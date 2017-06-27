Atrium's Increasing Leverage Paves The Way For More Special Dividends

Its main shareholder has increased its stake from 41% to 59.5% in two years - will it acquire the remaining shares in a buyout?

Introduction

I have written several articles about Atrium European Real Estate (OTC:ATRBF) before, and the company is part of the Nest Egg Dividend Portfolio, focusing on European dividend income. As it has been a year since the most recent in-depth article on Atrium, I figured it's time to update my views, especially after the recent dividend hike, special dividend payments and an improving economic situation in Eastern Europe.

Atrium does have an OTC listing, but for liquidity reasons, I would strongly recommend you to trade in Atrium's shares through the facilities of Euronext Amsterdam and the Vienna Stock Exchange where Atrium is listed with ATRS as its ticker symbol. The total average daily volume on both exchanges combined is in excess of 140,000 shares per day. As Atrium reports in EUR, all amounts in this article will be in EUR, unless indicated otherwise.

What does Atrium do?

Atrium European Real Estate (just 'Atrium' or 'ATRS' from here on, for simplicity sake) calls itself 'the leading owner and manager of central Eastern European shopping centres'. Whilst it's difficult to check if the company indeed is 'the leader', it probably indeed is the best way to describe the company.

A few years ago, Atrium started a re-orientation process and started to focus on quality rather than quantity. In excess of 100 stores and (smaller) shopping malls were sold, and the proceeds from these sales were reinvested in the existing development portfolio, as well as in the acquisition of new larger malls focusing on the larger cities in Eastern Europe.

As mentioned, Atrium is predominantly focusing on quality. The quality of its buildings but also the quality of its tenants and the regions they build the new malls in. The company's mission statement is confirming this now, as Atrium literally mentions it is focusing on 'the most mature and stable CEE countries'.

That's a strategy which has been very successful in the past 10 years, as the total size of the company's investment portfolio increased, as did the occupancy rate and the operating margin. Meanwhile, the Loan-To-Value ratio decreased sharply, and the cost of the debt was slashed by in excess of 50%.

The right hand side column is the current situation. With an occupancy rate and operating margin of in excess of 96%, Atrium is in an excellent position despite the recent slowdown in Russia in the past few years. As I explained in a previous article, Atrium tried to nip the economic consequences in the bud by offering its tenants new contracts for a longer period of time but at a lower rental income per square meter. That's why the occupancy rate remained relatively high, but also why the net rental income decreased by approximately 4% in 2016.

Even though the occupancy rate in Russia is the lowest of the entire group (see the next image), it still is a very respectable 93%+

Don't be scared of Eastern Europe, the Cold War is over

I understand that for non-European investors 'Poland', 'the Czech Republic' and 'Hungary' are names of countries associated with the Cold War (which ended almost 30 years ago), rather than the up-and-coming nations in Europe with an above-average economic growth rate.

Atrium realizes it still needs to educate the market about the growth prospects of the countries it's operating in, and the company has provided an excellent overview in its public documentation. I will focus on Poland, Russia and the Czech Republic, as the malls in these three countries represent 79% of Atrium's Gross Lettable Area ('GLA').

As you can see, the expectations are calling for a substantial increase in retail sales, consumer spending and the retail sales per capita. And yes, these expectations are independent, as Atrium has sourced them from Eurostat, the official provider of European statistics for the European Commission.

It's needless to say the economic growth prospects in the countries Atrium is operating in is above average, and this should result in an increasing demand from the local consumers. So these countries probably are the better ones to invest in commercial real estate (I fully agree the US commercial real estate market seems to be saturated, but you honestly can't compare that situation with Eastern Europe, where everything is just getting started.

A strong and robust balance sheet…

What first caught my attention was Atrium's strong balance sheet. Having a robust balance sheet probably is what makes or breaks a REIT. If the total amount of debt is too high, a larger portion of the net rental income will have to be used to service debt which will reduce the total amount of cash available to distribute amongst its shareholders.

