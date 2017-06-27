W.W. Grainger: Is The Investment Thesis Still Intact?

Is it just Amazon or are there other factors?

This is an update on W.W. Grainger (GWW). I wrote an initial article about Grainger on September 26, 2016, "Should W.W. Grainger Be On Your Watch List?" At the time of writing, the price was $218.42. Now at $176.38, the stock is down 19.2% since last year's article. In this article, I review some events of the last nine months and ask whether the investment thesis is still intact.

Grainger is a long time dividend performer

The prior article gave an overview of Grainger's history, beginning with Bill Grainger's Chicago electric motor business in 1927. Grainger became a public company in 1967 and began paying dividends in 1971. GWW has raised the dividend each year since then.

David Fish lists GWW as #35 on his list of Dividend Champions, with 46 consecutive years of dividend increases.

David provides the historical rate of dividend increases, and for Grainger the trend is not good:

10-Year Dividend Growth Rate 15.8% 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate 13.9% 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate 10.4% 1-Year Dividend Growth Rate 5.2%

The focus of the two most recent quarterly earnings calls was on Grainger's efforts to maintain and grow market share through more competitive pricing. There was no mention of the dividend and no analysts' questions about the dividend. However, the company increased the dividend in April, 2017, for the 46th consecutive year, with this April 26 press release:

"W.W. Grainger, Inc. announced today that its board of directors voted to raise the quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to $1.28 per share payable on June 1, 2017, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2017. Grainger has delivered 46 consecutive years of increased dividends.

"'Consistently increasing the dividend demonstrates our commitment to shareholder value. At the same time, we will continue to manage the business to drive long-term results,' said Grainger Chairman Jim Ryan."

The 2016 Annual Report cited "Cash returned to shareholders of $1.1 billion in the form of approximately 3.6 million of shares repurchased for $790 million and $303 million in dividends paid."

The table below from Better Investing indicates a steadily rising payout ratio, from 32.1% in 2012 to 48.9% in 2016. The payout grew modestly faster than earnings from 2012 through 2015, but with the EPS downturn in 2016, and a continued dividend increase, the payout ratio approached 50%. This is not yet a concern, but it's a trend I will continue to monitor.

EPS was down 14.77% in 2016, but the stock's price has fallen more, so the current P/E ratio of 17.7 is below the 5-year average P/E of 20.8.

Free Cash Flow

Grainger's dividend is supported by strong free cash flow. As the company goes through its current transition to a greater eCommerce presence, this is a metric to watch.

Grainger is on sale

Notice the black price line on the F.A.S.T. Graph below. (This was as of June 22, 2017, when the stock closed at $172.78.) The price almost reached a P/E of 15.0 (the orange line). The long, steep downward price trajectory from $262.72 on January 25, 2017, indicates that the stock is "on sale." The stock rebounded to close at $177.82 on June 26, 2017. A 52-week low was reached on June 6 at $168.58, which was a 35.8% decline from the January high.

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates that GWW is a better price now than a few months ago, but it doesn't answer the question of whether the current sale is a value or a value trap.

Is it just Amazon or are there other factors?

With 2016 sales of $10.1 billion, GWW is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products, with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. As the "big kid on the block," competition comes in many forms. Various companies seek to make inroads into parts of Grainger's business. So, it's not just Amazon.

Here's part of CEO D.G. Macpherson's prepared remarks at the company's Q1 2017 earnings call (on April 18, 2017):

With large customers, pricing has been a barrier to capturing all of the volume with customers, our customers tell us time and again that they want to consolidate their purchases with us, but our price has been a barrier to that spot buy.

GWW's business model is changing. They are moving toward eCommerce and away from dependence on walk-in customers. Here's a Q&A from Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy and CEO D.G. Macpherson from the Q1 2017 earnings call:

McCarthy: "...could you talk about that your OpEx and operating structure and maybe thinking about your store footprint and your overall footprint in the context of what is a profoundly different changed in business model given these pricing actions?" Macpherson: "Yes, sure. So let me talk about the cost structure, maybe broadly. So on the branch issue, I think most people are familiar we've gone from [420 to 250] branches in the U.S. So we're relatively pleased with what we're actually seeing from the volume perspective in those remaining 250 branches and that's been a big shift from the recent past. "The other thing to consider here is that these price changes are likely to have an impact on volume through those 250 branches, because a lot of those customers find sticker shock in our branches when they – especially small ones when they walk into them. So we want to watch that very closely, but we have a very well developed muscle for evaluating branch profitability. "Overall, I would say that more of our volumes going to eCommerce, no question, winning based on eCommerce capabilities is absolutely critical. More of our volume is being shipped. Continuing to invest in our physical distribution capabilities outside of distribution center just important as a way to create competitive advantage and widen our competitive advantage."

