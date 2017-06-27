Franklin Covey Nearing An Inflection Point

Franklin Covey (FC) does corporate training to help employees improve. Previously, they did this by selling individual training courses to companies. This was (and is) a perfectly fine business, but it wasn't recurring in nature. Every sale they made required a separate purchase from a client. That's a lot more work than a recurring business model. They are now in the process of transitioning to an annual contract model where for the same price per user, clients get access to a digital portal that contains (almost) all of the Franklin Covey training content.

This transition has improved many qualities of the business, but it's also hurt GAAP results because revenue is now recognized over twelve months instead of all upfront. This is where the opportunity lies. I believe as they fully lap the start of this transition over the next few quarters, the market will wake up to how much the business has improved and thus re-rate the stock.

This new business model, called All Access Pass, started on a very small scale in Q1 2016. All Access Pass amounts sold in 2016 were as follows:

Q1: $383k

Q2: $3.1M

Q3: $6.0M

Q4: $13.7M

As you can see, All Access Pass sales ramped up quite a bit in the second half of last year. Lapping those bigger quarters (starting with the Q3 2017 release on 6/29/17) will help GAAP results and will also give us much more evidence on how All Access Pass is performing.

Throughout 2016, Franklin Covey recognized 60% of All Access Pass revenue upfront and then 40% was spread over twelve months. In Q1 2017 they switched to recognizing 100% of All Access Pass revenue over twelve months. So Q1 2018 will be the first time results lap the new revenue recognition model. And then full-year 2018 will be the first time a full trailing twelve months of results are available showing year over year clean GAAP numbers. But I don't think it'll take that long for the market to figure the story out. It already started to after last quarter's results (up ~25% since then), but I think there's a ways to go. Why am I so sure?

The four key drivers that I think are most important to this business transition have all been improving and those are:

Growth of All Access Pass sales Dollar retention rate (when I say this I mean how much revenue renews each year, not necessarily number of clients) Average revenue per user Cannibalization of their legacy business, specifically on-site training sales

The growth in All Access Pass sales (actual sales, not what was recognized) was quite a bit higher than I expected in the most recent quarter. Management also gave guidance towards a full-year number of $50 million, which would mean over 50% All Access Pass year over year growth in the second half of 2017.

The dollar retention rate in their traditional business was around 90% before this transition began and was over 90% for All Access Pass in the first half of 2017. There are a couple behavioral things at play here that I think will increase the dollar retention rate for All Access Pass clients. Previously, there were no contracts required for the one-off sales. Because of this, most employees in human relations departments had the authority to purchase Franklin Covey's products. Now, a one-year contract is required, which generally has to be looked at by the in-house lawyer and approved by the VP of Human Relations (or a similar position).

This has increased the sales cycle length, but I think this will increase the stickiness of customers as well. Behaviorally, I think if a human relations employee has to get approval from their boss to purchase something, they're more likely to stick with that something going forward. If you're the human relations supervisor and you pitch and "sell" your boss on All Access Pass, you're more likely to keep supporting it and saying it's getting great results just to look good. Canceling All Access Pass will be like saying "I was wrong" to your boss.

On top of that, these annual contracts automatically renew, whereas everything used to be one-off sales. If you've ever read a behavioral economics book you know this one simple change will almost certainly increase retention rate. The longer sales cycle should also correlate to stickier customers thanks to our commitment bias. The more time and energy someone has to spend on something before buying, the more committed they are to sticking with it and the more likely they are to like that product.

Franklin Covey started offering All Access Pass because so often they would target a company's major needs that are relatively common, but there were lots of smaller, unique, and individual needs that the client doesn't want to pay more for. All Access Pass is a way for companies to access everything and all their employees can get the specific training they need. The benefit of this is that with clients using a broader array of Franklin Covey's products, Franklin Covey will now be solving more of their client problems. This increases Franklin Covey's importance to that client. By getting more embedded in the everyday operation of their clients, All Access Pass should become a stickier product. As of Q2 2017, two-thirds of All Access Pass users that have come up for renewal have expanded the size of their contract.

Average revenue per All Access Pass user has also been much higher than traditional clients. This is a one-time benefit as clients transition to All Access Pass, but it's still impactful. The increase so far has been significant (40%+), but there's selection bias here. The clients that like the idea of All Access Pass the most have almost certainly been the ones to transition first and purchase more. In my models I've assumed a 10-15% uplift in average revenue per All Access Pass user.