But Atrium has another problem; its balance sheet was under-levered which reduced the returns for its investors. I will discuss this in the next subtitle, and in this part of the article, I'll solely focus on the company's returns and balance sheet.

As of at the end of 2016, Atrium's LTV decreased to just over 30% which is low by any standards. This also means the balance sheet is stronger than the balance sheet you’d usually expect to see in the real estate sector.

Source: financial statements

As you can see, the total gross debt of Atrium is approximately 947M EUR, but after deducting the 104M EUR in cash, the net debt is approximately 843M EUR. The total value of the investments (which includes the 'land bank' and development properties) is approximately 2.75B EUR, resulting in the aforementioned LTV of approximately 30%.

Just to give you an idea how low this is, I would like to refer to research published by KPMG called the 'property lending barometer'.

According to KPMG, the average LTV ratio is approximately 64% for the retail sector, which basically means the equity/debt ratio of a building is 36/64. In Atrium’s case, this ratio is 70/30 which emphasizes the conservative nature of its balance sheet.

Does this mean the higher equity ratio is required because of the second-tier countries Atrium is operating in? Not really. Have a look at another chart from the KPMG report, where I have highlighted the average retail LTV’s in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Russia. You’ll see the LTV ranges from almost 50% in Russia to 65-70% in Poland and the Czech Republic. I think a case could be made of Atrium being underleveraged, which could indicate a sub-optimal capital structure.

…results in a history of tax-free dividends, with TWO special dividends in the last 8 months (and more to come)

A high occupancy rate and a low debt position allows Atrium to spend its incoming cash flow on dividends rather than reducing the leverage on its balance sheet. The company has consistently increased its annual dividend, but it plans to keep the normal dividend stable at 27 cents per share in 2017 (paid as 0.0675 EUR per quarter).

The total dividend of 41 cents in 2016 consisted of the normal dividend of 27 cents per share (well covered by the adjusted EPRA earnings) as well as a special dividend of 14 cents per share. Without this special dividend, the LTV ratio would have decreased to less than 29%!

But as if this wasn't enough, Atrium has declared another 14 cent special dividend in June (and this will be paid on Friday. Don't bother rushing out to buy the stock, as the ex-dividend date was last week). This means that for the second consecutive year, shareholders will receive a tax-free dividend payment of 41 cents per share. That’s in excess of 10% based on the current share price, and close to 13% for those who bought Atrium stock at just over 3 EUR per share, 18 months ago.

Of course, you should not expect the series of special dividends to continue. After all, it's a 'special' dividend, and there are no guarantees.

However, as part of Atrium's re-leveraging procedure towards an LTV ratio of 40%, it could make sense to make the reverse calculation to see how much debt Atrium could add to the balance sheet to reach this 40% level.

Based on the same 2.75B EUR property value, the total net debt would be allowed to increase to 1.1B EUR, which is approximately 250M EUR higher than the current net debt. Atrium could reach this level by deploying two strategies. First of all, it could purchase/develop more properties using 100% debt. This would indicate Atrium would be able to borrow an additional 400M EUR to boost the property values to 3.15B EUR without having to increase its equity value.

That’s one possibility, but I think it’s more likely Atrium will continue to pay additional special dividends. The 250M EUR it could spend to optimize its balance sheet is approximately 66 cents per share, and I think Atrium will continue to pay special dividends in the next few years.

This would serve a dual purpose. As mentioned before, it would allow Atrium to optimize its balance sheet and increase its leverage, but secondly, it would also help out its largest shareholder which owns 59.5% of Atrium’s shares (see later). Every 14 cent special dividend results in a 31M EUR cash payment to the largest shareholder, which is very welcome considering that majority shareholder wants to increase its direct ownership in real estate.

Meanwhile, its largest shareholder continues to increase its stake

For now, I'm perfectly happy with the way Atrium is currently operating. It's keeping the occupancy rate of its real estate high as this ensures a continuous flow of visitors to their malls. I'm happy to take the quarterly dividend (the 0.27 EUR annualized dividend equals a yield of 6.75% on a tax-free basis (for now)), and I don’t even need the special dividends to keep me happy (although I will gladly accept them).

