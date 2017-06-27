Should You Buy This Dividend Aristocrat On Sale?

The price on Tanger Outlets is almost right. People see it as a bargain, and I see their valid points, but this article will elucidate where the issues are and how I am playing it...defensively.

Everybody loves a bargain. At 40% off its recent high Tanger Outlets (SKT) certainly looks on the surface, like a bargain.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Additionally, with a 5.4% yield there is definitely juice there to make your mouth water.

The Business:

Tanger owns and operates outlet centers in United States and Canada. Focusing on the bargain shopping experience, Tanger has been able to keep its occupancy high (>95%) since inception. Additionally it has paid a growing cash dividend and is part of the S&P high Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index. It's debt is low and interest coverage is excellent. Management has shown exceptional investing acumen over the years, and the stock is as close to a "blue-chip" in the REIT space that you can find.





Valuation:

Based on my estimates, Tanger Outlets is trading at about 10.5X Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO). I have calculated a implied Cap rate based on my NOI estimates.





Source: Author's estimates and calculations.

At an implied 8.1% Cap rate for a high quality REIT certainly got my attention. The current dividend payout ratio is under 60% making it very safe. However digging deeper showed several underlying issues.





The Issues:

Tanger's tenants have been struggling with flattish sales. I have personally derided anyone who pays way too much attention to this metric in this article. However Tanger has a few issues that together made me take notice. First as shown below, the sales of their underlying properties have been stagnant for 5 years straight.





Source: SKT Investor Presentation

This drop is across the board on all their properties and not just the lower tier ones.

Source: Tanger Outlets Q1-2017 & Q1-2016 Supplemental

So sales have been falling inflation adjusted. This is beginning to show on the tenant occupancy cost (Rent as a percentage of Gross Sales).

It would be comforting if this retail malaise could be ridden out with long term leases with great tenants. While I am comfortable with the tenant quality in general, the lease maturity schedule is definitely an attention grabber. With 24% of ABR maturing in the next 2 years, I see good risks for lower rents.

The lease renewal spreads look ok for now but we are seeing the impact of all of this in the spaces getting new tenants (Re-tenanted-Space).





Tanger's NOI has been flattening and I expect 2018 and/or 2019 could go negative.

The position:

Tanger looks cheap based on many metrics and it is certainly a high quality REIT. I still had a hard time taking a full size position specially in a world where Washington Prime Group (WPG) on which we created a 24% yield, is trading at 5X AFFO. Amazon (AMZN) continues to run its "not for profit" strategy, masquerading it as "innovation". Until one of our two catalysts to burst that bubble materialize, Amazon will continue to make life miserable for the Retailers and by extension the Retail REITs.

After a lot of consideration we finally sold the the $25 cash secured puts for December 2017 for $1.80 each for a small position. This creates a "yield" of 7.75% ($1.80/$23.20) over 6 months or 15.51% annualized. This is significantly higher than the annual yield on the stock and that is the price we want to get involved with this stock.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short WPG $7.50 Puts (Oct and Jan). We are short SKT $25 Puts (Dec).