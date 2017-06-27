ARMOUR Residential REIT: The Joke Is On You

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) has been a mess and I once again questioned the dividend safety. Following this questioning, guess what? The company slashed its divided again and I discussed the ramifications. I have told you that I would be one of the first ones to tell you when ARR was a potential investment once again. That said, back in February I changed my tune. That is correct. This perennial bear saw the dividend as being covered. I know, I couldn't believe it either. But things had improved, and a buy call was justified.

Today the name has caught my eye as it appears it is going to get crushed on the back of a share offering. Why is the company doing this share offering? Well it wants to take advantage of the recent rally in the stock, as ARR is up a paltry 26% this year. Further, it is up a whopping 44% from this time last year. Thus, the company has decided to sell another 4.5 million shares to raise some capital while the name is trading at premium valuation levels. Greenshoe will underwrite the offering and is in for another 675,000 share option with a 30-day window to buy. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman, Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. JMP Securities LLC and Nomura Securities International, Inc. are acting as co-managers of the offering, and ARR will use the money to acquire additional target assets, and of course, for ‘general corporate purposes.’ The reason shares are getting hit is the price point appears to be around $26.40. But is this an opportunity to buy shares?

I would not buy here. Solid hold rating. Sure I was a perennial bear but circumstances changed. But at these levels you are just throwing money away. Don’t invest in this name at a premium. It is just bad business, even if things are stronger than in the past three years. Let us turn to the Q1 results.

The quarter was once again decent. Core income, a great measure for determining income available to pay dividends, came in at $29.1 million, which translates to $0.69 per share. These earnings were down quarter-over-quarter very slightly from the $29.1 million last quarter. The company actually saw another quarter of positive GAAP net income, coming in at $52.7 million or $1.33 per share. The key here though is that the company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends paid in the quarter were covered. ON top of that, the net interest spread widened heavily to 1.61% from 1.4%. This is a great result. But why? Well one major source of stress in this sector is prepayments and they remain high. Here in Q1 the constant prepayment rate came in at 8%, falling dramatically from 11.1%.

But I keep mentioning this so-called premium. Why? I am talking about the all-important book value. There is no doubt this has been the weakest metric of ARR over the last few years. It has gotten thumped. A superficial review of the last year reveals this. ARR reported its so-called shareholder equity to be $3.96 at the end of Q2 2015; adjusting for the reverse split this was $31.69. It fell in Q3 2015 to just $29.05. It was down again another 3.5% to $28.00 in Q4 2015. In Q1 2016 it got crushed and fell to $25.52. In Q2, book value jumped 4.86%. Then Q3 it rose another 8.5% to $27.87. To end Q4, it fell to $24.39. That was a $3.48 loss folks. However in Q1 it jumped 9% to $26.07. Folks, this means, as of the current pricing, that ARR is trading at a premium-to-book. That is right. A name which once traded at a 30% discount is now trading at a premium. That is unheard of, at least in the last few years.

After this quarter, barring catastrophe, I see the dividend being covered all year long. If I am looking at this quarter from a stand-alone viewpoint, I would conclude that the company was performing astonishingly well and it follows a good Q4. While I had a buy call on the name earlier this spring, I am now rating the name a hold. Hold the stock here. It is expensive.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.