Looking For The S&P To Test 2200 Shortly

When we look at a weekly chart of the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX), it is plain to see that equities badly need a correction. In essence the market has shot up since the elections last November and we haven't really had any significant down-move since then. Technical traders will state that we definitely are due a hard correction which would be something in the region of 100 to 200 handles on the S&P 500. As the chart illustrates below, the last standout intermediate rallies were February, June and October of last year.

The 60 handle drop that we had in March of this year was at best a daily cycle low but not a proper intermediate cycle low. Just look at how the slow stochastics have stayed elevated for the last 8 months or so. These really need to drop back down into oversold conditions for an intermediate cycle to print. Remember every intermediate cycle needs to at least produce one failed daily cycle. This would mean that the May low of 2357 would need to be taken out in the not too distant future. The 13-handle trading range in the S&P 500 yesterday illustrated to me that equities are not ready to enter a bubble phase although the bull market is obviously very much intact.

The relentless ascent of the S&P 500 has resulted in retail traders becoming more and more bullish which can see from an updated reading of the robo-ratio. The present reading is about 50 which means more and more retail option traders are buying calls instead of puts. This is pretty much human nature from a trading point of view. It is quite common to see long suffering bears convert into bulls over time to ease the pain. This adds fuel to the fire but I don't think we are quite ready to enter a bubble phase just yet.

Back in 2007 (when the market topped out), we had a robo-ratio well under 40 for a prolonged period of time. The difference though between now and then is that the commercials (Commitment of Traders) were also joining in on the act as net long contracts exceeded net short contracts by a significant distance. This gave rise to a consistently high blees ratings between June and November of that year (Many weeks printed a bless rating of 100 for example).

However last week's Commitment of Traders report actually reported a low blees rating of 29 which meant there was 8,380 more commercial short contracts than longs. What does this mean? Well I believe that there are still far too many institutions bearish on this market for equities to continue higher indefinitely. Therefore the commercial and retail readings are not matching up at present. Considering the huge up-move we have had since November, this is why I feel a down-move is more likely here.

With the present daily cycle being 25 days long, the chances are strong I believe that the daily top occurred on the 19th of June at 2453. If indeed this intermediate cycle is 33 weeks strong, we are definitely running out of time to print more daily cycles are usually intermediate cycles in the S&P last 35 weeks at most. Therefore I am looking for the market to first take out the May lows and then probably drift well below the March lows before this correction is done. We continue to be overweight equities in our portfolio and will most probably add when we hit that elusive intermediate low sometime in the next month or two.



To sum up, the high commercial short positions and the duration of this present cycle illustrate to me that the S&P 500 will correct in the near term. A correction of 200 handles is not out of the question. Traders and investors alike should have capital ready when the dust settles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.