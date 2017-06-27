What's Happening To HDLV?

A look at the performance of some of the underlying constituents.

As asked by a member in the chat section, what's happening with the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV)? Since reaching its month recent high about 1 month ago, HDLV's total return has been a terrible -9.16% (even declining to over -11% a few days ago). That's -4.58% on a 1x-leveraged basis, which is 700 basis points behind the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) (+2.42%).

Explaining the price decline

To explore the reason for HDLV's underperformance, I also looked at the performance of the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPLV), the SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) and the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD). All three funds draw exclusively from S&P 500 constituents.

SPLV, representing low-volatility S&P 500 stocks, returned +1.59%. SPYD, representing high dividend S&P 500 stocks, returned -1.30%, very similar to SPHD, containing stocks that are both high dividend and low volatility (-1.33%). This suggests that it's the high dividend stocks within the S&P 500 that are dragging down the performance of SPYD and SPHD. Yet, those two ETFs still performed much better than HDLV, even when leverage is accounted for.

Therefore, I also looked at the performance of HDLV's top constituents. As I have written about previously, HDLV runs a very concentrated portfolio, which means that examining the portfolio of the fund after each rebalancing period can be a useful exercise. Concentration in the portfolio increases both potential rewards but also potential risks.

Currently, three stocks in HDLV are near the maximal 10% weighting of the fund: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Occidental Petroluem (NYSE:OXY). These three stocks have all performed poorly over the time frame above, returning -7.60%, -4.97% and -3.37%, respectively. These three constituents alone dragged down HDLV's index by about 1.6%, or 3.2% for the 2x leveraged note, thus accounting for over one-thirds of the total return performance of HDLV over this time. Therefore, we can conclude that the high concentration of HDLV's portfolio has been a negative contributor to performance.

Looking back to just after the January rebalance, the three blue-chip stocks have greatly underperformed the S&P 500. Despite this, their volatility did not increase enough to render them ineligible for inclusion for the April rebalance (an article on this coming up soon).

After their price declines, VZ, T and OXY all (coincidentally) yield about 5%. This is on the high range for both VZ and OXY, although T has recently yielded higher in the past.

Is HDLV a good buy now?

My personal opinion is that now could be a good time to buy or add to HDLV, based on the following reasons:

T, VZ and OXY are considered to be solid blue-chips, and the 5% yield could act as a floor for the stock price helping to limit further declines. These companies also have impressive records of increasing their annual dividends (10 years for VZ, 33 for T and 14 for OXY).

The next rebalance is over 2 months away, which gives some time for the oversold stocks of the index to recover their losses. The 14-day RSI for all three stocks are currently between 38 and 45, indicating moderately oversold status.

What are the risks?

The main risk is that the major constituents of HDLV could continue to crash in a highly volatile manner. This not only negatively impacts the price of the fund, but might also cause them to become ineligible for inclusion in the index at the next rebalance 2 months later, as the methodology screens against companies with high volatility. This would cause the fund to "sell low" on those very same stocks, locking in losses.

As my expertise is not in fundamental stock analysis, I will not give my opinion on the prospects of individual stocks, but instead link a recent Seeking Alpha article on each of those companies so that you can decide for yourself whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.