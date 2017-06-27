Arista-On Its Way To Becoming King Of The Switches

Arista-Can anyone see their dust?

It has been 10 months since I last wrote about Arista (ANET). Since that time the shares have doubled. Part of that performance relates to the fact that the company has grown by almost 40% in terms of both revenues and earnings. The other piece of the company's share price appreciation is that the risk of its IP litigation with Cisco (CSCO) has dramatically subsided in the wake of victories before the various courts and panels who adjudicate these kinds of cases. And of course, over that same span the IGV index has increased by 26%, which highlights the level of positive alpha the company has been able to sustain.

I do not intend to try to write any further in this article about the results of all of the lawsuits. It seems fair to say that from a business standpoint Arista won and it will not be subject to any additional business impediments. That is about all that is necessary to understand in assessing the investment merits of this company.

I must confess that I have not chosen to hold the shares I had initially bought for the entire run. Those things are hard enough to do, even in conversation and harder still to do in real life. Recently, a reader asked me to take a look at the name to see if it was still a decent investment. Part of the cause of the question related to the company's new product cycle which seemingly is putting more dust between what Arista is offering and what Cisco - and the other competitors in the space - have on offer.

Investors should realize that Arista is not just another hardware vendor. It is thought by many investors that hardware vendors hit walls based on commoditization. In addition, since the advent of the cloud, and the impact the cloud has had on the market for both servers and for storage, many investors feel that this is an issue that makes it difficult to invest in IT hardware vendors. I think that the concept, as a whole, is a gross oversimplification. When it comes to Arista, while the company does sell switches of course, and now routers, the fundamental "stuff" that differentiates this company from its competitors, and of course, particularly Cisco, is the massive differentiation it has been able to achieve based on its operating system, EOS and ancillary software solutions. As will be highlighted below, that differentiation has seemingly taken another step forward with a series of product releases that offer users a dramatic enhancement in performance for the same price per port as prior Arista solutions.

Arista shares have appreciated another 11% in the last month. And they are at an all-time high. But given the environment in which this company competes and the competitive advantages it brings to the table, I think it has a number of years of hyper-growth visible. I think current First Call consensus estimates are basically not realistic in their reversion to the mean-particularly the current estimate for 20% top line growth next year. I expect the company will continue to beat and raise and to see reported percentage revenue growth continue to re-accelerate. While it is hard to believe that the shares will increase by more than 100% over the next 10 months as they have just done, I do thing they will continue to generate positive alpha.

What's the big new thing at Arista?

Arista has just announced a major new product refresh for its "R" series of what are called Spine and Leaf network switches. According to the article linked above, these switches really are the high-performance champions of the space. The introduction seemingly widens the competitive gap it enjoys between its competitors, yet again. Hardware vendors do introduce new products all of the time - it is sort of like the Geico Gecko saying, "this is what we do." And industry magazines typically write complementary pieces regarding new product introductions-there is somewhat of a symbiosis in that finding out about new products is a main reason readers click on these articles. And an announcement such as this is not a huge surprise.

But after years of reading articles of this genre, it is reasonable, I think, to suggest, that the writer here is a bit more impressed with the scope and magnitude of this announcement than is usually the case. Without attempting to try to write the equivalent of a product brochure for the company's new products, besides the very high-performance hardware, one of the major innovations of the refreshed range is something called AlgoMatch. I hope no readers feel the need to tax my knowledge regarding the details of the AlgoMatch architecture-I do not pretend to have detailed knowledge on the subject. For those with some further interest in the subject, the architecture allows users to define their own filters in terms of what are called packet classification. In addition, the architecture allows for advanced counters which are often part of an overall security solution. And the architecture allows for what is described as a richer network policy that does not exhaust physical resources.

At the end of the day, while perhaps over-simplistic, it seems that being able to offer AlgoMatch on the "R" series of switches is a big deal and enhances the differentiation that this company can offer.

I am not about to attempt to evaluate the new set of hardware products that include various models, new line cards and upgrades for the company's leaf platform the 7280R2. The new cards are basically designed to provide existing customers with investment protection so they can take advantage of the new capabilities without changing out their switches. Overall, the article says that the new capabilities allow an Arista network to handle 3X the Internet routing table, 10X the number of ACL' s that can be processed (no, it is isn't the injury that frequently ends athletic careers but it stands for Access Control Lists which provide insight into the type of traffic going across a network-processing ACL's is usually thought to be a significant bottleneck in terms of network performance), and 100X what is called the sFlow rate of previous generations.