However, there’s a potential exit strategy here as well. Atrium’s free float is relatively limited, as the majority of Atrium's shares is in the hands of one shareholder, Gazit Globe (GZT). Gazit is an Israel-based real estate company with dual (and triple) listings on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Gazit owns stakes in several companies but has indicated it wants to ‘streamline’ its operations, and own more direct stakes in properties rather than stakes in investees.

There are two easy ways to do this. The first option is to purchase more real estate with Gazit Globe, which Gazit did last year when it acquired some Brazilian assets. However, an easier option would be to acquire the remaining shares of one of the investees, and acquire all assets to put it under the Gazit-umbrella.

In the past two years, Gazit Globe has increased its position in Atrium from 41.2% to 59.5%, as per its recent SEC filings. At the current share price and share count, this represents an investment of almost 275M EUR. By no means a marginal amount, and this definitely puts Atrium in the pole position to be absorbed by Gazit Globe as part of its plan to own more assets directly rather than through investees.

Atrium is thus a likely candidate to be acquired by Gazit in its pursuit to own more assets. This acquisition would push the ratio of Gazit-owned square footage much higher, whilst GZT can immediately benefit from the high occupancy rates. On top of that, Atrium is trading at a discount to its book value, so even if Gazit would offer a 25% premium, it would still be able to acquire the assets at a discount to the book value of the malls.

I’m not saying an acquisition by Gazit Globe is a 'sure thing', but it would make sense from so many different points of view so it’s an option which cannot be excluded at this point in time.

A risk-free investment doesn't exist

Whilst I do believe in Atrium Real Estate and its future, I can't turn a blind eye to the potential risks. Of course, there always is the geopolitical risk associated with doing business in Eastern Europe – although it’s an up-and-coming region, there will always be some potential hurdles Atrium will have to clear.

One main hurdle will be to secure the lease renewals in 2017 and 2018. As you can see in the next image, in excess of 1/3rd of the leases will have to be renewed in the next 18 months. I have no doubt Atrium will be able to keep its tenants, but the main question will be at what price the leases will be renewed. I hope to see some more clarification on this in the company's semi-annual report as this will provide a first impression of how the renewals are going.

Fortunately the economy in Eastern Europe remains strong, so it's a good time to negotiate renewals with its tenants. I would expect Atrium to be able to keep its prices at least stable and perhaps increase them slightly.

I consider these renewals to be the only hurdle right now, as Atrium has dealt with a legacy issue in Austria. From the annual report (the emphasis is mine):

"Having started to build momentum in the resolution of the legacy legal issues through the stichting compensation scheme we established last year, we were very pleased to be able to announce that we have now approved an arrangement for resolving the vast majority of the outstanding claims and potential claims. The maximum payment by Atrium under this agreement is €44 million and we expect to be able to reduce associated administrative costs by approximately €5 million per annum going forward. In addition, we have identified further cost savings initiatives to reduce an incremental €5 million a year in administrative costs. In total, we are confident, that the legacy legal resolution and the cost savings program, will contribute up to €10 million per year to our EBITDA from 2018."

The 44M EUR has already been written down in 2016, and will not re-occur in the current financial year. And as the company correctly points out, it has identified up to 10M EUR per year in additional cost savings, which will boost the FFO/share by approximately 2.5%, further reducing the current dividend payout ratio.

Investment thesis

Atrium should be seen as an easy way to gain exposure to shopping malls in Eastern Europe and Russia. The company's triple NAV is approximately 4.98 EUR per share according to the annual report, which means Atrium is currently trading at a discount of approximately 20%. I feel this discount isn't warranted considering the conservative balance sheet and the high occupancy rates, but I can understand the market's reluctance until it sees contract renewals.

The current dividend yield is approximately 6.8% (excluding the special dividends), and this is a very fair compensation for the higher risk associated with an investment in Eastern Europe. I have a long position in Atrium European Real Estate, and always try to add to my position on share price weakness.

