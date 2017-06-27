Watch The Yield Curve

The yield curve consists of the interest rates on treasuries plotted against their respective maturities. Normally, the yields are greater the longer the term is because it means the investor's money is tied up for longer. As maturities lengthen, so do risks, which an investor is compensated for with the higher yield. A commonly used indicator is the spread between the 10 and 2 year treasury yields, which (the inversion of 10/2 year yields) has been a leading indicator of the last five recessions.

A high yield for the 10 year note signifies investors believe that there are more efficient investments out there. It is reflective of the inflation and long-term growth expectations.

What this means is that the two rise and fall with the US economy; inflation rises as the economy grows, and the 10 year yield along with it.



The 2 year yield normally is lower yielding but when it is not, trouble is ahead. This yield is often representative of the expected fed funds rate. When hikes are expected, the 2 year yield often increases and vice versa. If a rate hike is announced, bond markets would sell off (prices lower and yields higher) because the current 2 year treasuries would be have much less value and investors would wait to purchase treasuries following the hike.

As more hikes occur, the spread narrows. A normal yield curve is one where the longer maturities have higher yields. In a strong economy, consumers (whether it be individuals, corporations, or anyone in between) spend money. People spend money because they feel confident about the current economy and the future of it. Thus, the desire to save money is lower and to spend is higher. Businesses want to take advantage of these times by making investments that consumers will spend on. In effect, businesses borrow money when they believe the rate of return on an investment will be higher than the cost of the debt. If the fed funds rate is low, interest rates on loans are lower, making the necessary return to make an investment worthwhile lower. The target fed funds rate was near zero for seven years following the '08 recession to stimulate investment and spending in an effort to aid the recovery.

The Federal Reserve sets their target fed funds rate according to the economic cycle. A low fed funds rate encourages investment, while rate increases aim to slow them down. Higher interest rates leads to lower investment, therefore lower spending and inflation.

Two of the goals of the Federal Reserve are economic growth and to keep inflation stable. Their main way of doing this is through the buying and selling of government securities (by the FOMC) to try to control interest rates and the money supply. A low rate encourages investment and therefore economic growth and a high rate does the opposite. Keeping the rate too low for too long may let inflation grow artificially high. Inflation can grow faster than the production of the country, which could lead to cost cutting. Cutting costs means job loss and economic decline. This is why the Fed's goal of stable inflation is so important. Janet Yellen has continuously stated the fed wants to "stay ahead of the curve". By this she means increasing rates before inflation rises too high and rapid action has to be taken, as they have tried to do by increasing the current rate to 1.25%, with signals they may increase to 2% in 2018 and 3% in 2019. Currently, the normal inflation growth that usually occurs along with a rate hike hasn't happened. This may be because of the "staying ahead of the curve" idea with possible tax reform and the talk of returning to 3% GDP growth.

The 10/2 spread has been a perfect signal of a looming recession, as it predicted the past 5.



This inversion means that the yield on 2 year treasuries is higher than the 10 year. Every time this has happened since 1977, a recession has occurred thereafter. The interesting part is that in between the inversion and start of the recession, the S&P created new highs.

The spread is currently at .81%, near the low from about a month after Brexit last summer, and flattening. But, there are some catalysts that could swing it back the other way, with the main ones being tax reform and geopolitics. There has been widespread complacency in the markets amid controversy around the world (Russia, NK, etc.) and Trump initially not being able to pass healthcare (may change soon). If healthcare passes, it will provide more positivity about coming tax reform. Tax reform could provide the business opportunities to increase production and inflation to match the current fed funds rate.

The 10/2 spread has been a great indicator and gives a great picture of where the economy is and wants to go. The current spread is indicative of the economic uncertainty and will continue to provide some foresight. It is an indicator that should be watched closely, especially in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.