These are features that that are tailored to the customers that Arista targets, i.e. cloud providers, service providers and large enterprises that need the ability to scale up and out quickly. The new set of capabilities apparently has some implications for the company's network security capabilities. Again, I rapidly run out of bandwidth in understanding the details, but apparently the new R series can be used for better DDoS protection because of the high rate sFlow. Arista is not following Cisco in attempting to become a security vendor, but it is allowing networks built on Arista technology to be more secure.

Again, I think it is important for investors to understand/accept a couple of things. One is the belief that in the cloud era, everything having to do with hardware is commoditized. And the second belief is that there is no differentiation for all of the hardware products that are now based on merchant silicon. Those two misconceptions have led to a 3rd misconception that posits that the only way to compete in the hardware world in this cloud era is through price because "good enough" becomes the norm.

I think that the article makes clear that there are substantial differentiators between the various vendors in the data center switch space. And the article makes clear that users are able to derive substantial and quantifiable benefits by selecting a network architecture that is built with the greatest capacity and performance. And finally, the article makes clear, that at least so far as the author is concerned, Arista has a substantial advantage in terms of the capabilities that are most valued by Cloud Titans and other large network users.

Why is Arista winning the battle of the switches?

Arista was founded to build switches optimized for what is turning out to be the largest class of users, the so-called Cloud Titans. The basic reasons that Cisco continues to gain market share in the overall switching space is that it focuses it energy and strategy on appealing to the segments of the market that are growing the most rapidly. The company has a modest share of the overall market and an outsize share of the market for the most powerful switches. And, it appears that its lead in this category is getting larger. ANET's growth is tied to the growth of the only part of the switching market that is growing rapidly and that seems likely to persist into the future.

While the article I have linked here is about 6 months old, the points that it illuminates are even more relevant when it comes to evaluating the competition between Cisco and ANET in the wake of the latter's latest product announcements. Arista has tailored its solution set to the needs of the largest and most demanding users which include Cloud Titans, what it calls Cloud Specialty & Hosting Providers, the largest Service providers and the largest Financial Services vendors. What is very striking, and really important to consider is that while Arista has a market share overall of just 5%, it has a market share of 28% in the 100GB market segment. While the 100 GB segment is new, it is showing dramatic increases. That is basically why Arista's market share is rising. Put another way, Arista has a dramatically disproportionate share of the 100 GB market and the 100 GB market is exploding as it becomes necessary to support the performance requirements for the Cloud Titans and other larger users.

It is also worth noting that while the overall switch market is showing minimal growth, the market is growing at very high rates where Arista has its highest penetration rates. Arista has and will continue to make its living, "focusing on the needs of a group of data center customers. Arista has a very big position with the hyper-scalers, the cloud Titans. Arista is one of the few hardware vendors that recognized the opportunity in the cloud and has built its business around focusing on the part of the market showing outsize growth.

Why is Arista doing so well in the market segments that are growing so fast.? I don't think I am really qualified to answer that question with a huge amount of authority. But here are some thoughts.

One of these is that Arista has developed what is called a containerized EOS. This, again, is a relatively recent announcement (March 7) that will likely have a significant impact for the company going forward. The CEO has described it (the new product announcement) as a game changer, and based on prior discussion amongst both industry analysts and brokerage research arguing about the potential impact on the rise of "white-box hardware for data networking", it seems that Arista is essentially co-opting the threat and riding with the wave.. The announcement essentially means that the company now provides its customers with the software capabilities inherent in its operating system without the need to buy Arista hardware. The trend toward using white box switches, while not enormous yet, has been thought to be a significant risk to this company's growth. That concern will be substantially less, going forward.

