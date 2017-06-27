GNC: Let's Play 'What If'

I still have no idea why this is such a crowded short trade. This could be groupthink at its finest.

In this piece I will argue that if GNC shorts are forced to cover based on improving financial results, then its shares could follow the trajectory of Weight Watchers.

Back in my informal Jedi Knight training days, I used to play the "what if" game with my mentor, who was then an equity PM (portfolio manager) for Wellington Management. Although he was amused by imaginative stock pitches, he would often "ding" my arguments as too "what if" or "if/then" dependent. Moreover, he would colorfully write back - as the investment ideas were mostly via email exchanges, due to time constraints and to help improve my writing - that "what if" thinking can get investors in a lot of trouble. Moreover, try telling the equity committee that underperformed your annual benchmarks because your "what ifs" and "if/thens" didn't play out. For perspective, at the pinnacle and end of his career he was managing $4 billion in equities for Wellington, and was a PM there for upwards of ten years. He retired in 2016, but the last time I spoke with him was in early Q2 2017 when he was interviewing with a few shops in London as after nine months of retirement he missed the game.

So despite the fact that many of my ideas would be shot down at the fancy institutional and elite buyside shops like Wellington, the beauty of Seeking Alpha is that I have latitude to let my investment imagination run wild. This intellectual freedom makes the investment process so much more fun, as I am not constrained by pesky mandates, investment committees and bosses - and, lo and behold, my intuition based research and ideas, at least sometimes, come to fruition.

Anyway, for today's piece, I am asking the readers to suspend their disbelief (as Wayne Dyer would often say) and let me walk you through my thought process.

In this piece, I am arguing that GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) could follow the same hero's journey short squeeze path of Weight Watchers (WTW). Now readers might recalled that back on December 22, 2016, I penned the bold piece that Weight Watchers was gearing up for an "Epic Short Squeeze". This was met with incredible skepticism and I was told by many people that WTW's stock was destined for zero and that I would lose all of my investment. They said "haven't you seen WTW's balance sheet?". Despite being called crazy, I then went on to write a number of WTW pieces including these two important pieces: "My Spidey Sense Suggests The Shorts Are Nervous (12/29/16)" and "Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In (1/3/17)".

Lo and behold, WTW is up 213% since December 22, 2016. Candidly, my original target was $20, but some deft moves (see below) changed the outcome and skewed the upside.

WTW's stock really started its levitation phase in April 2016. Moreover, a series of favorable events set in motion this most impressive second leg up, for WTW, after better than expected Q1 2017 results and the "Hiring Coup" where WTW's management team convinced Mindy Grossman to leave Home Shopping Network for Weight Watchers. These events were the catalysts that lifted its stock into over drive. However, let's face it: although I am not surprised that WTW's FY17 financial results have been solid, I would argue the move in its stock price has been largely driven by the Master of the Universe shorts being forced to "raise their white surrender flags" and cover their short positions at heavy losses. That is why I very selectively love to bet on a turnaround where a stock has a very high short interest as a percentage of its float.

Specifically, for WTW, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that when shorts are forced to cover nearly ten million shares, in a relatively short period of time, for a company with a real float of rough 29 million shares (as WTW has roughly 64 million total shares but Artal S.A. and Oprah control stakes equal to north of 35 million shares) its stock ends up higher, to much higher.

Therefore, I would argue that GNC very well could follow WTW's short squeeze hero's journey. This will really get set in motion "if/when" GNC beats Q2 2017 consensus estimates, which I think they will based on my cumulative work on the name and my recent channel checks.

Anyway, if my turnaround thesis materializes then the shorts will realize that they badly miscalculated and will be forced to find a way to "try" and cover nearly 29 million shares of stock for a company that only has 68.3 million total shares outstanding. Moreover, I highly doubt Fidelity would be willing to part with its 9 million shares for any price less than $20 (if not more). Also, Vanguard (5.5 million shares), and Blackrock (4.3 million shares), and State Street (2.25 million shares) run large ETFs, so they aren't selling any shares. Realistically, the shorts, collectively, might be lucky to find 5 million shares, if that, as State of New Jersey (2.1 million shares) is a pension fund that doesn't trade its positions and I am not sure other institutional holders long GNC are willing to sell at $10. In other words, perhaps there are upwards of 5 million shares that are held by institutions that are merely "renting the shares" and not held with much conviction. However, again, please walk me through how you physically cover 28.77 million shares.

My long-winded point is that outside of Robert Moran and GNC's management, I am one of the few crazy people that sees and has consistently seen the pathway towards a $20 stock price for GNC. In fact, I am sure the Masters of the Universe still think I got lucky with Weight Watchers and that I am just another muppet. We will find out soon enough how good my GNC turnaround thesis really is. Either way, I have no idea what risk manager(s) let their 28-year-old 160-IQ analysts put on this incredibly crowded short position. I don't care if the firm is long GNC's 1.5% 2020 convertible bonds. Even if the MOTU are long the converts at 60 cents on the dollar, these bonds will not trade through par given the low interest rate coupon, and by that time, GNC's stock could be well on its way to $15 to $20. How is this a good hedge? Who dreamed up this silly capital structure arbitrage idea?

Per the WSJ, GNC's short interest for the period ending June 15, 2017 is 28.77 million shares down by 770,871 shares since May 31, 2017.

Here is my updated tracking chart



Incidentally, out of nearly 125 trading days in 2017, yesterday marked only the sixth occasion where GNC's shares traded up more than 5% for the trading session.

Takeaway

Perhaps, last night, the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) met for some fancy dinner at some fancy Manhattan restaurant in order to devise a plan to try to prevent GNC's shares from breaking out of its downward channel. Let's face it: the MOTU need to prevent the levee from breaking because if it does then good luck trying to find nearly 28.8 million shares to cover.

And by the way, I spent about eight hours over the weekend going through everyone of GNC's quarterly earnings releases since Q1 2014 through Q1 2017. With this data I built a good sensitivity model where I was able to see the magnitude of what positive same store sales can do for GNC and its quest to hit the $250 million FCF target. (And by the way, this model is precise to the quarter as I modeled the baseline average revenue per store, per quarter and learned the impact various levels of positive same store sales does for GNC's revenues and ultimately free cash flow. And yes, with some ingenuity, I was able to do despite the fact that GNC changed its financial reporting in Q2 2016 from breaking out Company Owned Revenue, Domestic Franchise Revenue, and International Revenue to just U.S. and Canada Revenue and International Revenues.)

The big takeaway was: why are the MOTU collective short 28.77 million shares of GNC?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.