The 2016 Annual Report describes the recent, though long-planned leadership change at Grainger:

October 1, 2016, marked an important transition in company leadership as D.G. Macpherson was named Chief Executive Officer ... with Jim Ryan continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board. Only the fourth CEO in the company’s 90-year history, Ryan’s transition brings to a close his remarkable career of nearly eight years as CEO and nearly 36 years of continuous service. Under Ryan’s leadership, Grainger transitioned from a largely bricks-and-mortar industrial supplier to a leading-edge digital company with multiple channels to meet the changing needs of businesses and institutions. Prior steps in this succession plan included promoting Macpherson to COO in August 2015. In that role, Macpherson was responsible for Grainger’s day-to-day operations and reported to Ryan. Macpherson had served the company since 2008 in various roles as Senior Vice President and Group President. Macpherson’s transition to CEO has been a seamless one, as he leads with values that are the hallmark of Grainger: relentlessly focusing on customers, consciously operating with high ethics, persistently developing talent at all levels and continually evolving the business.

Macpherson mentioned the shift to fewer stores and greater reliance on Grainger's 33 distribution centers worldwide. Grainger's newest distribution center opened in Minooka, Illinois in 2013. Grainger has what it believes is best-in-class inventory management practices, designed to help customers save time, money and space, while keeping them safe. Their goal is to get customers what they need, when they need it, with less time spent ordering products and less inventory for them to manage.

Here's a 3-minute video about GWW's eCommerce site: Grainger.com.

Is the investment thesis still intact?

At the time of the prior article in September, 2016, GWW ranked #12 in my 37-stock portfolio. On April 25, 2017, Standard & Poor's downgraded Grainger's credit rating one notch from AA- to A+. I wrote about this in a May 8, 2017 article. As of this writing, GWW ranks #26 in my 41-stock portfolio. I have not sold any shares, but by price depreciation and by adding to other positions, I have reduced GWW's percentage of the portfolio.

Finviz shows the trailing 12-month EPS to be $9.78 and a 6.2% estimated 5-year growth rate. That would be $13.19 or so. At the current 17.7 P/E ratio, that would be a possible price of $233.46. At the 5-year average high P/E of 23.7, the price would be $312.60.

GWW has considerable financial strength. Even as S&P lowered its credit rating from AA- to A+, citing competitive pressures from eCommerce competitors, the agency said:

"The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that despite a competitive

pricing environment, Grainger's strong market position, ongoing

cost-reduction efforts, and conservative financial policy should provide

fairly stable credit measures over the next 24 months, such that adjusted

debt to EBITDA remains below 2x."

(An extended quote of the S&P April 25, 2017 statement is included in the May 8, 2017 article, referenced above.)

The investment thesis given in the original September 26, 2016 article was based on:

GWW's long tenure as a Dividend Champion;

GWW's (then) AA- credit rating;

GWW's expansion of eCommerce, which was projected to bring 60% of 2016 sales;

A projected 5-year EPS growth rate of 6.2%.

In my view, the investment thesis is still intact, but it is challenged. The dividend streak has been extended for another year. The credit rating is a notch lower, but still at a respectable A+. The 2016 Annual Report (dated February 28, 2017) stated: "Today, more than 65 percent of orders originate digitally and this number will continue to grow." Finviz maintains a 6.2% estimated 5-year EPS growth rate.

What should an investor do now?

I believe every investor in Grainger should perform enough due diligence to have a sense of confidence that GWW will be able to maintain its dominant position in maintenance, repair and operating supplies. They have scaled down the number of stores and ramped up distribution centers to grow their eCommerce business. They are making a multi-year commitment to beat the competition by lowering prices and maintaining their excellent service record. They believe their operating margin will decline in 2017 and 2018, but begin to grow again in 2019. These are the factors that a GWW investor much watch.