Another announcement of some interest, although hardly game-changing, was the availability from Arista of a set of capabilities that is called DANZ. This is a relatively sophisticated data analysis offering that offers material performance advantages when compared to other offerings in the analytics space

ANET has what it describes as 5 A principles of differentiation. I am sure there are no readers who want to receive a commercial about what those are, but the fact is that the hype is real, and it is working. Just to name the principles or attributes: 1) Availability; 2) Agility; 3) Automation; 4) Analytics and 5) Open API's. There are obviously discussions, nuances and interpretations associated with all of these attributes, and I am sure that there are reader/users who are likely to dispute ANET's claims-but at the end of the day, the proof is in the results, and those results have seen growth at a cadence that is actually re-accelerating.

Another factor that is helping growth rates has been the advent of this company's router solutions which have grown to be 20% of revenues in a very short space of time. The set of routing products has been on the market for a bit over a year now and has received very favorable reviews. I have linked to a Barron's piece here. There isn't too much new to say about routing other what was discussed earlier in this article. It is always nice to have multiple legs underneath a growth stool - Arista finds itself in that position

It is almost time for Q2 to be finished-Any thoughts

About all I can do is to revert to Q1 and the guidance that was provided during the last conference call. The company provided guidance for revenue to reach $360 million in the current quarter. That is still the current consensus. Revenue of $360 million would be 34% growth. I am inclined to think that given the product announcements of substance made in the past few months, top-line growth is going to be stronger than that. And I would think that the current First Call consensus estimates for the full year which shows growth to be 31% are significantly less than the most likely results-there has been a clear trend for top-line growth rates to re-accelerate and I think that is likely to continue for the next several quarters..

The company has seen deferred revenues almost double in the past 6 months. The CFO said that trend is unlikely to continue although she was also unwilling to forecast where deferred revenue would actually wind up. Short term deferred revenue grew by 40% in just the first quarter. That might suggest a significant tail-wind to reported revenue, although the CFO really declined to discuss the matter. Further, DSO fell from 62 days to 45 days. Often, a change of that magnitude in DSO suggest a very linear quarter and can set the stage for an upside revenue event. So, I look at product cycle impacts, a rapid rise in deferred revenue and a substantial fall in DSO and imagine that the odds of this being a strong quarter in terms of outsize revenue growth compared to the forecast and the current consensus is pretty high.

In the wake of guidance for the current quarter, the consensus EPS forecast increased noticeably. The First Call consensus for this year now calls for EPS of just shy of $4. The consensus for 2018 calls for EPS of $4.73 and is substantially greater than it was prior to the earnings release. Still, I think the published consensus is not accurate as it calls for minimum margin growth. Last quarter, operating expense grew by 33% on a GAAP basis, 500 bps below the growth in revenues.

In particular, the company's research and development spend is now more than 24% of revenue, while the company's sales and marketing spend is 11%. The company is obviously focused on enhancing its solutions and its go to market strategy, to focus on the customers with whom its offering have the greatest value and where its solutions enjoy the maximum level of differentiation. The company is the quintessential land and expand vendor (see the company's chart in its investor presentation which shows 15 of the company's 15 largest customers have all purchased every quarter except for one outlier at the end of 2016). This is one of the principle factors that has allowed this company to spend so much less on sales and marketing compared to its competitors and yet to achieve such substantial gains in market share.

I expect that the company will be able to achieve a moderate improvement in the ratio of its operating expenses, particularly in general and administrative costs.

At the time of the earnings conference call, the legal situation for the company still had risks and uncertainties which may have led the company to forecast pressures on gross margins in a consistent range. In a given quarter, for a company like this, which has such a substantial new product component in its shipments, forecasting gross margins can be tricky. It is possible that the initial shipments of the products that were announced last week are at the start of a typical manufacturing ramp. I think that modeling for 64% gross margins is a reasonably conservative component, of building an EPS model for this company.

ANET, almost uniquely uses a relatively minor amount of stock based comp and the stock based comp ratio continues to fall. Last quarter, stock based comp was 4.8% of revenues compared to 5.4% of revenues the same quarter the prior year. Of the non-GAAP EPS reported last quarter, stock based comp was 22% of the amount. That compared to a 26.5% stock based comp ratio in the prior year in the prior year. Overall, I am hard pressed to see that ANET any valuation premium for having a much higher quality of earnings in terms of stock based comp when compared to many other hyper growth companies. But it is a factor to bear in mind when evaluating a longer-term investment decision

I expect that the fall in the stock based comp percentage is likely to trim 200+ bps from the percentage growth in EPS for the next several years.

