Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Power burn is expected to remain strong over the next two weeks.

We revised lower our estimate by 4 Bcf from last Friday.

An injection of 53 Bcf next week would be compared to 41 Bcf last year and 72 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +53 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended June 23. A storage report of +53 Bcf would be compared to +41 Bcf last year and +72 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was revised lower by 4 Bcf from last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 2 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of +51 Bcf.

Fundamentals loosened a bit over the weekend with Lower 48 production approaching the 72 Bcf/d mark again, and power burn moved lower as the warm weather dissipated in key demand regions.

Natural gas prices however disregarded the fundamental loosening over the weekend and marched higher as weather forecasts for the start of July starts off on a bullish note. Weather reports in July will move natural gas prices materially as the consensus is so far projecting mildly bullish weather. However, if we look at consensus's estimate for 7/21 week, the estimate of +44 Bcf pales in comparison to last year's 20 Bcf (for the same week).

Our expectation is currently for much lower injections for the back-half of July, and one trader expressed to us yesterday that if weather continues to trend warmer throughout July, August natural gas contracts have the potential to overshoot to $3.40/MMBtu+ for a brief period of time.

