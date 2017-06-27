Video Analysis Of Lundin Mining

Don't expect free cash flows in 2017, but the story improves from 2018 onwards, especially if metal prices increase.

Lundin has $2.1 billion in cash and the question is what will happen.

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is a very interesting miner because it is exposed to metals that are in, or are about to enter into a supply gap, respectively zinc and copper. Additionally, LUNMF is also a nickel producer and has a stake in Freeport Cobalt, a chemical refinery in Finland, two metals that are very attractive for the electric vehicle trend.

On top of the above, LUNMF has proved itself as an excellent mine developer as it has significantly increased the mine lives of its existing mines since it had acquired them.

There is $2.1 billion in cash on LUNMF's balance sheet. The question is: what is LUNMF going to do with that cash? I have made a video analysis on LUNMF's fair value, compared it to the current stock price and given my opinion about LUNMF as an investment in the following video:

Looking forward to your comments, suggestions and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.