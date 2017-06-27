Walgreens/CVS: Good Free-Cash-Flow, But Now In Amazon's Sights

However Amazon's entry into scrip deliveries can only mean the death of the retail drug store.

The old retail drug store model is being dismantled as we speak.

Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS), not only just survivors but two of the retail drug store giants that prospered mightily from the consolidation of the so-called "Mom & Pop" drugstores in the 1980's, '90's and 00's are now facing a business model challenge of their own, with the recent announcement that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could begin selling prescription pharmaceuticals.

One of the first companies I ever started following as a new investment advisor was Walgreens, the iconic retail drug store chain headquartered in Chicago that was a tremendous growth stock in the 1980's - 1990's bull market.

Back then the business model for WAG, and for CVS too was relatively simple: the prescription counter/pharmacy drove foot traffic into the stores and the "convenience retail" aspect to both WBA (WAG back then) and CVS was that the customers that picked up their prescriptions would then pick up one or two or more convenience items on the way back out the door.

WBA and CVS had photo booths, film development, mascara counters, greeting cards and those handy, "convenient' items you'd want without getting into your car for another trip.

The retail store surrounding the pharmacy was the higher-margin of the two businesses and the "front-end" comp's grew mid to high single digits for years.

Walgreens growth was entirely organic in the 1980's and 1990's as stores were located on the preferred corners and preferred real estate, while CVS grew by acquisition, (for which the market always penalized CVS with a lower multiple).

Then everything changed in 2000 when CVS acquired Caremark, putting the retail drug store giant squarely in the PBM business and WBA has struggled to catch up ever since.

In addition Amazon and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) gradually gained steam and Schumpeterian economics has taken hold ever since.

So where does that get us today ?

Walgreens Boots Alliance reports their fiscal Q3 '17 quarterly financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, June 29th, '17.

WBA by the numbers:

Q3 '17 (est) Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 2019 EPS est $6.07 $6.11 $6.10 $5.94 2018 EPS est $5.49 $5.52 $5.40 $5.53 2017 EPS est $4.97 $5.02 $5.00 $5.01 2019 EPS est gro rt 11% 11% 13% 7% 2018 EPS est gro rt 10% 10% 8% 10% 2017 EPS est gro rt 10% 11% 11% 11% 2019 P.E 13 (X) 14 (X) 14 (X) 13 (X) 2018 P.E 14 (X) 15 (X) 15 (X) 14 (X) 2017 P.E 16 (X) 17 (X) 17 (X) 16 (X) 2019 rev est ($'s bl's) $138.4 $131.6 $134.4 $132.9 2018 rev est $122.9 $123.1 $125.3 $127 2017 rev est $117.1 $117.7 $119.4 $121.4 2019 est rev gro rt 5% 7% 7% 5% 2018 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 5% 5% 2017 est rev gro rt -1% 0% 1% 3%

Source: Fiscal Q3 '17 estimates courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Readers should note the steady erosion in revenue and EPS estimates for WBA. The fiscal 2017 revenue estimates have eroded the last 4 quarters more so than EPS. You'll see why in the valuation table.

CVS by the numbers:

Q2 '17 (est) Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 EPS est $6.98 $6.98 $7.01 $7.55 2018 EPS est $6.39 $6.37 $6.37 $6.55 2017 EPS est $5.87 $5.87 $5.86 $5.96 2019 est EPS gro rt 9% 10% 10% 15% 2018 est EPS gro rt 9% 9% 9% 10% 2017 est EPS gro rt 1% 1% 1% 3% 2019 P.E 11 (X) 11 (X) 11 (X) 10 (X) 2018 P.E 12 (X) 11 (X) 11 (X) 10 (X) 2017 P.E 14 (X) 13 (X) 13 (X) 12 (X) 2019 est rev ($'s bl's) $204.9 $205.3 $209.2 $224.2 2018 est rev $194.0 $194.3 $196.0 $200.2 2017 est rev $184.2 $184.3 $184.9 $188.5 2019 est rev gro rt 6% 6% 7% 12% 2018 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 6% 6% 2017 est rev gro rt 3% 4% 4% 6%

Source: CVS Q2 '17 revenue and EPS estimates from Thomson Reuters as of 6/26/17

CVS started to unravel in the third quarter 2016, when CVS lost 40 million scrip's from the loss of Tricare, Optum and Prime partnerships in Q3 '17, with 2017 guidance being very poor from that early November '16 conference call.