Overall, the company's forecast which is embedded in the consensus shown by First Call, is that operating margins will decline by 200 basis points sequentially. That is unlikely to happen, I believe, and certainly will not happen if revenue attainment exceeds the current published forecast.

The company adopted a FASB regulation relating to the tax benefit from the diluted share calculation. This increased the company's reported outstanding share count by more than 2 million. This was basically a one-time event that reduced reported EPS by $.02 last quarter. That factor will not burden future quarters. It is one of the reasons why I believe that the current consensus EPS forecast, which still shows outstanding shares increasing this quarter, may prove to be conservative.

Valuation

In April, ANET shares were downgraded by 3 analysts, primarily based on valuation back in April. That has left the shares rated between buy and hold, overall with a price target lower than the current share price.

One analyst from Credit Suisse has made a call that contends that Cisco has more percentage upside than does ANET. I don't wish to pursue that discussion in this article. I will simply say that when it comes to fast switches and perhaps high-performance routers as well, the market share gains that ANET has been making seem more likely than not to continue. Now that the lawsuit has concluded without Cisco gaining much, if anything at all, the company is going to need to recast its strategy in terms of competing with Arista. That is not likely to be an overnight process.

I think it is also worth mentioning that the company CEO, Jayshree Ullal has an automatic share sale program and that she recently sold a total of 80,000 shares.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $12.2 billion. The company has a bit more than $1 billion of net cash and that yields an enterprise value of $11.2 billion. The revenue forecast for the next 12 months, is currently about $1.6 billion. That yields an EV/S on a forward basis of about 7X. As mentioned, I am inclined to believe that the top-line growth estimates are quite understated and I think it more likely that the company will achieve 10% or more growth than is forecast. 7X EV/S is not a particular bargain…unless the company winds up achieving several years of 30%+ growth. Since that is what I am looking for, I find the current valuation quite attractive for longer-term investors.

The company is forecast to have non-GAAP earnings this year of just less than $4. That is expected to grow to $4.73 in 2018. So, that is EPS of around $4.20 looking forward 12 months. That computes to a P/E of about 38X. For a hyper growth company, that is clearly a bargain. And looking at the company's far lower level of stock based comp when compared to most other hyper-growth equities, accentuates the difference further.

Arista saw a dramatic improvement in its cash flow last quarter which more than doubled. That was mainly driven by strong GAAP profits coupled with a dramatic increase in the growth of the deferred revenue balance. But the company was also able to trim inventory balances and as mentioned earlier, it saw a significant contraction in receivables. The prior year, the company saw CFFO fall noticeably, mainly a function of inventory investments and other prepaid expenses that were likely related to the ongoing lawsuit.

Without some substantive commentary by the commentary about the trend in deferred revenues the past two quarters, I really have no accurate way of even trying to handicap cash flow for the balance of the year. But excluding balance sheet items and further changes in deferred revenue balance, some estimate for CFFO would be about $390-$410 million. CapEx is running at under $20 million a year so free cash flow estimates of about $380 million seem reasonable. That would be a free cash flow yield of around 3.4%. That is not a bargain yield, to be sure, but to reiterate the point, the cash flow is not benefitting nearly as much because of stock based comp compared to many other hyper-growth companies. With that in mind, its current free cash flow yield compares quite favorably to other hyper-growth companies - although it certainly hasn't attained the level of Palo Alto (PANW).

No one has in the last 6 months has described this company's shares as cheap or falling into some bargain category. It is not some dusty corner of the IT investment firmament. That said, Arista continues to differentiate itself significantly from its many competitors and to execute on its overall strategy. No, it isn't likely to double again in the next 10 months and I would be hard-put to feel that the company might be acquired-although it would be a better acquisition for some software vendors than many other names that have been suggested.

I personally do not own the shares after my misguided sale. I will look for an entry point that isn't a spike, although I might establish a position before earnings simply because of the strong likelihood of a beat of the size that makes a difference. The company has a significant short interest ratio at 9% and a relatively small float because of the high percentage of shares still held by insiders. I think it is a great longer-term commitment but I want to be careful on re-entering the name. I think Arista shares will produce significant positive alpha over the next year.

