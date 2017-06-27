King's Mobile Games Are Still A Multibillion-Dollar Gold Mine For Activision

Activision (ATVI) and Blizzard Entertainment have no mobile game that is among the world’s top-grossing mobile titles. It is therefore up to King Digital to keep Activision relevant on the mobile games front. Yes, it is indeed great that Blizzard has generated over $1 billion in revenue from its PC/Console Overwatch game. However, this class-based shooter game is no longer among America’s top 10 best-selling video games this year. Overwatch’s revenue generating power might be starting to run out of gas.

It is therefore important that we discuss King Digital’s performance. Mobile gaming is now a much bigger concern than PC or console gaming. The performance of King Digital’s games dictate the future of Activision in mobile gaming. Newzoo’s chart below clearly illustrates that the estimated $46.1 billion revenue from smartphone and tablet video games this year is a compelling reason for ATVI investors to constantly track King Digital’s sales performance.

(Source: Newzoo)

Candy Crush Saga Is Still A $1 billion/Year Sales Machine

King’s five-year-old Candy Crush Saga game is still a very strong cash generator for Activision. As per the May 2017 estimates of Sensor Tower, Candy Crush Saga’s global net monthly revenue last month was $63 million. The said amount is after SensorTower already deducted Apple (AAPL) and Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 30% app store commission.

Candy Crush Saga therefore still touts gross monthly bookings of around $90 million. This five-year-old mobile game is most likely still generating more than a 12-month trailing revenue of $1 billion!

(Source: SensorTower)

PrioriData’s monthly sales estimate for King’s Candy Crush Saga for last month is $61.9 million, $22.8 million from Android and $38.9 million from iOS devices. SensorTower data and PrioriData’s estimates should convince you that Candy Crush Saga is still a gold mine for Activision. King Digital is likely close to returning to its $2 billion/year revenue stream before Activision bought it.

The monthly estimates of SensorTower and PrioriData does not include the Android revenue from the China version of Candy Crush Saga. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the China publisher of Candy Crush Saga through its own MyApp Android App Store. I do not think Sensor Tower or PrioriData has access to Tencent’s app store data. All I can report is that App Annie’s Chinese version of its May 2017 global mobile games report identified Candy Crush Saga as the world’s no. 9 top-grossing iOS/Android mobile game.

(Source: App Annie)

My own estimate is that Candy Crush Saga’s Android version in China is likely taking in $10 million in net monthly sales. This $10 million estimate is probably split evenly between Tencent and Activision.

App Annie’s May 2017 report still recognized Activision/King Digital as the no. 3 top-grossing mobile games publisher, just behind Tencent and NetEase (NTES). This achievement is all because of King Digital’s multiple Candy Crush Saga-branded games.

(Source: App Annie)

To further illustrate the gold mine-like worth of King Digital to Activision’s future, just check out the day-to-day U.S. iPhone games revenue estimates of ThinkGaming. The five-year-old Candy Crush Saga is the number 1 top-grossing iPhone game in America. ThinkGaming’s average gross daily sales estimate for Candy Crush Saga is $2.04 million!

(Source: ThinkGaming)

King’s Candy Crush-branded games are doing well among iPhone-using gamers in the U.S.A.

(Source: ThinkGaming)

As per SensorTower’s estimates, Candy Crush Soda Saga had net global monthly sales of $32 million last month from Android/iOS.

Three New Games From King Digital

The Candy Crush brand is so profitable that King digital is again beta testing a new derivative game called Candy Crush Friends Saga. The soft launch version of Candy Crush Friends Saga is available in Mexico and the Philippines. Making new games out of an old but gold brand is a smart move for King Digital. Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga players who ran out of daily energy allocations are ready customers for Candy Crush Friends Saga.

King Digital has also soft launched Farm Adventure. It’s the next iteration of King’s old Farm Heroes Saga game. The other game that’s being beta tested by King is Legend of Solgard. The Legend of Solgard beta version is not available here in the Philippines. However, watching YouTube videos of it convinced me that Legend of Solgard is the mobile recreation of an old, 2011 tactical/puzzle RPG PC game called Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes.

I wanted King Digital to copy Supercell’s Clash Royale or Clash of Clans. I guess copying an old Might & Magic PC game is an acceptable diversification move from King. Legend of Solgard is definitely a major departure from King’s match-3 puzzle genre.

Of all the three new games, I pick Legend of Solgard to have the best chance to become a $10 or $15 million/month title for King Digital. Legend of Solgard touts the same strategic/collectible card game [CCG] vibe of Activision’s Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft mobile game. Legend of Solgard could make up for the weak monthly sales (only $6 million net global sales last May) of Hearthstone.

Conclusion

Candy Crush Saga’s continuing $1 billion/year gross sales performance justified Activision’s $5.9 billion acquisition of King Digital. I never thought that Activision overpaid for King. Without the King Digital acquisition, Activision will still be a non-factor in the fast-growing mobile games industry.

King Digital’s revenue performance is a more important long-term barometer than Overwatch’s sales when it comes to predicting Activision’s future. If some investors were euphoric over Overwatch’s success, they should also celebrate Candy Crush Saga’s persistently strong monthly sales.

I remain long ATVI mainly because I like King Digital’s success. The success of Overwatch probably also inspired Supercell to create its new mobile game, Brawl Stars. Brawl Stars is a 3-versus-3 class-based arena shooter game. I now look forward to King Digital creating a mobile game based on Activision’s Call of Duty first person shooter PC game.