This CVS earnings preview from last November '16 was not a good preview for CVS, the stock plummeted following the release of earnings. I was standing in line to vote on November 8, 2016, when the CVS release hit the wires about 6:30 am central, and there was a strong temptation to try and bounce the smartphone off the polling place walls.

Coming into the 2016 Presidential election with Hillary Clinton expected to win easily, it was expected that the PBM's (Pharmacy Benefit Managers) would get very close scrutiny, with several Congressmen looking to launch investigations into pricing and the economics / relationships within the PBM industry. With Caremark being such a big part of CVS, the declining stock in front of the earnings release was thought to be an election proxy.

That investigation talk now seems to have cooled what with healthcare reform and possibly due to the entrance of Amazon into the distribution channel.

Technical analysis:

WBA is about to test its 200-week moving average. The news yesterday about WBA and Rite-Aid finally being able to close their oft-discussed merger should be a net-net positive for WBA given that RAD brings a substantial PBM entity to WBA, and again that is assuming that Amazon's entry won't disrupt the business further.

On the daily chart, (not shown) CVS is trying to poke its head above the 200-day moving average, the first time that will have happened since last August '16.

CVS has been building a nice base since last fall, but every time the stock tries to stay above $80 it gets knocked back down.

The post November '17 meltdown high was $84.72, thus a heavy volume close above $86.50, could mean fresh legs higher for the retail drug giant.

Valuation:

WBA CVS 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 10% 6% 3-yr avg rev gro rt 3% 5% 3-yr avg P.E 14 (X) 12 (X) Price-to-Sales 0.97 0.45 (X) Price-to-Book 3.0 (X) 2.4 (X) Price to Tang Book 4.35 (X) P/to Cash-Flow 11 (X) 7 (X) P to Free-cash-flow 16 (X) 9 (X) Free-cash-flow Yield (FCF) 6% 11% Dividend Yield 1.93% 2.50% Div as % of FCF 30% 25% avg operating margin (4 years) 5.5% 6% avg net profit mgn 4% 4% Mstar intrinsic value $72 $109 * moat rating none wide ROIC average (per Mstar) 8.7% 7% - 9% Finbox price target $84.70 $84.42

Summary/analysis / conclusion:

With Walgreens buying Alliance Boots a few years ago, first taking an equity stake and then a controlling interest in AB, as well as an equity stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Walgreens moved from a US domestic drugstore chain to an international retailer and pharma wholesaler, and can / will change even further with the Rite-Aid deal, at a time that with health care reform, the industry can change further and faster than ever before.

The business model for both WBA and CVS was simple to analyze in the 1980's and 1990's, but is much more complex now.

CVS moved the bar substantially in 2000 with the Caremark deal, and has integrated Caremark to the point CVS is considered more PBM than retail drug store.

And therein lies the challenge: as front-end sales decline for both WBA and CVS, the "bolt-on" PBM's and the wholesale operations take on a bigger part of the valuation for both companies.

The old "walk-in and buy a few convenience items with your prescription pick-up" retail drug store model is rapidly fading. And it won't likely ever come back, particularly if Amazon gets in to the prescription delivery business.

I cannot see how Amazon's entry into the prescription delivery business is, in any way shape or form, good for the returns or the prospects of the retail drug stores.

Every retail product line that Amazon has entered whether it be apparel, books, general merchandise, and now (eventually) grocery, has seen price compression and market share gains by Amazon.

What do WBA and CVS do in the face of the Amazon threat ? Spin-off the drugstore operations and the PBM's into two separate entities ?

Of the two stocks today, I give a slight nod to CVS given its cash-flow valuation and the strength of the PBM as the business model has been more settled than WBA.

However, a number of the general merchandise retailers like Macy's, Nordstrom's, Kohl's, etc. looked reasonable or downright cheap on cash-flow and free-cash-flow basis only to further get crushed on negative comp's.

Personally I see no way that retail drug store comp's can grow or remain positive in the face of Amazon scrip deliveries - that just isn't going to happen.

The political aspect to this is that President Trump and Jeff Bezos don't like each other but Amazon could achieve via free-market capitalism what both parties have tried to accomplish on their for years - lower healthcare costs - by letting Amazon disrupt the pharmacy business, at least that aspect of it.

The President has thrown "anti-trust" accusations at Bezos and Amazon in the past and I'm no anti-trust or monopoly lawyer, but there has to be "harm to consumer" from monopolistic businesses and Amazon has everything but harm to the consumer.

Both WBA and CVS might be owned for an upside trade, and frankly how the new Republican health care reform will impact the PBM and drug pricing, but with Amazon looming over the business, it would likely be the death knell for retail drug stores.

