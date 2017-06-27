Accenture: Stay Long

The company's updated fiscal 2017 guidance was not well-received by the market.

The company reported impressive Q3 2017 financial results, but the stock price is down by ~4% over the last week.

On June 22, 2017, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reported impressive top-line and bottom-line growth for the most recent quarter with revenue up ~5% YoY (7% in local currency) and adjusted EPS up ~8% YoY. The market, however, was not so impressed. ACN shares have slightly underperformed the broader market on a YTD basis, but the stock is down ~4% since the company released the Q3 2017 results (period-ended May 31, 2017).

The financial community looked past Accenture's strong operating results for the quarter and, instead, focused only on the lackluster fiscal 2017 guidance (more on this below). In my opinion, investors with a long-term perspective should treat the pullback as a buying opportunity because Accenture's long-term story is still intact.

The Q3 2017 Results, Good From Top To Bottom

The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.52 ($1.05 if the pension settlement charge is included) on revenues of $8.9b.

More importantly, Accenture reported top-line results that were impressive almost across the board, as each of the company's operating groups had YoY net revenue growth.

Additionally, the company continued to experience strong growth in "The New" category, which includes digital, cloud, and security services. This category again had double-digit growth and now accounts for ~50% of Accenture's total revenue. The company's CEO, Pierre Nanterme, highlighted just how important The New will be to Accenture in the years ahead:

"Our ascension to these new high growth areas, the differentiation of our capabilities in the market, and the diversity of our business have enabled us to continue to gain significant market share. The need to go digital remains a top priority for clients and we are investing aggressively to drive innovation and deliver digital transformation.... I strongly really believe that over the years we have built a durable business model for Accenture based on two major building blocks. First, our accelerated rotation to The New which enhances our relevance to clients. And second, our highly diverse portfolio of business which enables us to drive durable performance of a cycle of uncertainty and volatility." Pierre Nanterme, Q3 2017 Conference Call

I believe that Accenture is well-positioned for the ongoing digital transformation that is occurring across the globe. To put the company's potential market opportunity into context, a BI survey shows that an estimated $6 trillion (yes, trillion) will be invested in Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions in the coming years.

Accenture is the go-to service provider in the digital space, in my opinion, so the upcoming years look extremely promising for this company.

Not all of the information from the earnings release was well-received by the market, as management's lackluster fiscal 2017 guidance caused the stock to sell off.

Lackluster Guidance, But Was It Really That Bad?

In addition to reporting impressive Q3 2017 operating results, Accenture's management team surprised the market by lowering the company's fiscal 2017 guidance.

Updated Guidance Previous Guidance *Negative foreign-exchange impact of 1% *Negative foreign-exchange impact of 2% *Net revenue growth of 6%-7% *Net revenue growth of 6%-8% *Pension plan settlement charge of $510m, pre-tax *Pension plan settlement charge of $425m, pre-tax *Excluding settlement charge, EPS to be in range of $5.84 to $5.91 *Excluding settlement charge, EPS to be in range of $5.70 to $5.87 *GAAP operating margin to be 13.3% for fiscal 2017 *GAAP operating margin to be in range of 13.5% to 13.7% for fiscal 2017 *Operating cash flow to be in the range of $4.6b to $4.9b (no change) *Operating cash flow to be in the range of $4.6b to $4.9b

As shown, the big change from the prior guidance was the increase in the pension settlement charge, which obviously had downstream impacts. I believe that investors should look past this short-term headwind and treat the stock price pressure as a buying opportunity. Terminating pension plans, which requires settlement charges, makes long-term business sense in today's environment. This is a classic example of short-term pain for long-term gain.

Bottom Line

As described in this article, Accenture has several long-term catalysts in place that should help propel the stock price higher. The company appears fairly valued based on current earnings estimates, but the investment opportunity looks more attractive the further that you look out.

Accenture is well-positioned to capitalize on the digitization megatrend, which is a multi-decade growth opportunity for this company. Given this, investors with a long-term prospective should consider adding ACN shares at the current level.

Full Disclosure: ACN is a small (but growing) position in my R.I.P. portfolio.