Obviously All Access Pass is cannibalizing a ton of Franklin Covey's legacy business, but I'm specifically referring to the on-site training part of their business when I mention cannibalization. This segment had been hurt more than management expected-to the tune of $2 million per quarter for several quarters. Thankfully, this past quarter saw this cannibalization "starting to swing back around" and they expect growth in the second half of the year.

In my opinion, those are the four key drivers to the success of All Access Pass and all four have been improving. Just as important, management has seemed confident that all four will continue to improve. And if a company sees its retention rate increase and its average revenue per user increase, its SG&A margin virtually has to decrease (because each dollar earned requires less work). That is one hell of a combination. Now let's talk about the bad stuff.

Bear case

As with any company, there are things to be concerned about at Franklin Covey. I'm going to go through the things I'm worried about and the headlines that other bears bring up and give my thoughts on each.

Sales flat in the first half of 2017

This is my biggest concern. Even after adjusting for the business transition's effect on GAAP, forex, and several other things, sales still appear to be flat-ish through the first half of the year. As mentioned above, on-site training sales has been more cannibalized than management expected. It was a negative $2 million dollar effect for several quarters, but they didn't specify a number in the most recent quarter, only saying that it's getting better and will improve going forward.

Also, I suspect there's an element of salespeople overly focusing on the new thing, All Access Pass, and letting some legacy business slip. This is natural in business transitions and management has mentioned it in the past. Thankfully, they're transitioning into a higher quality business. Even if they come out of this transition with flat revenue, it should be a more valuable company thanks to higher retention rates.

This isn't a high-quality business

I'll admit this was a major hangup of mine for a while and it was one of the reasons I passed on the company when I first looked at it. I imagined outsourced training as something a human relations employee uses just to look like they're doing something. However, I've gone through some of Franklin Covey's content and was pleasantly surprised. And while I think The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is way too wordy, there's still a lot of good content in the book and I can understand why it's still selling copies 28 years after publication.

I think a more appropriate way to view Franklin Covey is an outsourced service like payroll, accounting, or customer support. A 1,000 person company does their own training in-house, but for some types of training (i.e., not training to a specific job role), it's not their core competency. Thus, it can be cheaper and easier to outsource to someone like Franklin Covey who specializes in it.

And finally, any company that has 90% retention rates (even before they started a truly recurring business model) and counts the entire Fortune 500 as customers is doing something right.

They're too levered to the economy

Looking at the financial collapse, it's important to note that they sold a major segment of their business in Q4 2008. While the company didn't do great through the collapse, revenue didn't get as obliterated as it may appear. The current training business saw revenue decrease 6% in 2008 and 13% in 2009, before it rebounded after that. Also, operating income went negative in 2009. So results weren't great, but this isn't exactly a homebuilder. Given the recurring nature of All Access Pass with its one-year licensing agreements that are paid up front, I expect this company to weather the next bear market better than the last. It's also unlikely the next down market is as bad as the financial collapse.

Education funding

I haven't even mentioned their education segment because it's not as important to the near-term story, but it's actually the fastest growing part of their business. Long story short, they help schoolchildren through a program called The Leader In Me. Around 15% of the education segment is funded by the I Am A Leader foundation and around 15% of that foundation is funded by Franklin Covey. So on a small scale, Franklin Covey donates to the foundation, the foundation donates that money to a school, and the school pays Franklin Covey. This circle of money that ultimately comes back to Franklin Covey as revenue is definitely a red flag, though it is possible there's a relatively innocent explanation: Maybe Franklin Covey has a deal to cover some (or all) of the foundation's overhead and none of their contributions actually go to schools.

Unfortunately, I only learned about these roundabout payments recently via a short writeup posted on SumZero and Steve Young (the CFO) hasn't been able to take investor calls due to results coming out next week. Therefore, I haven't been able to directly ask him about this. I have a call scheduled with him in a couple weeks, but until then, the fact that it's such a small sum of money in absolute dollar amounts and relative to both their education segment and overall business does make me feel ok about this. Bottom line, Franklin Covey may be responsible for around 0.3% of their own revenue. If this was 10% of their business, I'd be far more concerned.

Poor reviews of the education program

There's a bunch of positive, but even more negative reviews posted online about their education program. I think it's important to remember that these types of things will almost always skew negative. Any change in education will result in some percentage of the parents freaking out and those angry parents are far more likely to share their opinion than the parents who are fine with the change. Just look at Common Core math for another recent example of this.

