since Q1 2017 and I expect it to continue moving upwards of $20. There are catalysts that are raising expectations in the market and hedge funds continue to raise their stakes in the company's shares. PTCT is already in a good place after the first quarter because of better than expected non-US sales of Ataluren (Translarna), and any positive news domestically in the US in the next six months could prove extremely bullish for PTC Therapeutics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of PTCT as well as call options expiring in Jan 2019.