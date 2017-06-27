Cogent Communications, CEO's Diligence Is Unlikely To Offset The Decline Of Its Core Business

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP, providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, point-to-point transport and colocation services. Cogent was founded in 1999, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The founder of CCOI Dave Schaeffer is a very diligent CEO as well as a big investor in CCOI. Mr. Schaeffer has led the company for 17 years and currently owns 8.45% of CCOI stock. Mr. Schaeffer is well known for being investor friendly and making great efforts in maximizing shareholder value.

In my opinion, CCOI appears to be overpriced on the market because of its past decent business performance and diligent CEO. However, I think CCOI's risk is not fully recognized. First, pricing pressure is inevitable as CCOI faces fierce competition from Akamai, AT&T, Equinix, GTT, Internap, Level 3, Limelight Networks, Rackspace Hosting, Sprint, Verizon and Zayo Group. Second, CCOI's core business is in secular decline as IP transit is losing traction over Peering.

CCOI is not a cheap stock as it is currently trading at 49x FY2018 EPS.

Investors generally like CCOI for its distinctly low cost of operations, consistent business performance and high dividend yield.

Business Overview

CCOI owns a global fiber network that connects 198 markets and carries ~20% Internet traffic across the world. CCOI operates in two strikingly different segments: Corporate and Net-centric. Corporate segment provides dedicated Internet access services to companies in large multi-tenant office buildings. Net-centric segment sells Internet transit on a per-megabit basis.

The growth of each segment has been decent. The Corporate business grows at an average rate of 2.9% sequentially or 12% YoY. The NetCentric business grows at an average rate of 2.3% sequentially or 10% YoY. Overall the growth of CCOI total revenues is below 10% for most of the past quarters.

CCOI reported revenues per connection type: On-Net and Off-Net. On-Net refers to the business that is directly connected to CCOI's owner network. Off-Net business is through third-party's network. On-Net accounts for 72% of CCOI revenues, and Off-Net contributes the rest of 27%.

The following charts show the YoY growth rate of On-Net and Off-Net businesses.

CCOI’s growth in low-to-mid teens is unlikely to sustain with the expected shrinking of the IP transit business

IP transit is a commodity business that makes CCOI suffer from two negatives: the price decline of IP transit and the expected substitute of Peering.

Internet transit is the paid service of allowing network traffic to cross or "transit" a computer network, which is usually used to connect a smaller ISP to a larger Internet. Peering is a voluntary interconnection of separate networks to exchange traffic between the users of each network. Peering is settlement-free, which means neither party pays for the exchange of traffic.

IP transit prices compressed significantly in the past three years. The following charts show both the prices of 100G and 10G IP transit in 2016 vs. 2013.

100G IP Transit Prices are falling, source: Telegeography

10G IP Transit Prices are falling, source: Telegeography

The following chart shows that Peering will be gaining more shares than Transit in the following years.

Growth in Transit vs. Peering 2015-2021, source: Telegeography

In consequence, the global IP Transit revenue is expected to decline gradually in 2017E to 2021E.

Global IP Transit Revenues, source: Telegeography

If we look at the outlook of each region, US and Canada represent the only regions with tiny but positive growth. As shown in the below chart, significant decline is expected in multiple regions such as Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Asia.

IP Transit Revenue Change by Region, source: Telegeography

Admittedly, CCOI is making great efforts in selling new connections for its On-Net network. However, the ARPU value has been consistently declining at -5% to -20% YoY. I think the historical trends indicate that it will be difficult for CCOI to sustain its low to mid-teens growth in the future.

Valuation

My DCF valuation arrived at $29/share, representing 26% upside for a short position in CCOI.



Conclusion

CCOI is a unique business that specializes in low cost of operations and possesses a large customer base. Because of high equity ownership of CCOI's CEO, CCOI represents a very nice alignment of interests between the CEO Mr. Schaeffer and other shareholders. However, despite Mr. Schaeffer is very highly-motivated and diligent CEO who makes great efforts in maximizing shareholder value, I would like to remind investors to be cautious about CCOI, which in secular decline. According to my DCF valuation, CCOI at the current price level appears to be overvalued by 26% on the market.