In addition, there was a study done on the effectiveness of The Leader In Me program that had two main findings, both of which I am pretty happy about:

There was a statistical improvement in academic scores among Lighthouse schools, but not among normal Leader In Me schools. (Lighthouse schools are the ones that implement the program the most.) "Without question, the strongest consensus was that The Leader In Me positively improved school climate. For the teachers and principals, the main contributors to climate changes were improved student behavior and the establishment of a culture… An indirect effect was giving the school a prideful identity and unique sense of purpose."

Management

Robert Whitman has been Chairman since 1999 and CEO since 2000. I think he's done a good job leading the company and he comes off as straightforward and honest. I do think him and all the executives and directors are overpaid, but sadly that's quite common nowadays. It's not egregious though. And even though his share ownership has been gifted to him via options, he still owns around $14 million in stock so he cares about the stock price. That compares to his 2016 cash compensation of $664k.

Valuation

On the last earnings call management gave guidance for $22 million of free cash flow in 2017. Compare that to their current enterprise value of $316 million and their EV / FCF is 14.4x (side note: Your estimate of enterprise value may change depending on how you think about their weird capital lease and cash vs excess cash, but the result won't be materially different). I think 14.4x is quite cheap for this company.

Franklin Covey won't see twelve months of clean financials until full-year 2018 results. In 2018 I think their NOPAT (or owner earnings or whatever) can be around $1.15. If I'm right on the overall thesis, the company probably deserves a 25x multiple on 2018 earnings, which would put the share price at $28.75 (for a CAGR of ~27% from now until 2018 earnings). 25x may sound high, but a growing company with over 90% retention rates and high returns on incremental capital shouldn't be cheap.

While I do discounted cash flows for almost every company I consider buying, I think it's necessary for Franklin Covey. It's hard to appreciate the effects of higher average revenue per user, higher retention rates, and lower SG&A margin until you model the combination of those factors several years out. Like any discounted cash flow, there are a lot of assumptions to make, but below are the most important inputs I made for a 5-year model:

Dollar retention rate increases to 95%. It was already 90% under the traditional business model so I think 95% is very reasonable for many reasons already stated. Average revenue per All Access Pass user increases 12.5%. This is significantly less than we've seen so far, but I think there's a lot of selection bias in the first few quarters of this number. Education segment grows at 8% per year, quite a bit below the recent past. Gross margin gradually increases from 67.6% to 71.7% thanks to average revenue per user increasing and less direct work required to generate revenue (automatic renewals and clients now have almost everything at their fingertips). SG&A margin gradually decreases back down to 51.6%, which they already accomplished in 2014 under a worse business model so this may be conservative. Stable share count even though they've been buying back shares recently and management has said this will continue. 11% discount rate. 20x terminal multiple.

Altogether, I'm only assuming the business grows revenue at 4-5% per year, but the more efficient business model expands operating margins up to 15.7%. Operating margins previously peaked at 12.2% in 2014 so that's not a huge difference to overcome. Alas, those assumptions spit out a value of $28.94. Inputting 6-7% revenue growth, 100% retention rates, or more margin expansion (none of which I think are crazy) can easily get the value in the $32-$35 range. Most importantly, there are quite a few short-term catalysts that I think will lead to this investment thesis playing out over the next few quarters.

On the international front, All Access Pass hasn't even launched yet, but it will in the second half of this year which should provide a nice bump. Also, in Q1 2017, Franklin Covey took over the China offices from their licensee partners. This means they now record 100% of China revenue (and expenses) on the income statement, as opposed to only 15% before. I expect this will be a bigger boost in the second half vs Q2 because Chinese New Year was last quarter, which lasts 23 days. That's a pretty meaningful distraction.

More importantly, they'll be lapping Q3 and Q4 of 2016 which were the first two big All Access Pass quarters-this will help year over year GAAP numbers. With a much larger amount of All Access Pass customers up for their one year renewal, we'll have a better idea of what their normalized renewal rate will be going forward. If revenue retention rate remains above 90%, the market should start believing this number more than it did last quarter. Finally, the education segment is very seasonal with almost 50% of its revenue coming in Q4. This segment has shown nice growth in the first half of 2017, so I expect Q4 to be big.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.