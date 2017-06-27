S&P 500: Watch For Deja-Vu 2015

The economic fundamentals to watch, outlined in the article, will drive price action and any breaks of the bullish channel going forward.

The top trendline connecting the highs from 2010 comes in at 2550 to 2600. The trendline has held over 10 times since then and is likely to contain serious resistance.

The S&P 500 is near a multi-year target resulting from the breakout in 2008 and could lead to profit-taking and price volatility.

In this article, we'll analyze the fundamentals driving the S&P 500 and the roadmap via the charts that equities may take in the coming months.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that most of my articles center around a risk management theme with a macro view of the markets and how those macro events may drive price action.

The events and the path of price action via the charts will likely impact investors who are long the S&P via the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) or bank stocks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The fundamentals outlined here will in particular impact dividend plays for those invested in the S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).



Economic Fundamental Analysis:

Key factors that can move equities up or down are:

Fed Speak about tapering or reducing the Fed's $4.5T balance sheet. Although it will likely be a gradual unwind, since (in my opinion), Janet Yellen is a dove in a hawk's clothing; the market may still trade off any verbiage from Fed officials given the illiquidity in the summer markets.

balance sheet. Although it will likely be a gradual unwind, since (in my opinion), Janet Yellen is a dove in a hawk's clothing; the market may still trade off any verbiage from Fed officials given the illiquidity in the summer markets. The 10-year Treasury yield is a far better indicator of economic growth, expectations of inflation, and potential moves in bank stocks than Fed Speak. Higher yields should be a sign of optimism in the economy.

of economic growth, expectations of inflation, and potential moves in bank stocks than Fed Speak. Higher yields should be a sign of optimism in the economy. Gross Domestic Product or GDP growth for Q2 should do better than Q1. However, given the lower than expected durable good orders this week, it's likely Q2 GDP will NOT be a strong number on a historical basis.

should do better than Q1. However, given the lower than expected durable good orders this week, Durable Goods orders disappointed as it fell -1.1% in May.

durable goods decreased by 1.1%, April was revised down to -.9% from -.8%. Non-defense new orders also decreased in May by -2.4%.

Non-defense new orders also decreased in May by -2.4%. Given the long-term nature of capital spending, if businesses are holding off spending on their medium to long-term projects, it doesn't bode well for GDP growth.



It appears that the lack of movement on pro-business tax policies in Washington is taking a toll on spending by U.S. companies. However, if we see any new legislation passed in the near-term, it's likely Durable Goods will turn around. Although, it may take three to six months from now for us to see any improvements, given the glacier pace that Congress typically moves.

Analyzing the charts:

How the fundamentals can move the S&P up or down:

Below is a monthly chart, and we can see the long-term bullish trend represented by the pink channel lines. The channel lines are the same slope, (I cloned the bottom channel trendline to create the top line).

The channel represents buy and sell orders that traders have in the market which typically holds the S&P within these lines.

Of course, price can break out of these lines and would likely be a significant move in the direction of the break; whether a bearish or bullish break.

top trendline although touched over ten times since 2009 has held , while the S&P has soared higher over that period.

although , while the S&P has soared higher over that period. The next top trendline level (or tap of the top pink trendline), comes in at 2500-2550 with the possibility of a 2600 level in the next few months. This bullish scenario will only be possible if the fundamental drivers mentioned earlier favor a bullish trend i.e. better than expected growth and favorable tax policies getting enacted.

(or tap of the top pink trendline), comes in at in the next few months. This bullish scenario will only be possible if the fundamental drivers mentioned earlier favor a bullish trend i.e. better than expected growth and favorable tax policies getting enacted. Portfolio risk management: It's possible we could see sell orders (or take-profit orders) in the next 100 points or so for the S&P 500. Investors may need to widen their stop-loss orders as we could get bounced around as the S&P approaches the top of the channel.

S&P 500 is completing a long-term 910 point move from 2007.

Typically a range break (created by a correction) can sometimes lead to a move equal to the range of the pullback.

At 2475, the S&P 500 will finish a multi-year range break move higher dating back to 2007 and will likely contain take-profit orders and price choppiness in this area.

move higher dating back to 2007 and will likely contain take-profit orders and price choppiness in this area. Given the top trendline resistance at 2550 to 2600 level mentioned earlier, it's safe to say we're likely to see increased selling pressure beyond 2475 to 2600. The downward pressure or momentum may result in the S&P to experience deeper pullbacks (even as it rises). Investors with tight stops in this region are more likely to get triggered. As a result, wider stops or put option strategies might be warranted for investors looking to ride out any pullback in the long-term.

Deja-Vu from 2014-2015?

In the chart below, from 2014 to 2015 the S&P bounced around the top of the trendline channel for over a year. It's possible we could see a repeat of similar magnitude given the events that are unfolding in 2017.

The events that could recreate a similar scenario to 2015 are a slow-to-move Congress who could drag their feet on tax cut legislation, or economic growth could become anemic (i.e. 2% or lower), or the market could stall as it awaits direction from the Fed as to the magnitude and the timing of the balance sheet unwind. As a result, the S&P 500 could get bounced around, in and out of the top trendline while it moves sideways or rises slightly, similar to the pattern in 2014 and 2015.

In looking at the red candles on the chart during 2014 to 2015, the retracements were roughly 6-9%. Although the bullish trend remained intact, it was a tough grind higher.

Final notes:

It's possible we could see a pullback in the S&P 500 to 2400 (or the bottom of the pink trendline) and remain in the bullish uptrend.

to 2400 (or the bottom of the pink trendline) and remain in the bullish uptrend. However, if fundamentals favor equities following a pullback, look for traders to use the bottom trendline as an entry point for long-term moves higher.

Watch breaks lower below 2350 to 2300 (the low of the monthly red candle in 2017), as price would likely travel to the bottom of the channel where traders would likely find attractive entry points for a bounce back to the top of the channel.

(the low of the monthly red candle in 2017), as price would likely travel to the bottom of the channel where traders would likely find attractive entry points for a bounce back to the top of the channel. Risk management note: On any break to the downside or bounce off the bottom of the channel, please re-evaluate the fundamentals to determine if they align with a bounce higher in the S&P before jumping back in.

Good luck.

