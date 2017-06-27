$120B In Sales For Jet Makers

The Paris Air Show took place from the 19th of June until the 25th of June, and the first 4 days have been used to announce orders. In the days after, I have been splitting and verifying the data and if we include everything, we get a total of 1,483 orders, customer reveals, options and conversions valued $137.8B at list prices. After discounts the market value of all these orders is likely closer to $63-68B for Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Embraer (ERJ), ATR and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF). There are a lot of splits that can be made and in this article, I want to make the most useful splits.

Image courtesy – The Boeing Company

General overview

Before I start splitting the data, it is important to understand that this article is not going to be the sum of the ‘sub-articles’ that I wrote to cover the daily order news during the show. The reason for this is that some orders were hidden in wrap up press releases, while for some orders the type of order needed to be changed. The conversions have also been valued on their added value from sizing up the order, instead of the full aircraft catalog value. So that is going to be quite a substantial difference. In the order and commitment tallies, customer reveals, 50 in total, will not be accounted for as an order or commitment nor will their value be added. The reason is that these order reveals do not materially change the order books of jet makers or add value. Type conversions for options, 10 in total, are counted in the separate tallies since they do add potential value from sizing up or down from one aircraft type to the other.

The first split we make is by taking out the customer reveals, which add no value, and have a day by day look:

Figure 1: Orders and commitments by day (Source: www.AeroAnalysis.net)

What is noteworthy is that, during air shows, we normally see a pattern of declining orders and commitments by day. During this air show, the second day was actually the best day and Boeing also ended the show on a strong note. The only ‘off-day’ was the third day and this likely can be attributed to the marketing approach from Boeing for this air show. The jet maker started off the air show with a product launch and it took that momentum into day 2, allowing for a cool off in day 3 and a final bang on day 4. Also in terms of dollar value the bang was in the first 2 days, where 70% of the total order value during the show was accumulated.

Firm versus order intention

A second split that can be made is to split the announcements by type. During the air show we see a lot of news items and from the wording of the news items and press releases we can conclude what kind of order this is. A company can sign a firm contract, which can include new business, a conversion or options and the same holds for an order intention, which is signed under an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) or LoI (Letter of Intent).

Firstly, we can make the split firm versus order intention:

Figure 2: Split firm orders versus order intentions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The reason this is so interesting to investors is that it gives a peak in how many sales are likely to end up in order books on the short term, likely to be added in the month of the air show. On the other side, the Letters of Intent and Memoranda of Understanding that are signed during the air show give some insight into leads that are very likely, even almost certainly, going to result in orders. So, in the short term, we can expect to see the books grossing 558 orders, while 875 orders are being worked on. The business that is going to end up with jet makers in the order books is valued $45.3B, versus $92.5B worth of order being worked on.

Now this picture gets skewed by a couple of things, the first one being order conversions. We saw that Boeing launched the MAX 10, mainly at the expense of the MAX 9. These firm conversions or conversion intentions are not adding to the existing order book. They only add some upsize value and I expect that most airlines that have converted will get their MAX 10 for the price that they initially agreed on for the MAX 9.

So, it is reasonable to take out the conversions from the order tallies, but the upsize value has been left in for convenience:

Figure 3: Split firm orders versus order intentions excluding conversions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that the firm orders go down quite a bit and this also shows why it is important to split out the data, because going from 558 firm contracts to 370 firm contracted aircraft is quite a difference and with the many conversions during this airshow it allows you to get an idea of the ‘real’ overall success if we exclude the conversions. The conversions do carry some upsize value and give an idea of the overall attractiveness of the new aircraft, but they are not important to new business.

In figure 3, what is still included are purchase rights or options. An airline is not obligated to exercise these options and when they are usually exercised years after the order was placed, when demand requires the airline to make additional purchases. So, these firm contracts for options or intentions for options are not what we are really interested in here as they are not to be considered commitments and are unlikely to materialize soon.

Figure 4: Split firm orders versus order intentions excluding conversions and options (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 4 is likely the best reflection of new business for the biggest jet makers during the Paris Air Show 2017. The tally counts orders intentions for the purchase of new aircraft, which are contracts that are highly likely to end up in the order book, and there are some firm orders, which we will see in the order book soon. It is important to note that the firm new orders have dropped from 558 to 317, while the new business coming from order intentions for jet makers has dropped from 875 to 724. In terms of value, jet makers have announced $39.2B in sales (catalog value) and $80.1B in contracts that are to be finalized, totaling $119.3B.

This can be tabulated as shown below:

Customer type

In recent years, we saw lessors rapidly expanding their fleet and outstanding orders. During the Paris Air Show 2017 order value and orders were split about equally between the lessors such as AerCap (AER) and Air Lease (AL) and airlines. Airlines accounted for 523 out of a total of 1011 new orders (30 orders have an unknown customer type). In terms of dollar-value the airline accounted for $57.9B out of a total of $117.4B.

If we look at the airline split between regional carriers, mainline and LCC/leisure carriers, we can see that things were roughly balanced between mainline and LCC/leisure:

Split per continent

Slightly more interesting might be the split by continent, where we see from what parts of the world the customers (lessors and airlines) are coming from:

What we see is actually more or less what we would expect given Boeing’s 20 year demand forecast; Asian customers are by far the most important customers on the Paris Air Show and on distance follow North America, Europe and the Middle East. South America is a relatively small market on this year’s order show, but it is where jet makers can still secure a lot of business.

Conclusion

In this article, I had a look at the order inflow for the Paris Air Show 2017. Rather than splitting out the orders per jet maker, I have first made splits by firm and order intentions and from those figures options, options conversions and conversion were removed as well. New firm business accounted for 22% of all announcements, while roughly half of the announcements are orders that are yet to be finalized. The remaining 30% of the announcements are conversions and options.

Looking at the customer type, we see that half of the orders come from lessors. The remaining half is almost equally divided by mainline fleet and low-cost carriers/leisure carriers. This shows the importance of aircraft lessors in the industry and the rapid growth profiles for the relatively young low-cost carriers.

At the Paris Air Show, 1041 orders and commitments that can be earmarked as new business for jet makers was announced with a value of $119.3B and a market value of $55B-60B. In separate articles, I will be looking at the orders for the bigger jet makers and 3 smaller jet makers. One thing, however, is certain for Boeing investors and that is that the Paris Air Show has exceeded expectations by a wide margin boosting confidence in the future.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, AER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.