Here's what CEO D.G. Macpherson said about pricing and margins in the 2017 Q1 Earnings call (on April 18, 2017):

"In early February (2017), we introduced web pricing for about 450,000 SKUs.... online or on the phone. "... For large and midsized non-contract customers who opted into our web pricing program, volume had been declining at double-digits and is now growing at mid-single digits. "... For contract customers where we have implemented pricing changes .... results are quite encouraging, total volume growth for these customers has increased from 4% to 9%. "...Overall, we've also seen customers buying at their new price points versus requesting quotes. This ... affirms that more relevant pricing simplifies the process and makes Grainger easier to do business with. "So spending a moment on volume, we've seen the strongest volume growth in two years for the quarter. And we expect to see volume grow in the U.S., about 6% for the year .... "Now based on these results, we've made the decision to accelerate our pricing actions into 2017. The actions will begin in the third quarter and will include three things. (1) We will introduce web prices on the entire assortment SKUs and eliminate the opt-in requirement at that time. (2) We will add digital marketing under the Grainger brand.... (3) and we're going to accelerate the large contract customer negotiations during the period between now in the third quarter. "... With these changes, there is obviously an impact this year ... but we do expect to be back on track to hit our 2019 guidance, operating margin of 12% to 13%."

Operating Margin

(Graph from Simply Safe Dividends)

Simply Safe Dividends scores a company's dividend safety, growth and yield relative to the universe of dividend-paying stocks. (A score of 50 is average.) GWW's dividend is safer than 97% of the market, has a very strong growth history and an above average yield.

(Table from Simply Safe Dividends)

Three recent articles about Grainger on Seeking Alpha

Brian Bollinger's Simply Safe Dividends provides a caveat emptor moment with an excellent analysis of GWW and its current headwinds in an April 26 article:

"With the stock trading at a premium forward P/E multiple of 18.5, I'm not sure that the market is acknowledging the long-term growth headwinds and lower returns Grainger could face."

Jonathan Wheeler addresses the Amazon question in his May 17 article and offers this summary:

"Although it is very likely the company won't return to its 20X P/E ratio for quite some time as fears over the company's demise at the hands of Amazon remain, it is likely trading below fair value today. Risks to the company remain, but it is a strong operator with a long history making the right moves to stay competitive."

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor's June 7 article asks whether GWW is a bargain at a 3% yield. The price has recovered somewhat since then:

"At about $170 per share, Grainger trades at a multiple of 15.3 and is estimated to grow its EPS by about 6.6% per year for the next three to five years. "Grainger is starting to show some value. Interested investors might buy a partial position here, while more cautious investors can consider buying some shares at $145-156 (a forward multiple of 14-15)."

Summary

Beginning in 1927, GWW was an early technology adopter--and industry disrupter--when it began as mail order company, selling products from its MotorBook. Ironically, the challenge to GWW today came from a change in the technology of sales--this time in the form on online, or eCommerce sales. If I did not already own shares of GWW, I likely would take the approach offered by Canadian Dividend Growth Investor (above).

I believe Grainger will emerge from this challenge with a streamlined cost structure and a new competitive spirit. So, I will continue to hold GWW in the portfolio. It currently is 1.85% of the market value of the portfolio, and it contributes 1.47% of the portfolio income. The current yield is 2.88%.

The portfolio yield is 3.63%. The portfolio is up 9.3% for calendar year 2017 and it is up 30.7% since 12/31/2015.

Grainger is one of three portfolio companies in the industrial sector. The other two are 3M (MMM) and General Electric (GE). S&P is the corporate credit rating. Yr is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Price as of June 26, 2017, %Port is each security's percentage of portfolio market value. Yield is the dividend yield as of 6/26/2017. Basis is the cost basis. P/E is the price/earnings ratio. PO is the payout: the percentage of the earnings per share paid in dividends. Buy is the target price for considering adding more shares.

Stock S&P Yr Price %Port Yield Basis P/E PO Buy MMM AA- 59 212.61 3.69% 2.21% 149.16 25.7 57% 170.91 GE AA- 27.61 2.24% 3.48% 27.76 25.6 89% 27.20 GWW A+ 46 177.82 1.85% 2.88% 225.92 18.2 52% 169.27 Total 7.79%

I'm always eager to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. How do you see Grainger's future?

