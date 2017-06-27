Bank Of America: The CCAR Payout

BAC is substantially over-capitalized and this could become a material drag on returns.

Bank Of America (BAC) never had any issues with its CCAR capital capacity - even under the severely adverse stress tests scenarios, it passed with plenty of quantitative capacity in the 2016 and 2015 CCAR rounds. Other limitations held it back and effectively delayed capital returns in the form of dividends and buybacks.

At current share price, BAC dividend yield hovers around a modest 1.3% - certainly nothing to tell the neighbors about.

So what did hold BAC back in prior CCAR rounds?

There were several factors holding it back.

The first was simply its earnings power being masked by substantial legal and conduct fees originating from the 2008/2009 financial crisis. The logic was simple - the Fed would not allow BAC to return substantial amount of capital to investors, unless it can demonstrate consistent and sustainable earnings capability on a statutory basis.

The second thing holding back BAC is risk-weighted-assets (RWAs) computation under the advanced method. The CCAR capital computation is derived from the standardized RWA methodology whereas regulatory capital rules are based on the higher of advanced and standardized computations. So in contrast to most of its large U.S. peers, CCAR is not the binding constraint for BAC - rather, it is the regulatory capital requirements under the advanced computation.

BAC RWAs measured under the advanced method are substantially higher than standardized primarily due to large operational risk RWAs - and hence essentially functioned as a binding constraint on top of the CCAR process.

The third (and most acute) issue were qualitative concerns raised by the Fed in respect of BAC's CCAR processes. In other words, the Fed placed BAC in the CCAR penalty. Given the adversary regulatory climate at the time, Mr. Moynihan would have been ill-advised to seek an aggressive capital ask!

As a consequence, BAC shareholders had to temper their expectations in prior CCAR rounds.

Fast forward to 2017 CCAR round

As expected, and demonstrated once again below, BAC has passed the quantitative 2017 CCAR test with flying colors:

BAC has plentiful capacity to return large amounts of capital to shareholders - in fact, once again, CCAR quantitative test is not its binding constraint.

What about consistent and sustainable earnings?

As can seen from below, BAC has delivered sustainable earnings in both FY 2015 and 2016:

What about the advanced RWA methodology?

BAC capital ratios, as of the jumping point for 2017 CCAR, are shown below:

As per above, BAC operates with a CET1 ratio of 10.8% under the advanced method. The regulatory requirement is a CET1 of 9.5% - as such, BAC operates well above the minimum requirements (including a buffer of ~50 basis points). Clearly, the advanced approach is no longer a limiting constraint for BAC.

Final thoughts

The path is clear for a moderately aggressive ask by BAC. I cannot see a single reason why Mr. Moynihan would look to hold back, especially given the supportive political climate and less combative regulators. If BAC disappoints once again, it is likely to end up with a Citigroup-like (C) denominator problem depressing its returns metrics.

In my opinion, this year's capital ask should show clear and substantial progress towards a payout of 100% of earnings (including a mid-cycle request) and would probably be heavily slanted towards buybacks as management believes the franchise is still substantially undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.