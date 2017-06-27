Kinder Morgan: You Won't Be 'Kindered' Again

Kinder Morgan’s stock (KMI) went down the toilet the first time around when commodity prices cratered. Is this time different? Even though we are in the midst of another mini-crash in commodity prices, with oil and natural gas down in the high single digit range in just a month, I don’t believe investors will be “Kindered” again.

This Time Is Different

It’s difficult to get over Kinder Morgan’s past transgressions. However, the stock’s historical performance has no bearing on the future of the company today. The losses in 2015, while significant, will not be today’s shareholders’ burden. By lowering the annual dividend from $1.93/share to $0.50/share in early 2016, the management had reset expectations while simultaneously improving the company’s ability to pay dividends. It’s important to understand that the business itself did produce cash flow; it just wasn’t enough to cover the dividends. It was a valuation problem, not a business model problem (read about StoneMor Partners (STON) if you are interested in the latter). At today’s low annual dividend of $0.50/share, Kinder Morgan should have no problem satisfying the payout over the long term.

I had many concerns surrounding the calculation of distributable cash flow (read Understanding Distributable Cash Flow). However, the reduced dividend is low enough such that even if the company invests enough to fully offset depreciation (an aggressive assumption), the company could still pay the dividend out of pocket. First quarter’s distributable cash flow was $1.215 billion as calculated by the company. If we subtract an additional $567 million from this amount to reflect the depreciation ($671 million) that was not replenished, the adjusted cash flow still comes to $648 million, more than enough to pay $280 million worth of dividends.

No More Worries About Capex

One of the big concerns I had was that Kinder Morgan’s expansion strategy required massive upfront capital investments. With the recent Canadian IPO (TSX: KML), the company now has the option to easily attract equity capital without diluting existing shareholders. While KML did not have a gangbuster debut, which is understandable given the sharp decline in commodity prices, the stock is still very resilient. At a yield of 4.1%, the cost of capital is still incredibly cheap.

As I detailed in my previous article (read Kinder Morgan’s New Era), the Canadian entity gives Kinder Morgan a lot of financing options that will not impact Kinder Morgan itself. I wouldn’t be surprised if KML morphed into a pseudo MLP with a focus on dividend growth, with Kinder Morgan acting as the “general partner,” not unlike Kinder Morgan’s MLP structure prior to the consolidation. This is a good development for Kinder Morgan shareholders as whatever poor financial decisions made at the Canadian entity will have no impact on Kinder Morgan. Imagine a scenario where Kinder Morgan needs capital for a value accretive project, but Kinder Morgan is somehow yielding 15% after a price drop. Before the Canadian IPO, Kinder Morgan would likely tap the expensive equity capital at 15% (assuming debt is almost maxed out), but now that KML is around, Kinder Morgan can obtain whatever capital that is required without taking the dilution hit.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan investors today should not pay too much attention to the stock’s historical losses. The reduced dividend is very manageable, but more importantly, my biggest gripe with the company is no longer a huge concern. With the Canadian entity acting as a financing platform, the Kinder Morgan story has now gotten a lot more interesting.

Author's note: Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.