National Research Corp.: A 'Controlled Company' Earning Economic Profits

I stumbled upon National Research Corporation (NRCIA) (NRCIB) running a stock screener for small and mid-caps that earn high returns on invested capital, and was instantly intrigued. The company is "controlled" by its founder and current CEO, Michael D. Hays, who signs the annual letter 'fellow owner'. While allotting so much power in the hands of one individual can entail risk, it also can mean better alignment between the company and its shareholders.

The owner-operator issue

Taken from the annual report, we can see the ownership structure of the company below:

Hays owns over half the 'B' class shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and over a quarter of the lesser 'A' shares, which are entitled to only one-one-hundredth (1/100th) of one vote per share. The 'B' shares constitute 94% of the total voting power related to the company.

The company also has a staggered board, another potential defense mechanism if takeover attempts were ever an issue. The company does note in the annual report that five out of the six board members are independent. There is no official chairman role, however, because:

The Board believes its current leadership structure is appropriate at this time since it establishes the Company’s chief executive officer as the primary executive leader with one vision and eliminates ambiguity as to who has primary responsibility for the Company’s performance.

It has designated a "lead director" instead, but for all intents and purposes, an investment in NRC Health inherently involves putting a lot of trust in CEO Hays, who as an "owner-operator" has most of the control over not only voting concerns, but also the strategic vision and direction of the overall company. It should also be noted that his overall salary for fiscal 2016 was far from excessive at $248,396, with $127,400 of it being his base salary.

Hays appears to be a capable capital allocator

The current founder and CEO of NRC Health seems to being doing a great job, judging by the company's capital allocation metrics. I created the below chart in Excel to examine the company's return on invested capital.

NRC Health has a notable track record of achieving above-average returns on invested capital over the past decade, and fiscal 2016 wasn't any different. The company has hardly any "off-balance sheet" operating leases and hardly any debt in its overall capital structure.

Adding to its strong balance sheet, the company has also consistently turned 18% to 20% (or more, according to data from Morningstar) of revenues into free cash flow each year as well. Free cash flow has exceeded net income each of the last ten years, too, so it could be argued that sustainable, high quality earnings are another positive that can be added to the list.

The equity slice, and the effects of different share classes

Next I'd like to take a look at return on equity. I broke NRC Health's ROE down into five different pieces to see what's been driving it over the last few years.

We can see operating margins bounced back in 2016, and management has boosted efficiency as well, at least judging by the increase in asset turnover. Higher margins and better asset turn have allowed higher ROE in 2016, despite less magnification from leverage than in 2015, and only a moderate increase in 2016 from 2014. This is an area that could likely be improved in a few ways:

1.) Tax reform: NRC Health's ROE would be boosted if taxes in the US were lowered, judging by its relatively high tax rate.

2.) More leverage: A higher leverage ratio could boost ROE.

It's hard to find fault with management's capital allocation track record, however, at least in my opinion. The dual share class is one area of concern to consider, though. The 'A" shares are highly liquid, but the 'B' shares are the opposite. There has also been dramatic performance discrepancies between the two as well.

NRCIA data by YCharts

Dividends are also dramatically different between the two share classes, as well as valuations. The 'B' shares trade at 16.64 times 2016 earnings and yield 5%, but aren't very liquid. The liquid, lesser-voting-power 'A' shares trade at 56 times 2016 diluted earnings and yield only 1.33%.

Conclusion

There seems to be a big disconnect in the different share classes, and unless I buy the less-liquid 'B' shares, it appears I have no shareholder rights and am just along for the ride. The 'A' shares are largely owned by Mr. Hays' trust as well. I'm still trying to figure out management's motives for the recap that created the separate share classes, as well as why there's such a wide discount. While I'm a fan of the business as a whole, I'm not so sure I like the dual share classes. As of now, I'm leaning more towards the 'B' shares, if at all. If anyone has more added insight into the dual share class, and/or benefits of both, please share in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.